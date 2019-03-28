Csonka’s ROH TV Review 3.28.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, Tracy Williams & Bandido) defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys @ 12:20 via pin [**½]

– NWA National Title Match: Champion Willie Mack defeated Rhett Titus @ 11:00 via pin [**¾]

– Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated Coast 2 Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) @ 11:01 via pin [***]

Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, Tracy Williams & Bandido) defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys : Tenille is out with Lifeblood. Juice and Castle begin, with Castle dumping Juice. They take turns dumping each other, strut and Castle likes it, but then rolls up Juice for 2. Williams tags in and so does a boy. The boys work quick tags, but Williams cuts them off. Post break and Castle is working over Bandido. The clothesline follows and Castle grounds things as a boy tags in. Quick tags follow as Castle is back in. Castle and the boys work triple teams, covering for 2. Bandido fires back, and wipes them out with a tornillo. Tag to Juice and he runs wild, hits cannonballs, and follows with jabs. He then hits an airplane spin and juice box. Pulp friction gets 2 as Castle pulls Juice to the floor. Bandido hits a dive onto Castle and the boys pull the switch. Juice cuts off the fresh boy, Bandido tags in and a boy accidentally takes out Castle. Bandido hits a RANA to the floor and then hits the draping moonsault for 2. We get floor brawling, Castle back in and hits a lariat on Bandido. Bandido finishes a boy with the rebound German. Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, Tracy Williams & Bandido) defeated Dalton Castle & The Boys @ 12:20 via pin [**½] This was an overall solid match, with Castle’s losing ways and rough performances continuing.

– Jay Lethal comments on wrestling in and selling out MSG.

NWA National Champion Willie Mack vs. Rhett Titus : They lock up and work to the ropes. Mack then starts working the arm, but Titus counters out. They work to the ground, Mack counters and into a side headlock. He follows with a shoulder tackle, and a leg lariat. Mack lays in chops, but Titus fires back. Mack follows with a suplex, but Titus fights off the Samoan drop and attacks the knee and hits the running boot for 2. Post break and Titus has control. Mack fights off the backslide and cradles Titus for 2. Mack then hits a leg lariat, and then a clothesline and back elbow. The slam follows and then the running boot. Mack hits the cannonball, and Titus rolls to the floor. Mack follows with a tope. Back in and Mack heads up top and Titus rolls to the floor. Mack drops down, gets stunned off the ropes but Titus runs into a Samoan drop and standing moonsault. The stunner and frog splash finish it. Champion Willie Mack defeated Rhett Titus @ 11:00 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, but really lethargic when Titus was in control and there was absolutely no drama in regards to him possibly winning the title.

– Bully Ray hypes his open challenge at the G1 Supercard.

Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated Coast 2 Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) : Jay and Ali to begin, they lockup and work into some back and forth. They pick up the pace and Jay hits a shoulder tackle. The hip toss and chops follow. Ali fires back and cuts him off, and LSG tags in. He follows with a suplex and covers for 2. Gresham blind tags in and hits a German. He lays the boots to LSG, and they trade chops. Tag to Ali and double teams follow and Ali covers for 2. Ali follows with a splash for 2. Gresham battles back with a stunner, and Jay tags in for double teams. Jay starts attacking the knee, Gresham back in and he continues attacking Ali’s knee. Post break and Ali hits a head butt and slam. Tag to LSG, Jay also tags in and LSG hits the clothesline. Gresham in an LSG hits the springboard high cross. Superkick by Jay, but LSG cuts off the lethal injection and hits a neck breaker for 2. Jay battles back, Ali tags in and they trade strikes. Jay follows with an enziguri and Gresham hits the dropkick to the knee. It breaks down, Gresham and Ali trade strikes and Gresham then keeps attacking the knee. Jay dropkicks LSG, he and Gresham work double teams and Gresham locks on the figure four. Jay cuts off LSG, but he then gets free and saves Ali. Jay & Gresham clear the ring and follow with suicide dives. Back in and the Cornette cutter finishes Ali. Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated Coast 2 Coast (LSG & Shaheem Ali) @ 11:01 via pin [***] This was a good main event, with Lethal & Gresham continuing to look really good as a team. If Lethal loses the world title, I’ love to see them go on a run for the tag titles. Coast 2 Coast continues to show a lot of potential, they just need some consistent booking to help them out.

