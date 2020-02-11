Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 2.10.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– raw Women’s Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeated Asuka @ 18:55 via pin [***½]

– The Street Profits defeated Mojo Rawley & Riddick Moss @ 0:45 via pin [NR]

– Angel Garza defeated Cedric Alexander @ 2:35 via pin [NR]

– Rhea Ripley defeated Sarah Logan @ 0:40 via pin [NR]

– Ricochet defeated Lashley @ 11:30 via pin [***]

– Aleister Black defeated Tozawa @ 120 via pin [NR]

– Seth Rollins and I’m not you’re Buddy, pal Murphy & AOP defeated Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe @ 18:35 via pin [***]

– Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, & Jerry Lawler are on commentary.

Seth & Friends : Seth Rollins and I’m not you’re Buddy, pal Murphy & AOP are in the ring to kick off the show. Seth is wearing a particularly douchey jacket this evening and says he’s here to make the hard decisions for us and lead us into the future. We see footage of last week’s trios elimination match and his boys beating Joe after the Vikings were eliminated. His boys were clearly victorious, but Kevin & The Vikings cost him his title shot at SaudiMania. His patience is growing thin with then, he is here to peach about unity. Kevin arrives and Seth tells him not to get in over his head, and that he is everyone’s Monday Night Messiah. If you stand alone, you will fall alone. Kevin says Seth sounds stupid as hell, looks stupid and talks way too much. Kevin just keeps fighting and he’s not alone. The Viking Raiders arrive, and Seth says he has a problem keeping partners upright. Kevin says they are solid and sick of him talking. They rush the ring and all brawl as Joe joins in as the faces clear the ring. This was fun, delusional Seth is really good and I liked the short brawl.

– Asuka wonderfully rants in Japanese.

Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka : Sane is at ringside. They lockup and work into counters as Asuka takes control and grounds things. She follows with a shoulder tackle, Lynch fires back and they trade until Lynch takes her down. Asuka fights to her feet, but Lynch hits a shoulder tackle. Sane distracts her as Asuka knocks Lynch to the floor. Post break and Asuka is laying the boots to Lynch. She grounds things, Lynch fights to her feet and Asuka cuts her off but Lynch keeps firing with clotheslines, a dropkick and covers for 2. They trade and Asuka cradles her for.2. Knee strike by Asuka and the sitout fisherman’s buster follows for 2. Lynch dumps her, takes out Sane but Asuka attacks on the floor. Back in and Asuka covers for 2. Asuka look s for an Asuka lock, Lynch fights but gets posted. Lynch fights back with a disarmher in the ropes and to the apron they go, Asuka fires back but Lynch DDTs her on the apron. Post break and they work up top, and Asuka follows with the superplex for 2. The running knee strike gets 2 for Asuka, she pulls an arm bar and Lynch fights, powers up and slams her way out and covers for 2. Lynch heads to the ropes and misses the leg drop, the Asuka lock follows and Lynch counters into a cradle for 2. They trade near falls, uranage by Lynch and Asuka is finally done. Champion Becky Lynch defeated Asuka @ 18:55 via pin [***½] This was really good, almost as good as their Rumble match as they got plenty of time to deliver and the closing stretch was great.

– Post match, Shayna Baszler attacks and lays out Lynch, biting her and bloodying up the champion; Shayna is now a vampire. Was Shayna hiding in Rowan’s cage all this time? Remember, Vince doesn’t do blood & guts.

– The Street Profits cut a promo, running down Mojo.

The Street Profits vs. Mojo Rawley & Riddick Moss : Dawkins works over Mojo to start until Mojo cuts him off. Moss tags in and s cut off. Double teams and the frog splash finishes him, The Street Profits defeated Mojo Rawley & Riddick Moss @ 0:45 via pin [NR] Sure.

– Moss then beat Mojo for the 24/7 title.

– Becky refuses to be taken to the hospital and steals an ambulance.

The VIP Lounge : Drew McIntyre is the guest. MVP says its been too long an he never should have left. The VIP lounge is for people like him, people better than you. His guest is Drew McIntyre. He arrives and MVP welcomes him to the show. He says they go way back and Drew is finally realizing his potential and is going to Mania. Drew jokes about getting to point at the sign and does. MVP is proud of him and wants him to stay focused on the prize and not focus on the nay sayers. Drew says he knows what he’s up to and MVP says that some people have said Drew isn’t ready to be champion. MVP says they will change all of that. Drew questions this “we” and says HE won the Rumble. MVP wants him to focus, and wants to guide him. Drew says there is the catch, joking that MVP could be his advocate, his Heyman. Drew doesn’t need someone thinking for him or talking for him or even someone kissing his ass. MVP says he doesn’t kiss ass he kicks it. MVP makes the mistake of telling Drew he needs him eats a head butt and claymore. This was fine, Dew being smart and just kicking his ass worked well.

– We get highlights of Orton’s attack on Edge.

– Zelina Vega shows footage of Garza kicking the shit out of Carrillo and killing Rey last week. Garza says he’s a man’s man, but also a ladies man. No woman in the world can resist him. Carrillo arrives and attacks, they brawl and security breaks them up.

Angel Garza vs. Cedric Alexander : Vega is at ringside. Garza attacks at the bell off the distraction, grounding Alexander. Alexander counters out and follows with a RANA and strikes. He follows with a flurry and a dropkick. To the floor and Garza cuts him off. Alexander cuts him off and slams him to the steps. Back in and Alexander flies into a superkick. The pants are off and the wing clipper finishes it. Angel Garza defeated Cedric Alexander @ 2:35 via pin [NR] Garza continue to roll and I like it.

– We get highlights of the Charlotte vs. Rhea feud.

– Rhea is interviewed and isn’t waiting for Charlotte to answer. On Sunday, she faces Bianca and Sarah Logan arrives and Rhea asks who she is. Rhea doesn’t watch Main Event, confirmed.

Lashley & Lana are interviewed and Lana says that they love each other so much, Ricochet got lucky and stole her Bobby’s title match. Lashley say he isn’t a scrawny kid looking for a dream, and Ricochet won’t even make SaudiMania.

– Sarah Logan wants to die and calls out Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley vs. Sarah Logan : Charlotte arrives to watch the match. Rhea hits a big boot, clotheslines, and dropkick. Riptide finishes it; Sarah Logan was 26. Rhea Ripley defeated Sarah Logan @ 0:40 via pin [NR] A proper squash.

– Rhea demands Charlotte’s answer, and Charlotte says that Rhea may not even be champion after Sunday.

– Ricochet says that he has never backed down from a fight and being WWE Champion has been his dream for 17-years. The match with Brock is the biggest of his career and no on will stop him from that.

Ricochet vs. Lashley : Lana is at ringside. Ricochet attacks at the bell, taking the fight to Lashley until he’s cut off with a clothesline and strikes. Lashley overpower shim, but Ricochet counters into an enziguri and dumps him. The suicide dive follows, back in and Ricochet dumps h m again and follows with a beautiful tope. Post break and Lashley is ion control, dumping Ricochet. Lashley follows but Ricochet hits a moonsault of the steps to wipe him out. Back in and Ricochet covers for 2. Lashley cuts him off and posts him. Lashley works him over on the floor, whips him to the barricades and back in, follows with a suplex for 2. Lashley grounds things, follows with knee strikes but Ricochet cuts him off with an enziguri. The rewind kick connects and the rolling dropkick follows. Ricochet follows with the high cross, running shooting star press and covers for 2. Lashley fights back, and the spinebuster follows for 2. He follows with body shots, takes Ricochet up top and Ricochet counters out and ands on his feet, follows with the shotgun dropkick and the 630 crushes Lashley for the win. Ricochet defeated Lashley @ 11:30 via pin [***] This was good, Ricochet won as he should have and it was one of Lashely’s better outings in a while.

Randy Orton Talks : Orton arrives and says h owes us an explanation. Whet he did to Edge hurt him more than us. Matt Hardy arrives and wants to hear the explanation. Matt says Orton likely wonders why he gives a damn about Edge, they have history and there was a time that no one hated Edge more than him, but they were best friends. They were young, passionate kids living their dreams. They did and revolutionized the ladder match. They invented TLC, which will be a staple of WWE forever. They even stole the show at Mania, together and that means something to him. When Edge had to retire, the hate left. He and Edge are very similar and he couldn’t imagine if this was taken from him. Edge would talk to him about what if, and he finally returned in a miraculous fashion, and Orton took that from him. What is wrong with you? They brawl, RKO by Orton and Orton then conchairtos Matt like he did to Edge; see you n AEW Exalted one. I liked this, Matt was really good here and Orton took out another man and likely wrote Matt off WWE TV in the process.

– Ruby Riott says she attacked Liv because they were best friends and she know the real Liv. She can try to sell the new Liv, but she isn’t buying it as Liv is a follower. She put her back in her place.

Aleister Black vs. Tozawa : They work into counters, and Tozawa follows with a missile dropkick and strikes. Black hits the pop up knee strike and black mass finishes it. Aleister Black defeated Tozawa @ 120 via pin [NR] Aleister Black takes another soul.

– Post match, Black says he appreciates the people. But he is starting to feel like an animal in a cage. If you venture out here, you will be trapped n there with him.

– Becky and her ambulance are back. She heads into the arena and calls out Shayna. She doesn’t give a damn, she will break Shayna down week by week, find her before she finds you. Becky leaves. I mean, she already found you and went all Walking Dead on your neck.

– Kevin & Joe walk.

– At SaudiMania, there will be a Tuwaig Mountain Trophy gauntlet match with AJ, Truth. Andrade, Lashley, Rowan, & Rusev; sure.

Seth Rollins and I’m not you’re Buddy, pal Murphy & AOP vs. Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe : They all brawl and we go to commercial. Post break and Erik is in control, working over Murphy. Ivar tags in, follows with a slam as Joe tags in. He follows with jabs. The enziguri and Kevin follows with an elbow drop. Ivar & Erik follow with double teams, covering for 2. Akem tags in, takes control and Rezar is in, as they double team Erik and cover for 2. Seth tags in, lays in kicks and grounds Erik. He follows wit sling blade, Murphy tags in and Erik battles back and tags in Ivar. He runs wild and lariats Murphy out of his boots. Kevin in and works over Akem. The top rope swanton gets 2. Akem cuts him off and delivers ground and pound. Rezar tags in and grounds things. He dumps Kevin. Back in and the cover gets 2. Murphy tags in, dumps him and Seth attacks on the floor. Murphy fights of Murphy, rolls back in as Akem then cuts him off. Rezar tags in and takes control, grounding the action. Kevin fires back, but gets cut off as Murphy tags back in. He grounds things, Kevin fights to his feet, fires back and DDTs Murphy. Tag to Joe, he runs wild and works over Seth. The raiders take out AOP. They join Joe and follow with dives and back in, the uranage gets 2. It breaks down, big move buffet and Kevin heads up top and follows with a dive onto the pile on the floor. Choke by Joe, Murphy in and Joe chokes him out Seth runs in with blackout allowing Murphy to pin Joe. Seth Rollins and I’m not you’re Buddy, pal Murphy & AOP defeated Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe @ 18:35 via pin [***] This was a good, fun and chaotic main event as Rollins & crew continue to dominate.

