Csonka’s WWE Raw Review 3.09.20

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza @ 9:05 via pin [***¼]

– Lashley defeated Zack Ryder @ 1:20 via pin [NR]

– Drew McIntyre defeated Erick Rowan @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Non-Title Match: Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Natalya & Liv Morgan @ 10:45 via pin [**¼]

– 24/7 Title Match: Champion Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins @ 7:40 via DQ [**½]

– Seth Rollins, Murphy, & AOP defeated Street Profits & Viking Raiders @ 23:45 via pin [***]

– Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, & Jerry Lawler are on commentary.

Becky Lynch Talks : Becky says the time for joking is over because she has a Mania opponent in Shayna Baszler. We get highlights of Shayna wrecking everyone in the Elimination Chamber, including Shayna then vowing to take the championship at Mania and Becky can’t do anything about it, “bitch.” Becky puts over Shayna, but also notes that she’s a scumbag and black hole of charisma. Becky may be a bitch but she’s the one that runs the division. She then says Shayna is the biggest threat since she pried the championship from Ronda’s broken hand. She will beat her like she beat Ronda, and says Shayna is under estimating her and she’ll smash her face for it. This was a good opening segment coming out of the PPV and hyping the Mania title match.

Rey Mysterio vs. Angel Garza : Vega is at ringside. It’s good to see Rey back following his ass kicking at SaudiMania. They get right to it as Rey controls until Garza cuts him off with a superkick and dumps Rey. THE PANTS ARE OFF as Garza takes over, catapulting Rey to the buckles. He rips at Rey’s mask, and beats on him in the tree of WHOA. It’s all Garza right now, controlling with ease. Garza looks for 619, but Rey cuts that off and dumps Garza. The sliding splash connects, as Rey runs wild back in the ring and picks up a near fall. Garza quickly cuts him off until Rey battles back, but Garza counters 619 into a superkick. The wing clipper is countered, they work up top and Rey’s destroyer is countered but he counters into 619 as the springboard splash finishes it. Rey Mysterio defeated Angel Garza @ 9:05 via pin [***¼] This was a good, fun and competitive opener, where Rey finally got some revenge on Garza.

– Earlier today, Kevin Owens arrived and got his ass beat by Seth & friends while Seth eats popcorn.

– Stone Cold returns next week on 3/16.

– They air the great Rhea Ripley in Tampa video from last week’s NXT.

– Charlotte arrives and comments on Rhea bring the next big thing and new shiny toy. She’s confused because Rhea wants to beat the best but doesn’t want to be like Charlotte. Charlotte says she will never be her since she’s the only one. Enjoy the hype, it won’t last. She will teach Rhea a lesson, because you can be in an empty stadium and another to be in a full stadium and be humbled by the queen. Rhea arrives and Charlotte cuts her off. This isn’t NXT, this is Raw, and Charlotte’s kingdom. You are excused. Rhea drops her and leaves. It was short, to the point, and accomplished its goal.

Lashley vs. Zack Ryder : Lashley dominates at the bell, pummeling Ryder finishing with the dominator. Lashley defeated Zack Ryder @ 1:20 via pin [NR] Delicious squash.

– We get highlights of Drew killing Brock last week.

– Aleister Black is in the back, someone knocks on his door and it’s Seth & Buddy. Seth says Black has an issue with the OC, and he wants Black on his side. Black refuses and Seth says you’re with him or against him. Black is ready for a fight and since Seth knocked on his door, he accepts.

Drew McIntyre vs. Erick Rowan : The Thanagarian Snare Beast is at ringside. Rowan charges, but Drew dumps him and posts him before hitting an overhead belly to belly on the floor. Drew then kills the Snare Beast with the steps and that’ll end that shit. The future shock and claymore finishes Rowan. Drew McIntyre defeated Erick Rowan @ 2:00 via pin [NR] Domination. RIP Thanagarian Snare Beast, 3.02.2020-3.09.2020

– Randy waits on Edge to arrive as we get clips of last week’s great Orton & Beth Phoenix segment.

– The Kabuki Warriors laugh and cut an awesome promo in Japanese. They could be giving out a cake recipe and I’d still love it.

Champions The Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya & Liv Morgan : Liv and Sane begin, as Sane backs her of and slaps her. Liv fires up and takes control. Natalya tags in and double teams follow for 2. Ruby Riott arrives, and Natalya works over Asuka as they trade near falls. The champions powder, but Liv and Natalya follow them out and attack. They take the heat on Asuka, but it doesn’t last long as she cuts off Liv to take control. Liv battles back, hits a missile dropkick and Natalya joins in for double teams and covers for 2. Sane attacks Natalya’s injured arm, and that allows the champions to work quick tags and double teams for 2. Asuka looks for an arm bar, Natalya fights out with strikes and Sarah Logan arrives. Natalya escapes with a slam, Ruby & Sarah brawl at ringside and Liv dives onto them. Natalya now has no one to tag, she runs wild on Sane until Asuka tags in and head kicks Natalya to win. Champions The Kabuki Warriors defeated Natalya & Liv Morgan @ 10:45 via pin [**¼] This was ok, but was more focused on the Riott Squad stuff since they completely skipped it at the PPV.

– The OC arrive. Styles is pissed that taker got into his business again. Taker stole the prestigious Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy from him and cost him his match vs. Black last night. Styles says he saw Taker lose to Reigns at Mania and left his hat and coat in the ring, where he could have rode of into the sunset. It was a beautiful and powerful moment that Taker ruined by coming back. Styles wants him at Mania. 10 or 15 years ago, he may have been afraid, but he doesn’t see a mythical monster anymore, he sees an old, broken down man named Mark Calloway. Taker keeps coming back because of his wife Michelle McCool, anything she wants she gets. She’s the most conniving person he’s ever seen. Styles tells Taker his wife will run him into the ground and he’ll help her. He will make sure Taker dies in the ring at Mania, he will take his soul at Mania. He wants Taker in a one on one match at Mania. You have nothing to lose anymore, you are a broken down old man. These people don’t care about you Taker, accept the challenge. AJ’s still bitter Michelle stole his finish years ago.

– Orton waits on Edge and gets interviewed by Charly, looking gorgeous. Randy, obviously smitten by Charly, doesn’t speak.

Champion Riddick Moss vs. Cedric Alexander : Moss dominates at the bell, and quickly dumps Alexander. He takes control back in the ring, Alexander fires back with a flurry and the slingshot flatliner gets 2. Moss cuts him off and wins with the neck breaker. Champion Riddick Moss defeated Cedric Alexander @ 2:00 via pin [NR] Dear Vince,

Fuck you.

Sincerely,

Larry T. Csonka

Ordained Cleric

BTW, it sucks partly due to the fact that Moss has now beaten Ricochet and Cedric (former US Title challengers), is the 24/7 champ and WWE hasn’t told us who Riddick Moss is other than the fact that he was Mojo’s friend for maybe two shows and that his name is Riddick Moss. At least give the push some context.

– MVP appears post commercial break, and says he’s transitioning from in-ring to building a stable of talent. He will build his stable around a guy like Edge, who he can guide to greatness. Edge is here and tells Orton to grow a set and get his ass out here right now. MVP says Edge is unfocused and mentions Beth, Edge spears him Orton attacks and Edge RKOs Orton! He gets a chair, another and Orton bails as MVP attacks so Edge chokes him out with a standing head and arm choke before RKOing MVP onto a chair. He then conchaitos him twice.

– Next week, we get the Styles vs. Taker contract signing.

– Paul Heyman cuts a backstage promo on being with Brock for 18-years of domination, Reigns, Rollins Orton, Hogan, The Rock, Flair, Austin, Cena, &Taker at Mania. No one has been dominant for so long. Drew interrupts and says it’s true, but then Brock ran into him. And last week he proved it was no fluke. He will claymore Brock, knock him on his ass and pin him to become champion.

-Edge is searching for Orton, who left the building.

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black : Murphy is at ringside. They battle for position to begin. Working into counters and both teasing finishers. Black dumps him and takes a seat. Black takes control until Seth cuts him off on the floor. He now takes control until Black cuts him off with strikes and kicks. Seth counters the German and sling blade follow for 2. Seth then works him over on the apron with a knee strike. Black battles back with a flurry, the springboard moonsault and takes out Murphy until Murphy attacks for the DQ. Aleister Black defeated Seth Rollins @ 7:40 via DQ [**½] This was solid while it lasted, but was just set up for a Teddy Long special.

– Post match, they beat down Black as AOP joins in. The Viking Raiders make the save, the Street Profits join in and the faces clear the ring

Street Profits & Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins, Murphy, & AOP : Ford and Murphy begin, with Ford taking control and working double teams with Dawkins and covering for 2. Ivar & Akem tag in, and brawl until Erik joins in for double teams. Seth cuts off Ivar, tags in Murphy and Ivar fights them off. The Vikings follow with double tams until Rezar tags in and Ford works him over until Rezar catches him with a fall away slam. Akem in and he pummels Ford as Murphy grounds things. Ford fights back, tags in Erik and he runs wild until Rezar cuts off the dive and Murphy hits meteora. Post break and the heels work the heat on Erik on the floor. Erik battles back, fights off Seth and Murphy breaks up the tag. The heels work quick tags, double teams and pick up a near fall. Akem grounds things as Seth tags in, Erik again fires back and gets grounded. Seth takes out Ivar, Erik cuts him off and tags in Ford who runs wild off the hot tag. AOP crotches him and Akem works him over on the floor. Seth takes control back in the ring, Murphy in and maintains control. Seth then tags in, continuing the heat as Murphy takes over. Ivar finally gets the hot tag, runs wild and it breaks down. Seth does the deal with the falcon arrow, the big move buffet follows and the Vikings hit dives. Fiord follows with a tope, and Seth then stomps him for the win. Seth Rollins, Murphy, & AOP defeated Street Profits & Viking Raiders @ 23:45 via pin [***] This ended up being good, but really felt overly long with a weak middle and like they had to fill time with the match.

– Post match, Owens attacks with stunners until Seth lays him out with three blackouts.

