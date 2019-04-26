Csonka’s ROH TV Review 4.24.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kenny King defeated Tracy Williams @ 16:30 via pin [***¼]

– The Bouncers defeated Reno Scum @ 5:00 via pin [**]

– Bandido defeated PJ Black @ 13:18 via pin [***½]

Kenny King vs. Tracy Williams : They lock up and Williams grounds the action. King fights to his feet, and they separate. Williams looks to work the arm, King counters out but Williams slams him down. Williams follows with a shoulder tackle, they work into some back and forth with Williams maintaining control. He grounds things, working the leg and then cradles King for 2. The grounded cravat follows. Post break and they trade arm drags and work into a standoff. King lays in a cheap shot, and then works over Williams in the corner. Williams answers back with chops and a Saito suplex for 2. He follows with rolling butterfly suplexes, but when he heads up top, King knocks him to the floor. King follows and they brawl at ringside, with King taking control. Back in and King hits a suplex and follows with ground and pound. He then grounds the action, and follows with a spinebuster for 2. Williams lays in chops, but King pokes him in the eyes. The uppercut follows, they work up top and Williams knocks him off and follows with a missile dropkick and clotheslines. King cuts him off with an enziguri, they work back up top but Williams hits the DDT to the buckles and the Spicolli driver follows for 2. Post break and Williams cradles King for 2. The crossface attempt follows, but King fights out. King trips him up and transitions into a last chancery. Williams escapes, follows with strikes, and King lays him out with kicks, covering for 2. King heads up top and has to roll through but King cradles him with the ropes for 2. King lays in chops, Williams fires up and they trade strikes and chops. Williams counters the chin checker into a cradle for 2.The lariat follows and the fisherman’s buster gets 2. Williams heads up top, but King rolls through on the high cross and hits the royal flush for the win. Kenny King defeated Tracy Williams @ 16:30 via pin [***¼] This was a good opener, which gave them a lot of time to work. Williams continues to impress, while King keeps his winning ways ahead of his eventual title shot he earned at G1 Supercard.

The Bouncers vs. Reno Scum : Milonas and Adam begin. They lock up and Milonas hits a shoulder tackle. Luster tags in and lays in rights, but Milonas cuts him off with a slam. Bruiser tags in and hits a running cross body for 2. He follows with jabs, Adam distracts him and Luster follows with knee strikes. He chokes Bruiser out in the ropes, and double teams follow. Bruiser fights off a slam, but more double teams follow and the cover gets 2. Luster now works a bear hug, and slams Bruiser to the corner. Bruiser fights them off, and tags in Milonas. Milonas runs wild, Bruiser dumps Luster, and the last call finishes things. The Bouncers defeated Reno Scum @ 5:00 via pin [**] This was ok as the Bouncers continue their winning ways.

Bandido vs. PJ Black : This is a rematch from earlier this year, where Bandido beat Black. They lock up and Black gets a cradle for 2. They work into some back and forth with Bandido grounding the action Black gets back to his feet. Black hits a head scissors, they work into counters and a stand off. Black picks up the pace, they trade arm drags and Black sweeps the leg and misses an elbow drop. Bandido follows with a dropkick but Black rolls back in and cuts him off, and hits s crucifix bomb for 2. Post break and Black hits a dropkick to the floor and follows with a tornillo. Bandido then cuts him off and hits a suplex on the floor. Bandido heads up top and follows with a moonsault to the floor. Black cuts him off and slams him to the barricade. Back in and they trade strikes, kicks by Black and he takes control and heads up top and gets cut off with an enziguri. Bandido follows him up, hits the RANA but Black rolls through and hits the styles clash for 2. Black follows with the wellness policy (pop up cutter) for 2. Black lays in strikes, they trade and Bandido rolls into a Michinoku driver for 2. Post break and Black cuts off Bandido up top and follows him up. He fights Black off, but Black run back up and hits the RANA and follows with a moonsault for 2. He follows with strikes, they trade and Bandido hits the Spanish fly for 2. Black hits the dropkick and heads up top and hits he double stomp for 2. Bandido takes him up top, follows, and hits the top rope Spanish fly for 2. The Bandido moonsault eats feet, but battles back with go to sleep. The 21-plex follows for the win. Bandido defeated PJ Black @ 13:18 via pin [***½] This was a very good main event, and likely Black’s best singles effort so far in ROH. Bandido continues to kick all the asses.

– Tennille’s laid out backstage after being put through a table. Bully Ray arrives and says he’s the one that attacked her 6-months ago. He’ll tell Lifeblood she said goodbye.

