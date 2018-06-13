Csonka’s ROH TV Review 6.13.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Flip Gordon defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 8:25 via pin [***¼]

– Kelly Klein defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 9:12 via pin [**¾]

– ROH Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Briscoes defeated Roppongi 3K @ 13:45 via pin [***¾]

Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon : They lock up and work into a fun series of counters to begin. They work into a stalemate. They pick up the pace and into a series of counters and passes, with Gresham taking control and laying in chops. Gresham then looks for the octopus and starts attacking the arm of Flip. He transitions to an abdominal stretch, and then attacks with clubbing strikes to the back, grounding Flip. Gresham now lays in forearm strikes but Flip cuts him of and sends him to the floor with a dropkick. He follows with a huge step up high cross to the floor. Post match, and they are back in the ring and Gresham lays in chops. Flip fires up with chops and they trade center ring. Great aggression by both guys here, Flip hits a head kick and then locks on a guillotine, but Flip does the deal with the falcon arrow for 2.They trade kicks and Flip hits the star spangled stunner for the win. Flip Gordon defeated Jonathan Gresham @ 8:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good and tremendously fun opener, with Flip picking up a good TV win. The post match angle was also well done and helped set the stage for their upcoming PPV match at BITW; this was an overall very strong and quality way to open the show.

– Post match, Bully Ray arrives and tells Flip he’s not here to attack him. he says he recently found out that Flip was from Montana, and his parents always wanted to retire there, but his mother passed away. When that happened, he was buying his father a ranch there, and then his father died. He shows Flip pics of his parents, and comments on Flip’s military service; Bully loves and appreciates the military. He may not like how Flip came up in wrestling, but he respects his service to the country. Bully offers him a handshake and says they have no more heat. They shake, and of course Bully kicks him in the balls and talks shit to Flip, reminding him that he’s just a stupid young boy.

– We get highlights from last week’s Young vs. Aries TV Title match and Aries’ heel turn on Kenny King.

Kelly Klein vs. Deonna Purrazzo : Deonna is dressed for a street fight, charges the ring and beats down Klein on the floor. Into the ring and Deonna starts working the arm, hits a Russian leg sweep and looks for the arm bar, but Klein escapes. They trade strikes and Deonna knocks Klein to the floor. Klein slams Deonna to the apron and then hits a fall away slam on the floor. Post break, and Deonna fires back with strikes, staggering Klein. Deonna follows with Germans and turns Klein inside out. The regular suplex follows and she transitions into the arm bar. Klein makes the rope, but Deonna lights her up with strikes, but Klein counters the arm bar and posts her. Klein takes her up top and hits a super fall away slam for 2. We get a ref bump, and Deonna hits a cutter, but there is no ref. Deonna yells at the ref and gets the arm bar, but Klein counters out into the guillotine choke and Deonna taps. Kelly Klein defeated Deonna Purrazzo @ 9:12 via pin [**¾] With Deonna off to WWE, Klein winning made the most sense and was the right call. This was a pretty good match overall, but with Deonna leaving and Klein sticking around. likely as a title contender, they really should have done a clean finish as the ref bump hurt things and took away from the match an impact of the win.

– Jay Lethal is here and announces that he will face KUSHIDA at BITW. They are 1-1 and Lethal says they will find out who ids the best once and for all. That’s a high quality addition to the PPV.

– Dalton Castle cuts a promo on his BITW title match against Cody & Marty. His opponents should fear him.

– Caprice Coleman joins commentary for the main event.

ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. Roppongi 3K (Yoh & Sho) : Roppongi 3K won the title shot during the WOTW tour. The champions refuse the handshake ands attack, taking the fight to the floor. Mark works over Sho in the ring, but 3k fights back and double-team him. 3k take control, working over Mark and then running him into Jay. Jay back in and the champions cut off Yoh and take control. Post break, and Jay has Yoh grounded and then follows with a dropkick. Mark in and they isolate Yoh, with Mark slapping Yoh around. mark then heads up top and leaps off into a dropkick. Jay tags in, taking out Sho and then connecting with head butts on Yoh before choking him out. Jay then works the camel clutch and mark is in without the tag to keep the attack going. Yoh hits a desperation enziguri and neck breaker. Hot tag to Sho and he’s in and running wild on the champions. The rolling Germans follow on Mark and that gets 2. Double teams are cut off by Jay, and mark hits a big lariat on Sho. Jay tags in and hits a lariat. Post break, and the champions maintain control with double teams; red neck boogie connects for a good near fall. They take Sho up top and Yoh and Mark trade strikes. The champions hit the old power and glory for another really good near fall. The crowd is great for this, really rallying for 3k. The champions take Sho up top, Yoh breaks it up and tags in. he takes out Jay and double teams follow on Mark, Mark fights off 3K, but 3k take him to the floor and follow with stereo dives onto the champions. They are fired the fuck up here, they isolate mark and hit double teams for another great near fall. The back stabber and dropkick follow, they set for 3k nit Jay tosses a chair in for the distraction. Low blow by Jay and the Jay driller and rear naked choke put away the challengers. Champions The Briscoes defeated Roppongi 3K @ 13:45 via pin [***¾] This was a very, very good match, bordering on great with a better finish. The action was great, they had a hot crowd that was behind 3k and were really into the possible title change, despite there being almost no chance of it happening. This was really strong work for all involved, the Briscoes were great heel champions, Yoh was a great babyface in peril and Sho’s hot tag ruled. Make time to check this one out.

– End Scene.

