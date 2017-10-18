Csonka’s ROH TV Review 10.18.17

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– KUSHIDA vs. Scorpio Sky went to a no contest @ 3:17 [NR]

– ROH Champion Cody defeated Cheeseburger @ 5:50 via pin [**½]

– The Kingdom defeated Search & Destroy @ 10:25 via pin [***]

KUSHIDA vs. Scorpio Sky : They work a fun, back and forth opening stretch. KUSHIDA fires up with strikes and hits the back handspring elbow. He then starts to work the arm of Sky, but Sky escapes, and hits a neck breaker to cut off KUSHIDA. The slam follows, Sky up top and flies off for a high cross, but KUSHIDA catches him with an arm bar out of the air. The Addiction arrives and attacks both men for the no contest. Jay Lethal made the save. KUSHIDA vs. Scorpio Sky went to a no contest @ 3:17 [NR] That was going along nicely until the run in, but they have to hammer home the Addiction “ruining things the fans love” angle

– Lethal is pissed with the Addiction, and he won’t stand by and have them disrespect ROH, and challenges the Addiction to face he and KUSHIDA (in two weeks)).

– We get a video package on the Bully Ray/Jay Briscoe angle, including Tommy Dreamer’s appearance from last week.

The Sad Man Bully Ray Tour Continues : He’s selling the concussion from Death Before Dishonor, wearing sunglasses and asking for no music and for the lights to be turned down due to his condition. He loves the fans and says he’d love to say when he will get his revenge on Jay Briscoe, but is now considering stepping away because he has no real choice but to think about his health and family. He thanks the fans and says he’ll se them down the road. Mark Briscoe arrives and says that he has his back and that Bully’s issues are with Jay. This was a version of the same promo they ran several times during the Global Wars Tour, it’s not bad, but you can only hear so many “retirement teases” from the same guy, it’s fine but just doesn’t connect with me. I know he’s selling this hard on his radio show, but I just don’t buy he’s actually retiring right now.

– Next week, Mark Briscoe vs. Punishment Martinez vs. Shane Taylor vs. Chuck Taylor.

Cody & Bullet Club Celebrate : The Young Bucks, their dad, Cody, Brandi, Adam Page, and Shane Taylor (being paid off by Cody to watch his back) arrive. Cody says after Death Before Dishonor he was offered the largest and most lucrative contract in ROH History. He signs his deal in the ring, and then offers hugs for all. He teases defending the title, and will do it right now in his suit. He calls out Cheeseburger.

ROH Champion Cody vs. Cheeseburger : Cody is in his dress clothes still, taking off his jacket and rolling up his sleeves. Cody slaps Cheeseburger, they lockup and Cody easily outwrestles him. Cheeseburger fights back, hitting kicks and that pissed off Cody. Cody looks to crotch Cheeseburger but Cheeseburger posts him and hits a high cross. Back in the ring and Cody cuts him off. Cheeseburger gets a roll up for 2 and then a crucifix for 2. They work up top, Cody hits a delayed superplex. Cheeseburger fights back one more time, hitting a knee strike and the shotei is countered into cross Rhodes, but Cody pulls him up at 2. Cheeseburger grabs the belt that Cody took off, whips him with it and covers for 2.Cody cuts that of and locks in the American nightmare and Cheeseburger taps. ROH Champion Cody defeated Cheeseburger @ 5:50 via pin [**½] This was fun for what it was, an old school over confident champion looking to humiliate a loveable underdog, but gets more than he had anticipated, leading to him actually having to work. The crowd loving Cheeseburger is why this worked, they played along and supported the loveable underdog.

– Time for Caprice Coleman and Coleman’s Pulpit. He introduces The Dawgs (Titus and Ferrara). The Dawgs ramble a lot, and Coleman makes faces, like he has no fucking clue what’s happening on his show.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O’Ryan, & Vinny Marseglia) vs. Search & Destroy (Alex Shelley. Chris Sabin, & Jonathan Gresham) : Taven attacks Sabin at the bell, and then the Kingdom all lay the boots to him. It breaks down as the faces clear the ring and we get a series of dives. Back in the ring as Search & Destroy triple team Taven,. Sabin gets cut off, allowing Taven to hit a spin kick and Marseglia tags in to beat down Sabin. The Kingdom take the heat, beating down Sabin in their corner, working quick tags and keeping him in their half of the ring. Really nice work from the Kingdom overall here, it’s smooth and they aren’t letting the pace slow at all. Post break, Sabin fights out of rock star supernova, lays in kicks and hits a tornado DDT. Hot tag to Gresham, he runs wild on the Kingdom and hits a missile dropkick on TK & Marseglia. Taven cuts him off, TK accidentally spears Taven, we get dives as Gresham hits a moonsault press and ankle lock. Taven makes the save, tags in but Gresham hits an enziguri and tags Sabin in. The Guns hit the dream sequence on Taven. We get a series of dives including Taven accidentally taking out his own guys. Gresham with a moonsault to the floor onto the Kingdom follows. Back in and The Guns look for skull and bones, that gets broken up and the Kingdom uses the walking stick and pin Sabin. The Kingdom defeated Search & Destroy @ 10:25 via pin [***] This was an overall good, back and forth main event. It was fun, but I felt the booking was poor. This was the first TV appearance by the Guns after their big tag title victory, and having them lose was a poor decision, that completely failed to follow up on their huge victory.



