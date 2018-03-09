Csonka’s Throwback: TNA Impact Review 6.18.04  

Csonka’s TNA Impact Review 6.18.04

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Hector Garza defeated Kazushi Miyamoto, Chris Sabin, Primetime, Michael Shane & Kazarian @ 5:20 via pin [**¾]

– The Naturals (Douglas & Stevens) defeated Sabu & Sonjay Dutt @ 5:00 via pin [**½]

– Abyss defeated D-Ray 3000 @ 1:25 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champion AJ Styles defeated Mr. Agulia @ 5:10 via pin [**½]

– Ron Killings defeated Eric Young @ 4:30 via pin [**]

– I’ve decided to take a look at some of the old Impacts on Fox Sports Net, because I am curious to see how they hold up.

Hector Garza vs. Kazushi Miyamoto vs. Chris Sabin vs. Elix Skipper vs. Michael Shane vs. Kazarian : Kazushi Miyamoto the first post-split graduate of the All Japan Pro Wrestling dojo. Sabin & Kaz start things off, as we’re using tag rules. Sabin hits a RANA, but Kaz hits him off with a kick. Shane tags himself in, lays in chops to Sabin and Skipper tags himself in and work over Shane. He sets him on the ropes and looks for the ropewalk RANA, but Shane cuts him off and he hits a RANA. Skipper battles back with a head scissors, Miyamoto tags in and connects with dropkicks on Skipper. The delayed suplex follows for 2. Miyamoto now lays in chops, but Skipper cuts him of with a spin kick, Garza tags in, he runs wild and it breaks down with everyone in. We get brawling and dives, Skipper hits play of the day on Kaz, Miyamoto MISTS him, but Shane superkicks him. Sabin takes him to the floor. Garza back in, and the tornillo finishes Miyamoto. Hector Garza defeated Kazushi Miyamoto, Chris Sabin, Primetime, Michael Shane & Kazarian @ 5:20 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good opener to kick off the show, although it came off as a bit disjointed and rushed at times. But it was fun.

– AMW attacks the Naturals as payback for Wednesday’s attack, and the fact that the Naturals stole their ring gear.

The Naturals (Chase Stevens & Andy Douglas) vs. Sabu & Sonjay Dutt : Sabu was playing the role of Sonjay Dutt’s mentor during this time, which was part of Sabu’s feud with Raven. Stevens and Dutt to begin, Dutt hits some arm drags, but Stevens takes him to the ground. Dutt escapes, and hits a head scissors. He follows with RANAS on Stevens and Douglas, but Douglas trips him up and takes the heat. The high knee follows, and then quick tags by the Naturals. Dutt hits a kick and neck breaker, and finally gets the tag to Sabu. Sabu in with a flurry of strikes on Douglas, hits a leg lariat and then the Arabian press for 2. The springboard lariat takes out the Naturals, and the slingshot leg drop follows. Sabu gets a chair, and uses it to hit a lionsault. Dutt’s Hindu press is cut off, and the natural disaster finishes him. The Naturals (Douglas & Stevens) defeated Sabu & Sonjay Dutt @ 5:00 via pin [**½] This was an overall solid tag match.

– We get a video package on the Raven & Sabu feud.

Abyss w/Goldilocks vs. D-Ray 3000 : D-Ray was a spectacular jobber for TNA. D-Ray attacks, but just bounces off of Abyss. Abyss slams him down, and follows with a corner splash. D-Ray tries to fire back, but eats a clothesline. D-Ray fights off the chokeslam, but runs into the black hole slam, and that’s that. Abyss defeated D-Ray 3000 @ 1:25 via pin [NR] SQUASH

X-Division Champion AJ Styles vs. Mr. Agulia : They work some basic back and forth to begin, and after some miscommunication from Agulia, AJ hits the dropkick and knee drop. The corner forearm follows, and then the delayed vertical suplex follows by AJ, who covers for 2. Kid Kash & Dallas are out to watch, distracting AJ, who gets sent to the floor. They work into a double down, and then back to the feet as they trade strikes. AJ follows with a backdrop and spin kick, covering for 2. AJ follows with the cliffhanger for 2. AJ now heads up top, and gets crotched. Agulia follows him up and AJ fights him off, hits a sunset flip and looks for the clash, but Agulia fights that off. AJ cuts off the RANA< and the clash finishes it. Champion AJ Styles defeated Mr. Agulia @ 5:10 via pin [**½] This was a solid match, which was hurt by some miscommunication issues by Agulia, making it less than smooth.

– Post match, Dallas & Kash attack Styles to soften him up ahead of Kash challenging for the title on Wednesday night. But D’Lo Brown makes the save and runs them off. D’Lo actually had an underrated TNA run. He plans to challenge the winner of Killings & Jarrett for the NWA title.

– They hype Wednesday’s 2nd anniversary show.

Ron Killings vs. Eric Young : Dusty Rhodes is on commentary. Killings is challenging Jarrett for the NWA title on the 2nd anniversary show. D’Amore, James, & Konnan are at ringside. Young attacks at the bell, but Killings cuts him off with a powerslam. D’Amore trips up Killings, allowing Young to take control back; Jerry Lynn chases off D’Amore. Killings makes the comeback, hitting a running powerslam. Young posts him and lays in back elbows. Young now works the heat, choking out Killings. He then lays the boots to him, hits a back breaker, and covers for 2. Young heads up top, but Killings rushes up with him and hits a superplex for the double down. They trade strikes now, Killings hits a backdrop and then a leg lariat. The axe kick gets 2. The lie detector finishes Young. Ron Killings defeated Eric Young @ 4:30 via pin [**] This was an ok little match, but considering that Killings was about to challenge for the NWA title, Young got in way too much here.

– Post match, Jeff Jarrett in his tux arrives and lays out Dusty with a guitar shot. Killings attacks, but Jarrett lays him out as well. Vince Russo arrives and threatens to suspend Jarrett. But he won’t do that because he would be punishing Killings. If Jarrett uses the guitar in his match with Killings, he will be DQ’d, which will lead to a world title change. Jarrett attacks Killings again, knocking him off of the stage. Konnan & James are shitty friends.

– End Scene.

