Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.14.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– TV Title Contender’s Battle Royal: Shane Taylor & Flip Gordon advanced @ 7:08 [*½]

– Women of Honor Tournament Match: Tenille Dashwood defeated Stacy Shadows @ 9:14 via pin [**]

– Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas defeated Ryan Nova & Eli Ison @ 3:50 via pin [*]

– TV Title #1 Contender’s Match: Flip Gordon defeated Shane Taylor @ 9:27 via pin [***]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– My 16th Anniversary Show review is at this link.

TV Title Contender’s Battle Royal : We’re basically joined on progress with the job squad in the ring, since they get no introductions. Shane Taylor immediately tosses Best Friends and that immediately takes away from things. We have some dudes from the ROH Dojo, one of them gets tossed, as Coast-to-Coast tosses Will Ferrara. Kid USA gets tossed as C2C works over Taylor. Coleman tosses LSG, allowing Woods to work over Ali. Ali gets tossed as does woods. Coleman and Taylor go face to face, they agree to work together as the final two move onto face off for the TV Title shot. Marshal tries to buy off Taylor. Post break, and we’re done to Coleman, Taylor, Marshal, and Flip. Flip fights on his own and cuts off Coleman with a springboard spear. Marshal hits Taylor as they tried to work together, and Taylor is pissed. Taylor eliminates him with a big right. Flip fires away with superkicks and springboard attacks. Taylor cuts him off, Coleman attacks and he and Taylor shake hands and look to eliminate Flip, but Taylor tosses him. Shane Taylor & Flip Gordon advanced @ 7:08 [*½] This was every low card goof battle royal you’ve ever seen. I cal it that because half of he guys you didn’t know and they only told you when they got tossed, and it was slow, and sloppy. I liked the idea behind it, but the Best friends looked like idiots and there was just nothing to get invested in.

– The Kingdom complains about conspiracies, and are interrupted by Daniels & Kazarian. Daniels says they should work together to take Bullet Club Out. Daniels & Kazarian leave and O’Ryan says he doesn’t trust them but Taven tells him that every king needs some pawns. Well then, Bullet Club’s enemies are looking to band together. Interesting.

Tenille Dashwood vs. Stacy Shadows : They lock up with Shadows overpowering to begin. She rushes Dashwood to the corner, but Dashwood pickup the pace and hits a Russian leg sweep for one. Dashwood then trips her up and into the buckles the corner splash follows for 2. Shadows cuts her off with a spinebuster. Post break, with Shadows in control. She lays the boots to Dashwood, and follows with strikes in the corner. The slam follows and Shadows climbs the ropes, looking for a Vader splash but misses. Dashwood fires up, avoiding a charge and working the tarantula. Dashwood heads to the ropes, cut off, but she connects with a kick and stuns Shadows off of the ropes. Dashwood follows with a high cross for 2. Shadows counters the spotlight kick, but Dashwood counters back and sends her to the post; the spotlight finishes it. Tenille Dashwood defeated Stacy Shadows @ 9:14 via pin [**] This was an ok little match, they played the basic David vs. Goliath formula, with Dashwood wisely advancing.

– We go to Bullet Club’s locker room. Cody talks to them about the Kingdom working with SoCal Uncensored. The Bucks don’t really believe him, and Cody is insulted that they are making him out to be the bad guy. Cody says that they need to continue working together.

Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas vs. Ryan Nova & Eli Ison : Bruiser starts off working over Nova, wiping him out with a running cross body, Milonas follows with a rolling slash. The big lads work double teams, and then makes Ison tag in. Bruiser immediately cuts him off. The bagboys hit corner splashes, Milonas hits the superplex and Bruiser follows with the frog splash, hitting power and glory for the win Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas defeated Ryan Nova & Eli Ison @ 3:50 via pin [*] This was a fine squash to continue to solidify Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas as a formidable team.

– Bully Ray is out on commentary.

Flip Gordon vs. Shane Taylor : Taylor refuses the handshake and shoves Flip down. Flip quickly battles back, picking up the pace and laying in strikes. The superkick follows, but Taylor refuses to go down. Flip hits a 619, but then springboards into a spinebuster (HE KILLED HIM), and Taylor covers for 2. Taylor follows with a powerslam, and again, covers for 2. Taylor starts pummeling him with strikes, Flip keeps fighting back, but Taylor maintains control with more punishing offense. The big leg drop follows for 2. Post beak, and Flip fires up with strikes, but Taylor cuts him off with rights, covering for 2. Flip battles back with kinder surprise, and a jumping knee strike. Taylor counters the star spangled stunned into the full nelson bomb. Bully is hot that Taylor stole his move. Taylor hits a standing splash, covering for 2. Flip again battles back, hitting a PELE and rocking Taylor. It doesn’t last long as Taylor wipes him out with a lariat. Taylor to the ropes, but MISSES the second rope splash. Flip hits the springboard stunner, and the 450 finishes it! Flip Gordon defeated Shane Taylor @ 9:27 via pin [***] This was a good TV main event, and easily the best thing on the show. It was a basic story, Flip was the never say die babyface, while Taylor was the big monster who refused to go off of his feet until the closing flurry from Flip. This was good and a ton of fun.

– Post match, Scorpio Sky attacks Flip and beats him down; The Young Bucks arrive and make the save. Matt looks to offer Flip a handshake, but Flip isn’t falling for the “where do you think you’re going” bit and bails.

– Next week it’s Daniels, Kaz, & The Kingdom vs. Cody, Marty, Page,& The Bucks.

– End Scene.

– Thanks for reading.



“Byyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyye Felicia!”