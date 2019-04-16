Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.16.19  

Csonka’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.09.19

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Ariya Daivari defeated Tozawa, Gran Metalik, & Mike Kanellis @ 11:11 via pin [***]

– Oney Lorcan defeated Cedric Alexander @ 18:22 via pin [***¾]

– We open with a Tony Nese video package, he’s looking forward to finding a new challenger for his title.

Ariya Daivari vs. Tozawa vs. Gran Metalik vs. Mike Kanellis : Daivari powders, and Metalik & Tozawa attack Kanellis. They dump him and work into some counters, and the RANA from Tozawa and Daivari cuts off the suicide dive. Metalik flies in with a missile dropkick, Kanellis attacks but Metalik hits the high cross. Octopus by Tozawa, and Daivari& Kanellis break that up. The heels pair up and work over Tozawa and Kanellis. Kanellis follows with suplexes, and Daivari follows with strikes. The heels continue to control, but Kanellis accidentally superkicks Daivari. The Michinoku driver follows for 2 by Kanellis, and now he and Daivari argue. Daivari then powerbombs him on the floor. Back in and Tozawa fights off the lariat and hits the spin kick for 2. Metalik in and hits sling blade but Kanellis makes the save. Tozawa hits a RANA and shining wizard for 2. He heads up top and the missile dropkick follows and Metalik and Daivari fly in with an elbow drop and frog splash. Metalik RANAs Daivari to the floor, Tozawa follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Tozawa looks for a German, Kanellis fights it off, and lays in elbows. He lays in chops, they trade, Tozawa fires up and hits the jab. They trade kicks and the German follows for Tozawa. He heads up top, Maria distracts him and Kanellis crotches him. He follows him up and Tozawa fights him off, knocks him to the mat and the senton eats knees. The neck breaker follows but Metalik flies in to break it up. Daivari dumps Kanellis and pins Tozawa. Ariya Daivari defeated Tozawa, Gran Metalik, & Mike Kanellis @ 11:11 via pin [***] This was an overall good match with a flat finish and Kanellis dragging things down.

– Oney Lorcan says he will defeat Cedric Alexander and lead the cruiserweight division into the future.

– Alexander says he’s looking forward to growing his legacy on Raw, but will always be thankful to 205 Live. Lorcan may one day lead the division, but Alexander isn’t leaving without a fight.

– Next week, Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carillo.

Oney Lorcan vs. Cedric Alexander : They circle, working into counters and Lorcan grounds things. Alexander then escapes the arm bar. They work to the ropes, break and Lorcan grounds things. Alexander tries to fight out, but Lorcan maintains control. Alexander escapes, but Lorcan levels him with chops and whips Alexander to the buckles. Uppercuts follow, but Alexander hits the head scissors and dropkick and another. Alexander lays in uppercuts, chops and Lorcan fires back. Alexander hits an enziguri and Lorcan then sidesteps the suicide dive. He slams him to the LED board, and backing, Lorcan covers for 2. Lorcan follows with clotheslines, and covers for 2. Lorcan grounds the action, Alexander fights off the half and half, lays in elbows and then runs into a knee strike for 2. Lorcan grounds things again, Alexander elbows out and hits a knee strike and dropkick. He follows with elbow strikes, an enziguri and the slingshot flatliner for 2. They trade chops, Lorcan then runs into the Michinoku driver for 2. Alexander looks for lumbar check, Loran fights it off and cuts off the back handspring kick with an uppercut and blockbuster. The uppercut follows for 2. Lorcan looks for the half and half, but Alexander fights him off until Lorcan cop blocks the knee and hits the powerbomb for 2. The half crab follows, and sits back on the hold. Alexander fights and makes the ropes. Lorcan follows with chops, takes Alexander up top and follows. Alexander fights of the super half and half, and dumps Lorcan to the floor. The tope follows. Back in and Alexander springboards into a huge uppercut. They work to the apron, trading strikes, and Lorcan slaps the shit out of Alexander. Alexander fires back, but Lorcan hits an apron half and half suplex. Back in and Lorcan kills him with a lariat and another half and half and the reign of Alexander on 205 Live is over. Oney Lorcan defeated Cedric Alexander @ 18:22 via pin [***¾] This was a very good match, with Alexander delivering a great performance one last time in putting Lorcan over.

– They shake hands as the crowd chants “thank you Cedric.”

