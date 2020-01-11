Csonka’s ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage 2020 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the ROH Saturday Night at Center Stage 2020 event, which features World Champion PCO vs. Rush, TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett, and much more. So today I will breakdown and preview the event. Feel free to make your picks in the comment section. Thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy vs. The Allure : Nicole Savoy worked the Final Battle Fallout event, beating Sumie Sakai. With the division being in such shambles, she’s a talent you should try to sign (or at least get as many dates as possible on) as she’s great in ring talent that hasn’t been over exposed to the mainstream audience and is someone you can build around. So she beats Sakai, and like all younger babyface women in ROH has to tag with her and be friends. I can work with that as they had a good match against each other and Sumie always works hard. Unfortunately, they have to face off with the Allure. These two were involved in some of the very dirt worst ROH matches of 2019. Love actually tries, Leon wrestles underwater and all of their matches are horribly overbooked. I fear ROH will ROH here. WINNER: Ugh… the Allure

The Briscoes vs. Lifeblood vs. Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb : This is a hell of a tag match on paper. The Briscoes are always great and deliver, Lifeblood has been consistent in delivering high end matches, while Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb have developed into a really fun hoss daddy tag team. I think if they get the time that this one has show stealing potential. The Briscoes are great brawlers and thrive in wild environments like this, Lifeblood are your great technical team, while Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb are hosses that will try to destroy people and toss them around with ease. I really love the possibilities that this match brings, and again think it maybe one of the best of not the best on the show. I think the Briscoes suffer another set back before getting back on track and that the hoss team finally picks up a win here, as a future match with Lethal & Gresham sounds fantastic, and has already been announced. WINNER: Maff & Cobb

Jonathan Gresham vs. Josh Woods : I like this one, Jonathan Gresham is a phenomenal talent and always delivers while Josh Woods is finally coming along nicely thanks to his partnership with Silas Young. This also serves as build to Woods & Young challenging for the tag titles, as they are the #1 contenders. I think that they will have a good match serving as a primer for the upcoming tag title match, and while a Gresham win won’t surprise me, I think we will see some extra curricular activities that lead to Gresham getting disqualified. WINNER: Josh Woods via DQ

Marty Scurll, Brody King, & Flip Gordon vs. Flamita, Bandido, & Rey Horus : Back at Final Battle, Marty & Flip (take Japan) lost to Bandido & Flamita in a great tag match. So we’re basically running it back here, but this time with a healthy Brody King and Rey Horus added in. I’m glad to see King back as he’s a ton of fun and works the lucha style well, and Horus is a great addition to the roster, and I dig the lucha trio. I think that this one has a ton of potential based off of the Marty & Flip (take Japan) vs. Bandido & Flamita tag at Final Battle, and that Horus will be fun and King adds a new and fresh dynamic to things. The match may end up stealing the show, and I’d be shocked if it didn’t. I think Villain Enterprises gets the win back here as they look strong heading into tomorrow’s trios title defense. WINNER: Flamita, Bandido, & Rey Horus

TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett : Lee winning the TV Title at Final Battle was the right call, I love Shane Taylor, but it wasn’t a given he was staying and reports now are that they are looking to bring him back, which makes me happy. But Lee is one of the best in the world, and having him as a champion with La Faction Ingobernable forming made complete sense. Andrew Everett is getting another shot with ROH, which I really like. He’s a talented performer and ROH should try to use him as much as possible in 2020, because he’s a strong addition to the roster. While Everett has no chance to unseat Lee as champion, I do expect them to have a very good match. Lee will retain, but I feel Everett will impress here because he is really good and Lee generally makes everyone look great that he works with. WINNER: Dragon Lee

World Champion PCO vs. Rush : This is a rematch of the Final Battle main event, where PCO won the title in what was honestly a bad match. I was fearful of the kind of match we would get and that’s what we got on that show. It was a slow, disjointed plunder brawl that lost the crowd following the supernatural electrocution spot and from there, just felt way too long. It never had much heat to it anyway, it never felt locked into anything other than PCO takes punishment and does stupid shit and then overcomes, which is the only way ROH knows how to book PCO. Sure, the PCO win is a lovely story, but I have absolutely no idea why you cut off the Rush title run so early for PCO when the company’s in the state it’s in. Again, a nice achievement for PCO and a lifetime achievement award of sorts, but a bad main event and a very questionable booking decision. Again, PCO winning was a nice moment and all, but I really feel it is time to move along and go back to Rush. PCO got the moment, it was nice, but you really have to start on a rebuilding path after a really rough 2019. I expect the match to be similar in structure to he first, lost of plunder and shit and likely run-ins from the factions. I wonder if La Faction Ingobernable adds to their ranks with more luchas to fight off Villain Enterprises and that secures the title for Rush. Anyway, I feel Rush will and should win here and hope it’s better than their first match. WINNER: Rush

