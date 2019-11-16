Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 11.15.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Angel Garza defeated Jack Gallagher @ 6:45 via pin [**½]

– 24/7 Title Match: The Singhs defeated Tim Gange @ 1:55 via pin [DUD]

– Lio Rush & Raul Mendoza defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari @ 13:25 via pin [**¾]

– We open with highlights of Lio vs. Garza from Wednesday’s NXT.

Angel Garza vs. Jack Gallagher : This is a rematch from a few weeks back on NXT, which Garza won. They work to the ground with Gallagher attacking the legs until Garza counters out. He grounds the action, Gallagher counters out and thy pick up the pace until Garza counters a head scissors into a face buster. He stuns Gallagher off the ropes and the basement dropkick gets 2. Gallagher fires back, but Garza traps him in the rope, hits a dropkick and THE TROUSERS ARE OFF. Garza follows with a pop up kick for 2. Gallagher gets a cradle for 2, but Garza cuts him off. He grounds the action, working an abdominal stretch variation. Gallagher escapes, follows with rights, and hits a slam. The butterfly suplex follows for 2. Garza cuts him off, slams him to the apron and back in, Gallagher counters with a head butt. He misses the gentleman’s dropkick and Garza cradles him with the tights for the win. Angel Garza defeated Jack Gallagher @ 6:45 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly solid match that should have been more of a showcase for Garza.

– The Singhs cut a promo about their historic 24/7title reign. They sing and the lack of reaction is astounding. They claim the 24/7 rules are on hold and that it’s 2 on 1.

The Singhs vs. Tim Gange : The Singhs take control until Singh fires back with dropkicks. He follows with elbows, but is cut off with double teams. They dance and hit a superkick/backbreaker combo to this is awful chants, The Bollywood blast finishes it. The Singhs defeated Tim Gange @ 1:55 via pin [DUD] This was short and atrocious.

– On Wednesday. Lio said that his feud with Garza is now personal.

Lio Rush & Raul Mendoza vs. Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari : The heels attack and dump Mendoza. Lio & Mendoza fire back and Lio hits a suicide dive as the faces take control. They roll Daivari back in as Mendoza works him over, tags in Lio and double teams follow. Mendoza back in and more double teams follow on Daivari. Lio back in and they continue with double teams as Lio covers for 2. Lio grounds Daivari, but Daivari counters out and Nese tags in and dumps Lio. Daivari follows with a clothesline on the floor. Nese follows with chops, and back in, covers for 2. Daivari in and lays in rights on Lio, follows with chops and the back elbow gets 2. Nese tags back in and cuts off the tag, dumping Lio. Lio fights off Daivari and runs into tag in Mendoza, He hits the high cross, dropkick, twister suplex and springboard moonsault for 2 as Daivari makes the save. The heels cut off Mendoza, Daivari slams him to the barricade and rolls him back in. Nese joins in for double teams, covering for 2. Daivari back in and more double teams follow for 2. Mendoza battles back, Nese hits chops and a back elbow for 2. Daivari tags back in and lays the boots to Mendoza. He whips him to the corner, and follows with rights. The sleeper follows, but Mendoza escapes and tags in Lio, Lio runs wild, and the spin kick follows for 2. Daivari cuts him off with an overhead suplex, Nese back in and Daivari hits a superkick into a Nese slam for 2. It breaks down, Daivari accidentally superkicks Nese, Lio hits the come up stunner and Mendoza hits an end of days variation for 2. Lio tags back in and Daivari cuts him off on the floor. Nese cuts off Mendoza, and the 450 misses. Lio hits the final hour for the win. Lio Rush & Raul Mendoza defeated Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari @ 13:25 via pin [**¾] This was pretty good, a little better than the opener, but still felt flat and lacked a sense of urgency and heat overall.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 67. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert discuss CM Punk’s return on WWE Backstage & what it may mean, and then break down week 7 of AEW vs. NXT. The show is approximately 83-minutes long. * Intro

* CM Punk Returns…?: 5:45

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.13.19: 17:10

* NXT Review 11.13.19: 51:00

* The head to head comparison: 1:11:10 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

