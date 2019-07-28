Csonka’s WWE Smackville 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– WWE IC Title Match: Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali @ 8:05 via pin [***]

– Kevin Owens defeated Elias @ 4:48 via pin [**]

– WWE Title Match: Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler & Samoa Joe @ 12:15 via pin [***]

During the week, @FinnBalor suffered an undisclosed injury. @WWE Medical has unfortunately not cleared him for competition tonight at #SMACKVILLE. It is unknown who or if @ShinsukeN defends his title tonight. Stay tuned as we learn more. — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2019

– Tom Phillips and David Otunga are on commentary.

– Shinsuke Nakamura arrives. he says there is no Finn and no match tonight, so he wins via forfeit. He has the ref ring the bell and count, but Ali arrives, and he’s ready for action. He wants a match and an opportunity right now.

Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ali : They lock up and Nakamura works a headlock and follows with a shoulder tackle. He follows with kicks and strikes, but Ali picks up the pace and follows with a spin kick. The plancha connects and he rolls Nakamura back in. Ali up top and the high cross follows for 2. Nakamura then cuts him off and kicks him to the floor. He follows with kicks and apron knee strikes. Back in and Nakamura covers for 2. Nakamura chokes him out and hits bad variations. The gourd buster and knee strikes follow, and the cover gets 2. Ali battles back to his feet, but Nakamura works a sleeper, and Ali cradles him for 2. The dropkick connects. He follows with strikes, an enziguri and the rolling x-factor. He takes Nakamura up top and follows him up, and Nakamura shoves him away but flies into a dropkick for 2. Nakamura fires back, hits the sliding German and Kinshasa is met with a superkick. Ali follows with the tornado DDT for 2. He heads up top and the 450 misses, Nakamura cuts him off and Kinshasa finishes it. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ali @ 8:05 via pin [***] While I hate that they burned this match here, as I thought it was a possibility for Summerslam, it was good and they worked well together, even though there wasn’t a lot f drama and there was disappointment over no Finn.

– Samoa Joe cuts a promo on tonight’s main event, he plans to become the new WWE Champion.

– Elias arrives for a musical performance. He complains about his audio levels, and jams a bit. Elias then mocks the crowd, and dedicates his song to his mentor Shane McMahon. He teases leaving to due the general lack of appreciation, playing well to the crowd and then decides to sing. He sings about Shane deserving more TV time and deserving to be champion. Elias stops to answer his phone and it’s Mr. McMahon, who is watching. He says it’s horrible here and says Vince said he could have as much time as he likes. He keeps playing and singing about Shane beating KO, and KO arrives. He steals the guitar and strums a bit. Elias bails and KO has a request to shut his stupid face. He wants a match to preview what he will do to Shane at Summerslam. A ref arrives and we have a match.

Kevin Owens vs. Elias : Elias attacks at the bell, lays in strikes and Kevin fires back. He follows with clotheslines, sends him to the floor and follows him out and lays in chops. Back in and Elias cuts him off with e a knee strike. He lays the boots to Kevin and wraps him around the post. Back in and he covers for 2. Elias looks to go old school, but turns it into meteora for 2. They work up top, Elias lays in strikes and Kevin fights him off, knocks him to the mat and follows with the swanton for 2. Elias counters the stunner with a knee strike, heads up top and misses the elbow drop. Kick, wham, stunner… pin. Kevin Owens defeated Elias @ 4:48 via pin [**] This was ok to continue the Shane vs. Kevin feud.

– We get a promo for the main event. Kofi then cuts a promo on the match and welcomes the challenge.

– The previously announced Bayley vs. Charlotte vs. Alexa Bliss match doesn’t seem to be airing.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Samoa Joe : Kofi dropkicks Dolph and then follows with strikes on Joe. He dumps Joe and Dolph then trips him up and pulls him to the floor and sends him to the barricade. Joe joins in as they pummel Kofi on the floor. Back in and Joe lays the boots to Kofi, Dolph locks on a sleeper and double teams follow. They continue to double team Kofi, Joe holds him and Dolph follows with kicks. Kofi fires back, enziguris Dolph and the high cross follows but Joe makes the save, dumps Kofi and covers Dolph for 2. They argue and Kofi flies in with clotheslines and then runs wild on Dolph. The boom drop follows and Kofi sets for trouble in paradise, but Dolph powders and Joe then attacks with a Samoan drop for 2. Joe takes him up top and follows. Kofi fights him off and knocks Joe to the mat but Dolph pops up and Kofi fights him off and Joe snags Dolph up, but Dolph hits the DDT. High cross by Kofi, they work into pin attempts and Joe breaks it up and he dumps Dolph. He dumps Kofi and follows. He whips him to he steps, and then tosses Dolph onto the commentary table. Back in and Kofi fires back, but Joe mows him down and covers for 2. Joe looks for the clutch; Kofi fights and hits a jawbreaker. Joe cuts him off with an ankle lock, Kofi rolls out and Dolph superkicks Joe as Kofi makes the save. Kofi and Dolph trade strikes, head butt by Dolph and the zigzag follows for 2. Dolph sets and looks for a superkick, but Joe cuts him off with an XPLODER. Kofi cradles him for 2. Joe then kills him with a lariat and that gets 2. Kofi counters back with kicks, hits trouble in paradise and retains. Champion Kofi Kingston defeated Dolph Ziggler & Samoa Joe @ 12:15 via pin [***] This was a good main event with a strong layout and even though there wasn’t a lot of drama it was fun.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 39. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will discuss Vince McMahon’s reaction to AEW as competition, the Impact TV situation, catch upon NJPW G1 29 reviews and much more. The show is approximately 100-minutes long. * Intro

* Vince McMahon’s Reaction to AEW as Competition: 2:30

* Looking at The Impact Wrestling TV Situation: 13:45

* Jimmy Uso Arrested For DUI: 24:45

* AEW to Wednesdays, Will WWE Counter Program With an Expanded NXT on FS1?: 30:00

* ROH & The NWA End Their Working Relationship: 43:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night Five Review: 53:20

* NJPW G1 29 Night Six Review: 1:01:00

* NJPW G1 29 Night Seven Review: 1:07:25

* NJPW G1 29 Night Eight Review: 1:18:10 You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms: * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play