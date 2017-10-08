Csonka’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Kickoff Match: Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable defeated The Hype Bros @ 10:38 via pin [***]

– SD Tag Team Title HIAC Match: The Usos defeated Champions The New Day (Woods & Big E) @ 23:03 via pin [****¾]

– Randy Orton defeated Rusev @ 11:40 via pin [**½]

– WWE US Title Match: Baron Corbin defeated Champion AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger @ 19:43 via pin [***]

– WWE SD Women’s Title Match: Charlotte defeated Champion Natalya @ 12:25 via DQ [**½]

– WWE Title Match: Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura @ 12:20 via pin [*½]

– Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 11:40 via pin [**]

– Falls Count Anywhere HIAC Match: Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon @ 38:48 via pin [***]

– Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg, David Otunga are on the kickoff show. Well, at least we have Renee. Kayla Braxton is in the social media lounge. Charlotte will join her later.

– We get highlights of Tye Dillinger beating Baron Corbin on Smackdown. Dillinger talks with Bryan and tries to get into the US Title match tonight. Bryan agrees to this and makes the US Title match a triple threat, which should have been done on Tuesday night.

– We get a promo for Nakamura vs. Mahal.

– We get a promo for Orton vs. Rusev.

– Aiden English arrives, dressed in a spiffy suit. He looks at himself as a cultural ambassador to Rusev. Rosenberg makes fun of him for being RKO’d and being Gif fodder. English shuts him down and says Rusev will get what he deserves, a win tonight. He then sings a special Rusev song about Rusev winning tonight.

– Renee hypes the return of the Fashion Files.

– To the social media lounge with Charlotte. She’s nervous and excited tonight. She speaks about winning another title, and how important it is to her. She beat Natalya when she held all of her other titles, she’s confident, but respects Natalya. She’s asked about a possible MITB cash in by Carmella, and will deal with it when and if it happens. As far as Natalya goes, Flairs are always better than Harts.

– The panel discusses the women’s title match and possible Carmella cash in.

– Baron Corbin rants about Dillinger being added to he US Title match. He runs down Dillinger, and clams it’s a conspiracy from Styles, Dillinger and, Bryan.

Kickoff Match: Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. The Hype Bros (Mojo & Ryder) : Benjamin & Gable have new matching gear. Gable and Mojo into begin. They lock up, Benjamin tags himself in and works over Mojo. Quick tags by Benjamin & Gable, Gable gets a roll up for 2. Mojo cuts him off, tagging in Ryder who, hits a slingshot splash. Ryder hits a face buster, but Gable then rolls him up for 2.they show respect to each other, and Benjamin tags back in. They go to the mat, Benjamin then hits a shoulder block and they trade pin attempts. Benjamin then hits a spinebuster, and tosses Ryder to the floor. Post break, Gable hits a northern lights suplex for 2. Benjamin back in, as he works over the arm of Ryder, grounding the action. A Benjamin powerslam follows, and that gets 2. Benjamin doing a good job of isolating Ryder, Gable tags in but Ryder cuts him off with a right. Gable fires up, laying the boots to Ryder and tagging Benjamin back in. Benjamin sets Ryder up top, follows and looks for a superplex, but Ryder shoves him to the mat and follows with a missile dropkick. Wholesale changes to Gable and Mojo, with Mojo running wild and hitting a corner splash. Gable counters a Samoan drop, but runs into a powerslam for 2. Gable avoids the corner splash, and gets a roll up for 2. Gable up top, the moonsault misses but he lands on his feet, he hits a belly to belly and then the moonsault, covering for 2. He tags in Benjamin, they double team Mojo, hitting a doomsday device variation. Ryder sent to the floor, Mojo managed to kick out and fires up, hitting a shoulder block on Benjamin, Boot by Ryder and Gable gets tossed. The hype Ryder is countered by Benjamin, the Hype Bros argue, and Benjamin hits paydirt on Ryder, but Mojo makes the save. Mojo is tossed and Gable & Benjamin hit another doomsday device variation for the win. Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable defeated The Hype Bros @ 10:38 via pin [***] This was a good match, better than the usual kickoff match, with both teams working hard. They continued the Hype Bros drama, developed some really good near falls down the stretch and built to a strong finish. Gable & Benjamin are a ton of fun as a team.

– We get a promo for the great New Day vs. The Usos feud.

– We get a promo for Shane vs. Owens.

~THE PPV STARTS NOW~

– New Day enters first and we get some promo time from them. They hype up the match, noting that the Uso may have the division on lock, but they have the keys. Big E says it all ends tonight, because they are about to drop some biblical doom and gloom.

SD Tag Team Title HIAC Match: Champions The New Day (Woods & Big E) w/Kofi vs. The Usos : This is tornado tag rules. They all grab weapons to begin, kendo sticks, chains and chairs. And they brawl right away, New Day looks serious tonight, taking control and Woods had a chin and hits a fist drop with it, covering for 2. Big E goes for his spear through the ropes, misses and flies into the cage. Woods tossed and we get an Uso dive. Big E now hits the spear through the ropes and sends an Uso into the cell. Big E hit head first into the cell. Back in and Woods uses the trombone to maintain control. He gets another and now, MORE COWBELL! Woods continues to control, and now gets a little gong, and the beat down continues. They look for midnight hour, but Jimmy tosses a chair into Woods’ face and Big E eats a superkick, and the Usos cover for 2. Jey gets kendo sticks, Jimmy has one as well and they beat down Big E. They unload with more kendo shots as the crowd chants for tables. They now beat down Woods on the floor, as Kofi can only watch on. They hit a running ass attack on Woods against the cell, and now head back in and look to continue beating on Big E. But Big E fights back, hitting a suplex but gets cut off. Big E posts an Uso, but then eats a superkick. Big E looks for an apron back breaker, but tosses the Uso onto Woods, who got his knees up. That was bad for all involved, looked like it sucked to take. New Day looks for midnight hour, HITS IT but the pin gets broken up. Big E tosses Jey to the floor, Woods gets like 6 kendo sticks and Big E holds Jey as Woods works him over with kendo sticks. They use the sticks to trap him against the cage and Woods lays in more shots while talking shit to him. They now attack Jimmy, slamming him off the steps. Woods up top but Jey is free and takes out Big E and Woods. Big E cuts off a Jimmy dive, and the Usos hit a doomsday suicide dive into the cell on Big E. This rules. Back in and the Usos up top and they hit splashes on Big E, but he kicks out! The Usos regroup, and get handcuffs. They cuff Big E to the ropes, welcome to the Uso penitentiary. They lock up Woods on the post, hanging him there and it’s kendo stick time for Woods! They then light the shit out of Woods with repeated strikes with the kendo sticks, poor Kofi can only watch from the outside. Big E escapes the cuffs, tosses an Uso and he’s fired the fuck up and starts kicking Uso ass. He slams an Uso into the cell, Kofi yells MAKE HIM PAY and takes out both Usos into the cell. Back in and the straps are down. Big ending by Big E but the Uso kicks out. Big E counters a superkick into a stretch muffler, but eats superkicks from the other Uso. Double superkicks, the Usos hit the double Uce and Woods returns to make the save! The Usos light up Woods with kendo shots, he fights back cuffed up but they just beat the shit out of him and grab a chair. Woods keeps fighting, they take him down, lay a chair on him and the double Uce follows and they pick up the win. The Usos defeated Champions The New Day (Woods & Big E) @ 23:03 via pin [****¾] This was fucking great, filled with hate, drama and just awesome action. The New Day were awesome babyfaces here, and this was the best overall use of the HIAC in a long time, and one of WWE’s best matches of the year. It was everything HIAC should be, good luck following that.

– AJ Styles is interviewed. Styles is fine with Tye being added to the match, he may not exactly like it, so he will make the best of it and prove why he is champion. He won’t back down.

Randy Orton vs. Rusev : Rusev takes early control, but bails when Orton teases an RKO. Back in and they lockup, Rusev works over Orton in the corner, laying the boots to him. Orton fights back, slamming Rusev to the mat and stomps away at him. Rusev escapes the draping DDT and stuns Orton off the ropes and sends him into the barricade. Rusev follows him out and hits the sack of shit slam into the barricade. Back in they go and Rusev covers for 2. Rusev takes the heat, just beating Orton down. Rusev grounds the action, Orton tries to fire up but Rusev hits a spin kick and covers for 2. Orton bails to the floor. Rusev follows him out, hits a clothesline and continues to beat Orton down. Back in they go, and Rusev covers for 2. Rusev follows with elbow drops, talks shit to Orton but misses a corner charge. Orton follows with rights, but Rusev avoids the snap slam, but runs into one anyway as Orton initially teased an RKO. Rusev counters the draping DDT, hits a sack of shit slam and hits a head kick, covering for 2. Rusev looks for the accolade, but Orton bails to the floor. Rusev follows, hits a running superkick and rolls Orton back in. Rusev to the second rope, but he misses the head butt. Orton now hits the draping DDT. Orton sets for an RKO, but Rusev counters into the accolade, Orton escapes and hits the RKO and wins. Randy Orton defeated Rusev @ 11:40 via pin [**½] This was a perfectly fine match, there was nothing wrong with the work, but it just sort of existed. I really feel the wrong guy won. They continue to have no clue what to do with Rusev, outside of making him lose repeatedly. It’s a shame; dude has so much potential. I just wanted to celebrate Rusev Day.

WWE US Title Match: Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Tye Dillinger : Corbin bails to the floor as the babyfaces now surround him. Back in and they attack Corbin, working him over with strikes. They send him to the floor, and Tye and Styles trade pin attempts. Tye looked to take control, but runs into a Styles dropkick. Corbin pulls Styles to the floor, and they brawls with Tye back in the ring. He crotches Tye on the ropes and sends him to the floor. Styles back in, and Corbin cuts him off and lays in rights. Corbin sends Tye back to the floor, and then works over Styles in the corner. He then tosses Styles across the ring, and lays the boots to him once again. Tye backing, Corbin and Styles work him over until Corbin posts Styles. Corbin goes back to wok on Tye, working rights and taking Tye down. Corbin talks some trash, and continues to wok over Tye with strikes. Styles is back to the apron, but Corbin sends him back to the floor. Corbin continues the heat on Tye, and then goes to the floor and looks to attack Styles, but Styles fights back with rights, but Corbin slams him to the barricade. Back in and Tye fires up with strikes, but Corbin quickly cuts him off and covers for 2. Corbin works a half nelson, slowing things even more. Styles is back, but Corbin immediately cuts him off with a big right. He continues to work over Tye, beats him down with right and covers for 2. He tosses Tye to the floor. Styles fires up with strikes, lighting up Corbin and then levels him with a lariat. Styles looks for an ushigoroshi, Corbin escapes but Styles hits a sliding forearm. Styles now looks for the clash, but Corbin tosses him to the apron. Styles then low bridges Corbin to the floor and hits a knee strike. Tye back in, hits a backdrop on Styles as the crowd starts to wake up. Tye follows with corner-mounted strikes, takes out Corbin and takes Styles up top. Styles slides out and but runs into a flapjack and DDT for a near fall. Tye drops the kneepad, but Styles counters out of the Tye breaker, but Tye escapes the clash. Styles rolls into the calf crusher, Tye fights but Corbin pulls Tye to the floor. Styles hits a flying forearm on Corbin on the floor. Corbin posts Styles, and back in, Tye rolls up Corbin for 2. Tye keeps fighting, but runs into deep six. Styles is back, but Corbin cuts him off and hits the chokebreaker for a near fall. Corbin gets to his feet, and hits corner clotheslines to both. Styles fights back, as does Tye. Superkick to Corbin, PELE by Styles and Tye falls onto Corbin and gets a near fall. Tye and Styles battle back and forth, Corbin posts himself, and Styles hits a springboard 450 but Tye makes the save. Tye lays in chops to Styles, but Styles attacks with leg kicks. Tye looks for the Tye breaker, Styles escapes and hits the springboard forearm; Corbin tosses Styles and covers Tye for the win. Baron Corbin defeated Champion AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger @ 19:43 via pin [***] This was an overall good match, but was hurt by the overly long Corbin heatless segment, and the fact that it was so slavish to the cliché triple threat formula. I wish WWE would get away from that tired layout. It got better down the stretch, and ended up good. Hopefully this frees up Styles to get back into the world title scene and away from Corbin. Styles’ selling and bumping here was great, making both guys look really good.

WWE SD Women’s Title Match: Champion Natalya vs. Charlotte : They lock up and work to the corner, Natalya breaks but Charlotte rolls her up for 2. Natalya slaps Charlotte, teases the sharp shooter but Charlotte escapes. Charlotte goes for another roll up, cut off and Natalya attacks the knee of Charlotte. Natalya takes control, focusing on the knee and beating Charlotte down in the corner. Natalya grounds the action, continuing to work on the knee and showing good focus. Natalya continues to keep it grounded, but Charlotte counters out and looks for an ankle lock, but Natalya makes the rope and chops out the knee of Charlotte. Natalya takes time to celebrate, and then continues to attack the knee and then lays the boots to Charlotte. The lariat follows by Natalya, and now she looks for the sharp shooter. Charlotte counters out but is slowed by her knee. She holds onto the ropes, fights back and hits a backslide for 2. Chops follow, Natalya is down and Charlotte hits a knee drop. Charlotte hits a suplex, heads up top but Natalya attacks the leg. Natalya hits a sitout powerbomb for 2. Natalya goes for repeated covers, but Charlotte keeps kicking out. Natalya is frustrated, and Charlotte rolls her up for 2. Natalya then runs into the big boot, but Charlotte can’t follow up. Natalya fights off the figure four, sending Charlotte to the floor and Natalya slams her into the steps. Back in and Natalya looks for the sharp shooter, locks it in and Charlotte has to fight. Natalya pulls her center ring but Charlotte rolls out and slams Natalya to he buckles. Charlotte up top, but Natalya rolls to the apron and eats a kick. Charlotte up top, and hits the moonsault to the floor, but she’s still favoring her knee. Natalya tries to run, and then hits Charlotte with the chair for the DQ. Charlotte defeated Champion Natalya @ 12:25 via DQ [**½] This was a perfectly fine match, with good selling form Charlotte. The main issue is that Natalya is not a great heel and Charlotte is not a sympathetic babyface at all. I wonder if they may be holding the title change for the Starrcade event, to try and make it come off as special.

– Natalya then beats down Charlotte’s knee with the chair.

– The Fashion Files are back. They say they closed the case, and get a delivery from the Ascension is disguise. The case appears to still be open. It’s a poster of the Ascension, who want “2 B” their friends. They make fun of the Ascension, who unmask and walk away sadly. Now, they get delivered a briefcase. They open it and it glows gold. They say they have a new case. To be continued Tuesday.

WWE Title Match: Champion Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura : The Singhs are out with Mahal. Nakamura looks for leg kicks, Mahal backs off and now ants a test of strength. He then attacks Nakamura, working the arm and grounding Nakamura. Nakamura rolls out, counters and rolls for an arm bar. Mahal makes the ropes. Mahal powers him to the corner, but Nakamura slips away. he then hits a knee strike and knee drop, and follows with good vibrations in the corner. Nakamura follows with knee strikes, teases Kinshasa, but Mahal rolls to the floor. Nakamura follows to the floor and gets posted repeatedly. Mahal tosses him into the crowd and heads back into he ring. Back in and Mahal lays the boots to him. he tries to ground the action, laying in elbows and a half nelson. Nakamura fights to his feet, but then gets whipped to the buckles. Mahal follows with elbows and knees, and back to the half nelson. Nakamura finally escapes, hitting a kick and then misses on a running kick, but Mahal sells it anyway. Nakamura takes control, hitting a corner attack and then corner knees. Nakamura covers for 2. Nakamura looks for the reverse XPLODER, Mahal fights it off but Nakamura tosses him to he floor and hits a baseball slide. Nakamura takes out the Singhs. He then misses a knee drop on the floor, allowing Mahal to suplex him back in the ring. Mahal covers for 2. Nakamura fights off the Khallas, and gets a roll up for 2. Nakamura with a back elbow, hits a knee off the ropes and sets for Kinshasa. The Singhs distract the ref and try to pull Mahal to the floor. Nakamura slams Mahal into a Singh, covering for 2. Nakamura gets distracted again, and the ref tosses then. Kinshasa connects, but the Singhs distract the ref, and by the time he gets back in, Mahal makes the ropes. Nakamura looks for Kinshasa again, but Mahal nails into the crowd. Nakamura drags him back in and then back in, Mahal counters Kinshasa, into the Khallas for the win. Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura @ 12:20 via pin [*½] Jinder Mahal works one match, and this was it. It’s boring, lifeless, has no drams, always has bullshit and then he wins so we can do it all again. I just want to be entertained, and Jinder Mahal fails at that in the ring. I don’t expect a 5 star classic, but give me something please. Nakamura actually felt like he was trying tonight, but you can only do so much with the Mahal special. I gave the guy a chance, I hoped he’d get better, but he hasn’t.

– Owens cuts a promo about tonight HIAC match, putting over the HIAC match, and claiming how dangerous he is. He will be at home in the cell tonight, and says Shane tried to ruin his career, and will ruin Shane tonight. He’s ready to do whatever it takes to send Shane a message, and will send Shane to hell, where he belongs. Really good promo from Owens there.

– Ziggler has his entrance stopped and walks in without it.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bobby Roode : Ziggler looks to take Roode down, but Roode stops that. Roode then takes Ziggler down, celebrates and then works a side headlock. Ziggler takes it to the corner, and works over Roode with rights. Roode fights back, slamming Ziggler to the buckles and he then lays the boots to him. Ziggler fights back by stunning Roode off the ropes, and then covers for 2. Ziggler takes the heat, choking out Roode in the ropes. He then grounds the action, working a headlock. Roode starts to fight out, but Ziggler locks in a sleeper. Roode drops to the mat. He then starts to power up and Roode escapes with a belly to back suplex. Ziggler misses a charge and posts himself. Roode follows with rights, hits a boot and follows with a blockbuster for 2. The crowd is rather dead here. Roode his the uranage, covering for 3. Ziggler counters the glorious DDT and covers for 2. Ziggler hits a DDT, covering again for 2. Roode counters zigzag, but Ziggler locks on the sleeper. Roode fades, but powers up once again and Ziggler hits the fameasser for 2. Ziggler now sets for the superkick, but Roode avoids an hits a spinebuster. The glorious DDT is countered, and they then try roll ups (both grabbing the tights) and Roode wins with a pull of the tights. Post match, Ziggler hits the zigzag. Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler @ 11:40 via pin [**] This was a bland match, that felt way too long and did nothing to feature Roode. Worst of all, this feud will continue. Ziggler likes to joke on Twitter, but he feels so checked out and like he doesn’t care at this point.

Falls Count Anywhere HIAC Match: Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon : Shane’s wife and kids are ringside to see him try to kill himself. Shane attacks as Owens makes his entrance and they brawl on the floor, with Shane laying in “strikes” and kicks. Owens tosses him into he cell and then the barricade. Shane rebounds, hitting a clothesline off of the barricade. Shane hits a head kick, and Owens heads into the cage and holds the door shut. Shane kicks the door into his face, and they are both in and the door in locked. Owens quickly fights back, knocking Shane into the cell. Owens works over Shane and yells at his kids to watch as he destroys their dad. Shane gets tossed into the steps, and Owens yells at Shane to “do it for your kids, do it for your dad.” Shane’s kids are laughing, he should have smartened them up. Owens sets up the steps, but Shane fights back and they head into the ring. Owens cuts him of and lays the boots to him, stomping on Shane’s face. Owens hits a short-armed clothesline and senton for 2. Owens hits the cannonball, and tells Shane’s kids he should be their role model. Owens up top now, but the swanton eats knees. Shane’s holding his knee, he could have hurt himself there. Shane works his “strikes,” and hits a back elbow. Shane does his dance and hits a DDT after some “strikes.” Shane heads up top and misses a shooting star press. Owens up top again, hits the frog splash and covers for 2. Owens looks pissed, and looks for a pop up powerbomb, but Shane slowly counters into a triangle. Owens slides out to the floor and escapes. Shane locks it on again, but Owens powerbombs him onto the steps; Owens covers for 2. Owens asks Shane why he’s making him do this as he continues to attack on the floor. The crowd chants for tables, so Owens grabs one and sets it up against the cage. He lays Shane on it, heads to the apron and Owens MISSES Shane as Shane rolls away and flies through the table on the cannonball attempt. Shane covers for 2. Shane beats on Owens with part of the table, and Shane get a trashcan out. He rolls Owens back in, sets him in the corner, and sets him up and puts the trashcan on him. Shane now looks to go coast to coast, and connects. Shane covers for 2. Shane now tells the official to unlock the cell, and when they don’t, he gets bolt cutters and tries to open it himself. He does after some difficulty and then beats on Owens with the trashcan. They battle on the floor, and Owens hits a DDT on the ramp. Owens then crotches Shane on the cell door, and then lays the boots to him as this drastically slows. Owens grinds Shane’s face on the cell, Owens lays in kicks and stomps on his neck and starts dismantling an announce table. Owens head butts Shane onto the table, and climbs the barricade and then stares at the cell and he’s going to climb! Owens climbs the cell, and Shane is still down on the table. Owens stares down at Shane, he teases diving, but is hesitant. Shane is alive and starts to climb. Owens attacks as Shane climbs, Shane tries to fight all the way up and gets there. They now battle on top of the cell, going Frye vs. Takiyama, and Shane hits a Russian leg sweep, and follows with a slam onto the cell. They trade strikes again, with Shane hitting a suplex and Owens grabbing at his ankle. Owens cuts off Shane, hits a superkick and follows with a senton onto Shane. Owens then looks for a powerbomb, Shane fights and backdrops Owens to escape. They trade strikes again, and Owens hits a pop up powerbomb. Shane keeps hitting the wrong place on his head and continually grabs at it, while Owens keeps landing badly on his ankle. Owens grabs Shane and teases tossing him off, Shane stops that and they trade strikes again. Owens hits a clothesline and starts to climb down the cell. Shane attacks him as he climbs, and Shane starts to climb down as well. They battle on the way down, and Shane knocks Owens of and through the announce table. Shane gets to the floor as EMTs check on Owens. Shane now looks to cover, but then lays Owens on another announce table after politely clearing it off. Shane now climbs the cell again, sets and as he jumps SAMI ZAYN PULLS OWENS OFF THE TABLE AND SHANE ENDS UP CRASHING THROUGH IT! HE’s DEAD JIM. Sami pulls Owens up and lays him on Shane as EMTs try to check on him. Sami makes the ref count and Owens wins. Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon @ 38:48 via pin [***] First the bad, it went way too long, the top of the cell stuff took forever and Shane looked like he was going to die from exhaustion even before he did his death fall. The good news is that I felt it told a good story, with Shane fighting until the end, and then the Sami appearance for the big ending and tease heading into this week’s TV. It was a Shane stunt show, but will give people a lot to tall about coming out of the show. But from a quality standpoint, it could no way touch the first HIAC match of the night. Between story and stuns, I’d call it good overall.

– Post match, Shane is placed on a backboard and into a neck brace by EMTs

– End scene.

