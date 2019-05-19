Csonka’s WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Preview

WELCOME back to column time with Larry! Today, I am going to discuss and preview the WWE MITB 2019 event. So today, I will break down and preview the show; thanks for reading! It’s wrestling, we love it and will disagree. The only rules are “have a take, be respectful, and don’t be a dick.”

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The Usos : This match was added to the card on the go home episode of Smackdown and is a rematch from when Daniel Bryan & Rowan won the tag titles a few weeks back. It was a surprisingly good match, as the Usos are a great tag team and Daniel Bryan & Rowan worked together way better than expected. Even though this is stuck on the pre-show, I think it will be good as long as they get the time like they did on Smackdown (12 to 13-minutes). With the Usos being on Raw and Daniel Bryan & Rowan just winning the titles, I think that the champions retain here unless they are moving the Usos back or making them permanent wildcards or some stupid shit. WINNER: Champions Daniel Bryan & Rowan

Roman Reigns vs. Elias : I think that this is a horrible first Smackdown feud for Roman Reigns. Elias, while a talented dude, hasn’t been booked seriously at all and there is no drama here, even with him being Shane’s new buddy. Reigns also feels cold, coming off of a lackluster Mania match and program with McIntyre that really felt as if it should have been much more. I am really glad that Reigns overcame his leukemia and made it back to WWE, but I really felt that they missed a chance (especially following the reaction of his return) to reboot him as a character. New music, new look, dial back the big dawg shit and start fresh after years of fans rebelling against the forced push. Instead, he’s the same dude, with the same music, and delivering hit or miss performances. Reigns should win this and hopefully move onto something interesting far away from Elias & Shane. WINNER: Roman Reigns

Cage Match: Shane McMahon vs. The Miz : I was not a fan of this match being booked for Mania, I wasn’t a big fan of the actual match itself, and the fact that Shane won made it even worse for me. And now we have our rematch, and it’s a cage match. I don’t think that I am going out on a limb when I say that 90% or so of regular WWE cage matches suck. The have no structure, they don’t keep anyone out, there is no heat and everyone dances around so that we don’t get accidental blood. I am perfectly fine with not having guys blade in 2019, but when you have guys tiptoeing around and working like they are afraid, it kills the flow & energy of what should be a heated match. I hope Miz wins and that they end this feud that is going nowhere after a good start. WINNER: Hopefully The Miz

US Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio : This is a match that I am really looking forward to and that I think has a lot of potential, as their past interactions have been really good. Add into that the fact that Joe is a great bully and Rey is an equally as great underdog babyface and that’s a recipe for success. This was a match I really wanted to see at Mania, but between Rey’s injury and the fact that they cut time to give Joe dominant win (which I had no issue with) we didn’t get that potentially great match. I hope that we get that here, but I do worry about overbooking as they have brought Dominic back into the mix, with Joe actually threatening him. I see Joe retaining when he threatens to kill or tries to kill young Dominic, distracting Rey in the process. WINNER: Samoa Joe

Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari : Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy at WrestleMania to win the championship, and then defeated him again two days later to solidify himself as the new face of the show while Murphy was drafted into the witness protection program on Smackdown. With Ali, Alexander, & Murphy now gone, Nese has had a clear run to the top and now has to defend on PPV. Daivari, who defeated Oney Lorcan to win this opportunity, is undefeated in 2019. His claim to a title shot is perfectly sound, although I find him completely cold as a challenger. Daivari feels like the heel challenger of the month to get Nese’s run off to a strong start on PPV. WINNER: Tony Nese

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans : Lacey Evans is reportedly someone WWE management is really high on, and while I think she’s been fine, she comes off as a challenger of the month type to me right now. This match is a big chance for Lacey to try and silence some doubters, and also a big test to see how good Becky can be, in leading Evans to a quality match. I think that they will give Lacey a lot here in an effort to make her appear to be a legit contender and somewhat viable going forward. And while she may put up a good fight, I see Becky retaining here. WINNER: Becky Lynch

Women’s MITB Match: Natalya vs. Naomi vs. Dana Brooke vs. Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Ember Moon vs. Mandy Rose vs. Bayley : This year’s MITB for the women feels really hard to call in some ways. I don’t see Natalya winning, and also don’t see Carmella or Bliss picking up another MITB (although Bliss is much more likely than Carmella)… BUT WAIT, things quickly changed on Thursday when WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared to compete at Money in the Bank. From most reports, it sounds like another concussion issue for Bliss, and Monday’s angle with Nikki Cross now makes more sense. But back to the match, Nkki is a real wild card and should thrive in this environment, Dana Brooke has on and off screen been begging for an opportunity and will get one here. WWE loves Mandy, and she’s the type he and Dunn love so she has a chance. Bayley is the biggest star in the match, despite how she’s been pushed overall and has to be looked at as a possible favorite. And then there is Ember Moon, insanely talented, and like Ruby Riott, a victim of the Rousey era where there was no room for any of the undercard women other than to be fodder. An Ember Moon win would be great and unexpected, and the big boost she needs. I’d actually love to see Bayley win and use it as a way to reboot the character and give her a fresh direction. WINNER: Bayley

Men’s MITB Match: Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Ali vs. Andrade vs. Randy Orton vs. Finn Balor : This year’s MITB felt very hit and miss for me, but with Strowman out and Zayn in, I am much more excited for the match. Corbin stinks and Orton bores me to tears. McIntyre should be good here, but Ricochet, Balor, Ali, Zayn, & Andrade will likely carry my enjoyment of this match and help take it to the next level. I really wish they’d take the chance with Andrade here, because they’ve just done nothing with him, which is a crime. Maybe if he was tall with absolutely no skills like Corbin he’d get main event matches and a push instead of he and Vega being wasted. I think McIntyre wins to really kick off his long rumored main event push. WINNER: Drew McIntyre

Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte : And here we come to Becky’s second title match of the night, and while she and Charlotte usually have very good to great matches, I was really hoping that they’d keep them apart for a while, but Vince loves him some Charlotte and we’re right back to it. If they get the time, I am sure that this will be a worthy addition to the card, but it feels rushed to go right back to it. I have the feeling that we get the title change here, since Vince gave the fans their moment at Mania, and really wants Charlotte as champion again. WINNER: Charlotte

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Kevin Owens : Kofi Kingston accomplished his dream at WrestleMania, winning the WWE Championship, but in his joy, allowed Kevin Owens to bamboozle him and infiltrated the New Day and attack, setting up our match here. The Owens heel turn was done out of necessity, due to Daniel Bryan’s injury, and while rushed; Owens is always a good challenger and rarely disappoints. I think that this will be, at the least, a very good match with Owens taking the fight to the champion; I originally felt that the Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi story wasn’t completed, but he just lost to Kofi clean and is now transitioned to a tag team with Rowan. I originally thought that Bryan getting involved and setting up a triple threat the next month was a very likely scenario, but that seems to be out the window now. I think that Kofi retains here. WINNER: Kofi Kingston

Universal Champion Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles : I am really excited for this match as I think it has the potential to be a really great main event. Rollins is really good and has a ton of respect for Styles, and I think that Styles will be extra motivated for this fresh match. There is concern that Styles isn’t the same performer he was a few years ago and that he’s banged up, but I’ve see Styles step up when not 100% and still deliver and I think that he can and will here. I really think that they made the right call during the contract signing to set up Styles as the subtle heel for the match; it’s a role he thrives in and allows Rollins to maintain the pure babyface role. I get the feeling that this will be the first in a series between the two, with a finish that should set the stage for a rematch. With that being the case, I see Rollins retaining here in a match that could be a banger if all works out well. WINNER: Seth Rollins

