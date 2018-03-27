Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 3.27.18

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Jinder Mahal & Rusev defeated Randy Orton & Bobby Roode @ 18:24 via pin [**½]

– Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott @ 6:08 via pin [**½]

– The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The New Day @ 3:02 via DQ [NR]

– Dolph Ziggler defeated Tyler Breeze @ 2:00 via pin [NR]

– Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 9:30 via pin [**¾]

– NOTE: After Charlotte Flair underwent minor dental surgery for a mouth infection last Wednesday, WWE has pulled her from tonight’s Smackdown and Mixed Match Challenge.

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

– Singh is out in a neck brace and sling, so Mahal announces Rusev is his new partner.

Randy Orton & Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal & Rusev : Fuck’s sake, this company is so tone deaf, continually forcing Rusev in a heel role. Roode and Mahal start us off, with Mahal taking control. Roode quickly fights back, taking control and then knocking Rusev to the floor. The blockbuster to Mahal follows for 2. Singh distracts Roode, so Orton slams him to the barricade. Post break, and Orton & Roode are in control, working over Rusev. They are trying to one up each other, and Rusev is paying the price. He finally hits a desperation head kick, and tags Mahal back in. he takes the heat on Orton, hitting knee strikes. He tags Rusev back in, and he follows with a suplex, covering for 2. He and Mahal work double teams, and then Mahal grounds things. Orton fights back, hits the backdrop suplex and gets the hot tag to Roode, who runs wild. He takes out Rusev, and flies off the top with a clothesline on Mahal. Mahal fights off the DDT, but eats a spinebuster for 2 as Rusev makes the save. Roode dumps Rusev, but Mahal hits a big boot and covers for 2. We go screen in screen, with Rusev back in and working over Roode, and grounding the action. Mahal tags back in, and lays in the judo chop off the ropes. He maintains control, choking out Roode in the ropes. Mahal works the half nelson now. Back to full screen, and Mahal is still in control. Roode battles to his feet, escapes and follows with chops but Mahal hits the high knee for 2. Rusev tags back in, and continues to isolate Roode. The suplex follows, and he starts to work the back of Roode. Mahal tags back in, and delivers knees to the back of Roode. Roode fires back, Orton tags himself in and they argue. Orton attacks Rusev and hits the snap slam. The draping DDT follows and Orton is fired up. He sets for the RKO, but Mahal shoves Roode into Orton. They argue again, RKO on Roode, and Rusev hits the machka kick on Orton and picks up the win. Jinder Mahal & Rusev defeated Randy Orton & Bobby Roode @ 18:24 via pin [**½] It was nice that a main WWE program started with a match for once. I love Rusev, and seeing him win was great, but it felt like the wring time since he’s not in an important Mania match (unless we’re getting a four-way now). The match was solid stuff overall, but a bit lethargic in the middle, and probably a few minutes too long.

– Mahal & Singh celebrate and meet with Rusev. He wants Rusev to attend his victory party after Mania. Rusev says he’s going to Daniel Bryan and is going to get himself into the US Title match. And there you go.

– Styles meets with Nakamura, and Nakamura asks if Styles has lost his confidence. Nakamura says they want each other at their best for Mania, and Nakamura wants him in his corner tonight; Styles agrees.

Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott : Logan & Liv are out with Riott. They lock up and Ruby immediately takes Lynch down. Lynch fights back, hitting a dropkick. Ruby bails. Lynch follows and attacks, tosses Ruby back in but Ruby trips her up on the apron. Ruby then slams her to the barricade, back in and Ruby takes the heat, grounding the action. Lynch slowly fights to her feet, escapes but Ruby levels her with a clothesline for 2. Ruby chokes out Lynch in the ropes, Logan gets in a cheap shot, and Ruby shoots Lynch to the ropes. Ruby follows with knee strikes, but Lynch cuts her off with a clothesline. They trade strikes now, Lynch fires up, but Ruby gets a backslide for 2. Lynch follows with clotheslines and a dropkick. Lynch up top, Logan distracts her, and Ruby slams Lynch to the buckles and covers with her feet on the ropes for 2. Lynch counters the Riott kick and slams Ruby into her pals; Lynch then gets the cradle for the win. Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott @ 6:08 via pin [**½] This was a pretty solid little match, with Lynch overcoming and picking up a rare win on TV.

– Lynch cleans house post match, both she and Rusev won, making this a glorious Rusev day.

– Daniel Bryan walks.

Daniel Bryan Talks : Bryan arrives to a great reaction. He says he loves being in Pittsburgh, last week was one of the best of his career, because he got the news that he was cleared. That he can continue what he loved to do for over 15-years, and the support he got from the fans was amazing. But he has a job to do tonight; Smackdown is the land of opportunities, and he will give Kevin & Sami one more chance. But just one. At WrestleMania, Kevin & Sami face he and Shane at Mania. Unfortunately Shane is hospitalized, but he says he will be ready to go. If he and Shane win, Kevin & Sami remain fired. But if Kevin & Sami win, they will be reinstated to Smackdown live. He’s had people ask why he’s giving them so many opportunities, and he’s doing so because he thinks they are great, he’s known them for 15-years, and they have helped him in the past. But it’s also his job to give talent opportunities. He has a lot of jobs as GM, jobs he doesn’t like, like paperwork and board meetings, and dress in blazers. And he’s sick of it. Because he fought to comeback and wrestle. Sami & Kevin tried to take it from him. He’s back and will fight at WrestleMania. He’s tried to avoid saying certain things, due to his position and being a role model. But this is Daniel Bryan the man who fights for his dreams and the man who will kick ass at WrestleMania. This was another great promo from Bryan, delivering a strong and emotional promo, and selling his Mania match well. You can tell he’s locked in and completely fired up about his return.

– Rusev has been added to the US Title match at WrestleMania. HAPPY RUSEV DAY!

– New Day cuts a pre-match promo, saying that they were on the road to WrestleMania, until it was bludgeoned with trash. But they still plan to win back the tag team titles.

New Day (Woods & Big E) w/Kofi vs. The Bludgeon Brothers (Harper & Rowan) : We start screen in screen, as Woods runs wild on Harper. Big E tags in and works him over; double teams follow until Harper hits a dropkick on Woods. Rowan tags in. Back to full screen, as Rowan hits a pump handle slam and knee strikes. Harper back in as they isolate Woods. Harper follows with chops, but Woods his a desperation superkick. Rowan slams Kofi into Big E, and Harper continues to attack Woods as Rowan rolls in Big E. Rowan gets the hammers, but the Usos attack him for the DQ. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The New Day @ 3:02 via DQ [NR] They all brawl post match, with the Bludgeon Brothers attacking with the hammers and standing tall. Not much of an actual match, just another solid set up angle for the Mania triple threat that’s coming.

– Sami has accepted Bryan’s WrestleMania challenge.

– Commentary issues an update on Shane; he has been discharged from the hospital.

– We get an Asuka vs. Charlotte video package.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Tyler Breeze : This is a battle of Andre Battle Royal participants. Fandango is at ringside. Ziggler takes control right away, hits a dropkick but Breeze cuts him off and sends him to the buckles. Ziggler to the floor, and Breeze follows. Back in and Breeze counters the superkick and covers for 2. Fandango runs around the ring, Breeze tries to stop him, allowing Ziggler to roll him up for 2. Ziggler hits the zigzag for the win. Dolph Ziggler defeated Tyler Breeze @ 2:00 via pin [NR] This was a match that happened on this show.

– Ziggler lays out Fandango with a superkick post match.

– The Usos vs. New Day vs. bludgeon Brothers are official for Mania.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Shelton Benjamin : These two had a series of matches in NJPW back in 2013/2014 over the IWGP IC Title (as part of the CHAOS vs. Suzuki-gun war) and in the G1 two years in a row; Nakamura went 3-1 over Benjamin. Gable & Styles are at ringside. Sheldon looks for a takedown, but then attacks with strikes. Nakamura fires back with knee strikes, and lays the boots to Shelton and follows with good vibrations. Shelton powders. Post break, and Shelton has Nakamura grounded. V escapes and hits a running kick and both men are down. Nakamura calls Shelton on, and follows with strikes and knees. The corner forearm and knees strike follows. Gabel distracts the ref, AJ takes him out, but Shelton fights back with a northern lights suplex for 2. Nakamura counters pay dirt into a triangle, Shelton powers out and looks for a half crab. Nakamura pulls him back into the triangle, but Shelton escapees and hits a spin kick. Nakamura hits a knee strike off the ropes, and Kinshasa puts Shelton away. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Shelton Benjamin @ 9:30 via pin [**¾] This was a pretty good match, with some good energy.

– Post match, Nakamura says he didn’t need AJ’s help, he just wanted him to see how he’d be losing at Mania. AJ laughs it off, and says Nakamura is playing games. At Mania, he won’t be playing games. This is a dream match for him and the fans, and they will tear the house down. AJ will walk in the champion and defeat Nakamura; there will be no question that he is the best. Nakamura says he will win because AJ is too emotional.

– Gable & Benjamin attack Styles, but Nakamura makes the save. Nakamura teases Kinshasa, but pulls up and says. “knee to face” before patting AJ on the head.

– End Scene.

