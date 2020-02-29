Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 2.28.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza @ 8:20 via pin [***]

– Lio Rush defeated Tony Nese @ 9:55 via DQ [***]

Joaquin Wilde vs. Raul Mendoza : These two are 1-1 against each other here on 205 Live. Mendoza hits John Woooooooooo right away, follows with clotheslines, a suplex and covers for 2. He grounds Wilde and the basement dropkick follows for 2. Mendoza keeps things grounded, Wilde fights to his feet and follows with strikes. To the corner and Wilde follows with clotheslines, a powerbomb and to the floor, superkick by Wilde and he then hits a RANA. Back in and Wilde follows with the mule kick and code breaker for 2. Wilde heads up top, Mendoza cuts him off and they trade as Mendoza follows him up. Wilde knocks him to the mat but Mendoza follow with an enziguri. Back up goes Mendoza and Wilde counters into an avalanche RANA for 2. Mendoza then cradles him for 2. He follows with the running Spanish fly for 2. They trade strikes, Mendoza counters into the Mendoza driver for 2. he talks some shit and Wilde counters back and the backslide follows as Mendoza misses a kick and Wilde then counters the lionsault and the Wilde thing and cradle finishes it. Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza @ 8:20 via pin [***] This was as another good mach from these two, I’d love to see them get more time and in front of a crowd that cares.

– In two weeks there will be a 10-man tag team elimination match, featuring the following teams…

* Team NXT: Captain Lio Rush, Tyler Breeze, Swerve Scott, Oney Lorcan, & Danny Burch

* Team 205 Live: Captain Tony Nese, Jack Gallagher, Brian Kendrick, Mike Kanellis, & Ariya Daivari

Ya damn right pic.twitter.com/xkoShuodHb — Isaiah Swerve Scott (@swerveconfident) February 29, 2020

Lio Rush vs. Tony Nese : Kanellis is at ringside. Nese takes time to pose and they lockup, Nese slams him down and Lio rushes him to the corner. Lio picks up the pace and Nese mows him down. Lio trips him up and follows with chops. Nese cuts him off with kicks until Lio hits a RANA, enziguri and Nese powders. He rushes back in and cuts off Lio with a spin kick for 2. Nese dumps him and follows with knee strike in the ropes. Lio dumps him and follow with a dive. Back in and Lio heads up top, but Nese cuts him off and the gut buster follows for 2. Nese follows with strikes, Lio fires back and cradles Nese for 2. Nese follows with the jab, stuns him off the ropes and the springboard moonsault follows for 2. Nese then delivers chops, kicks and takes Lio up top. Lio fights off the superplex, follows with strikes and knocks Nese to the mat. The high cross follows, and the DDT connects for 2. Nese counters back, Lio lays in strikes and Nese follow with a flurry of kicks. Nese catches the high cross and follows with the northern lights for 2. Nese locks on the crab, Lio escapes, takes out Kanellis and the come up follows as Kanellis then attacks for the DQ finish. Lio Rush defeated Tony Nese @ 9:55 via DQ [***]

The heels beat down Lio until Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch came down to make the save and brawled with Nese and Kanellis into the back. Jack Gallagher then returned to attack Lio. Jack has a bunch of new tats and lays out Lio with a head butt. This was another good match with a really good energy to it. The post match also played well in continuing the build to the big 10-man tag in two weeks.

