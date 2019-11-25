Csonka’s WWE Survivor Series 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Cross Branded Tag Team Battle Royal: Roode & Ziggler won @ 8:25 [*½]

– NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Champion Lio Rush defeated Kalisto & Akira Tozawa @ 8:20 via pin [***]

– The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day & Undisputed Era @ 14:40 via pin [***½]

– SURVIVOR SERIES WOMEN’S TAG MATCH: Team NXT defeated Team Raw & Team Smackdown @ 27:50 via pin [***]

– Roderick Strong defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles @ 17:00 via pin [***¼]

– NXT Title Match: Champion Adam Cole defeated Pete Dunne @ 14:20 via pin [****]

– Universal Title Match: Champion The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan @ 10:00 via pin [***]

– SURVIVOR SERIES MEN’S TAG MATCH: Team Smackdown defeated Team Raw & Team NXT @ 29:30 via pin [****]

– NO DQ WWE Title Match: Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Rey Mysterio @ 6:50 via pin [***]

– Shayna Baszler defeated Bayley & Becky Lynch @ 18:05 via submission [**½]

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Cross Branded Tag Team Battle Royal : The Good Brothers, The Revival, The Forgotten Sons, Roode & Ziggler, The Street Profits, Ryder & Hawkins, Breezango, Metalik & Dorado, Aichner & Barthel, and Heavy Machinery are the participants. We open with mass brawling and the Forgotten Sons are out first. The luchas are out next, as Ryder & Hawkins follow. More brawling and Imperium is eliminated. Otis runs wild and Heavy Machinery then get tossed. Breezango are eliminated and then the Revival. The Good brothers take control with double teams until Dolph makes the save and the Good Brothers are eliminated. Down to the Profits, Roode & Ziggler. They brawl, Roode cuts off Dawkins and Dolph accidentally superkicks Roode and Ford is cut off but then hits the frog splash but gets eliminated by Roode. Roode & Ziggler won @ 8:25 [*½] This was a battle royal that existed, it was lazy and bland and gave us an uninteresting winner.

Champion Lio Rush vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa : Lio tries to fight off both to begin, but gets dumped as Tozawa cradles Kalisto for 2. Lio then runs them together and Kalisto trips him up and gets dumped. Kalisto attacks Tozawa and the lucha arm drag follows. He’s cut off as Lio fires back and follows with the back handspring back elbows. Tozawa cuts him off with the jab, a slam and running kick for 2. Tozawa heads up top and Lio cuts him off, follows him up and Kalisto joins in and Lio hits a Spanish fly onto both. Everyone is down, and Lio fires up with strikes on both, chops follow as they all trade. It breaks down and Tozawa hits a German for 2 as Kalisto follows with a cradle for 2. Lio & Kalisto work into counters and Salida del sol follows until Tozawa hits a shining wizard. Tozawa up top and the senton connects on Lio for 2 as Kalisto breaks it up. Kalisto and Tozawa talk shit, trade slaps and Kalisto follows with a superkick, salida del sol but Lio hits the final hour and picks up the win. Champion Lio Rush defeated Kalisto & Akira Tozawa @ 8:20 via pin [***] This was a good, fast-paced cruiserweight match that made use of the limited time given to them.

The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day vs. Undisputed Era : Big E & Ivar take early control and then face off. They brawl and work into counters until Big E hits a shoulder tackle Kyle attacks, but the Raiders cut him off and then double team Fish. As Erik slams Ivar onto Kyle. Kofi in and hits a dropkick. New Day isolated Kyle with double teams for 2. Kofi dumps Kyle and the Raiders face off with New Day. They brawl, Big E is dumped and Kofi is cut of by Kyle until he hits a dropkick and TUE then cut him of, attacking the knee. Kyle hits bombs away and the knee bar follows until Ivar makes the save. It breaks down, and Erik battles with Kofi. Kofi attacks Kyle and they work to the apron as Kyle follows with kicks, Big E misses the suicide spear and Fish takes out Kofi. Erik slams Ivar from the apron onto the pile of bodies. Back in and Erik works over Kyle, Fish then chop blocks him and Kyle follows with kicks as Fish follows with more strikes. The knee strike follows and he then goes back after the knee. Kyle back in and he follows with ground and pound. TUE continue to work quick tags and double teams, focusing on Erik’s knee. Eric battles back, suplexing Fish into Kyle and Ivar tags in and runs wild. Forever clotheslines follow, Kyle accidentally hits Fish and Ivar takes out Big E. TUE attack and Ivar fights them off, heads up top and has to roll through, tags in Erik and Kofi attacks and hits the running double stomp. Big E in and follows with suplexes as it breaks down. Erik follows wit mounted strikes on Big E but Kofi cuts him off and he doomsday double stomp follows for 2. Kofi hits the assisted dive, Big E hits the suicide spear and everyone is down on the floor. Kofi up top, get cut off by Fish and double teams on Big E follow but Ivar is down, holding his knee. TUE takes out Kofi, and attack the Raiders. They double team Erik and then Ivar. Ivar fires up, counters the high low and hits the back handspring elbows. Thor’s hammer finishes it. The Viking Raiders defeated The New Day & Undisputed Era @ 14:40 via pin [***½] There wasn’t a lot of heat for it early on, but they all worked hard and delivered a really good and fun tag team match where everyone got to shine, and Undisputed losing doesn’t hurt them coming off of WarGames.

Team Smackdown (Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, & Lacey Evans) vs. Team Raw (Charlotte, Natalya, Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Sarah Logan) vs. Team NXT (Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, & Bianca Belair) : Toni, Logan, & Evans begin as Lacey takes early control until she’s dumped and Nikki tags in Logan cuts her of and suplexes Toni. Nikki attacks and Logan slams her onto Toni for 2. Toni then Germans them both at the same time. Carmella, Io and Sane all tag in. Io and Sane circle and attack Carmella, who tags out to Dana. Sane hits a head scissors, but Io cuts her off with a dropkick. Sane cuts her off with an Alabama slam as Dana makes the save. She hits the back handspring elbow and heads up top. The swanton follows for 2. Lacey tags back in and double teams on Sane follow for 2. Candice tags in and works over Lacey with strikes until Asuka joins in but Candice cuts her off. The flying flatliner follows for 2. Rhea in and dumps Lacey until Asuka arm bars her until Belair makes the save. It beaks down into a big move buffet and Banks takes the ring. Team NXT is on the floor as Io & Candice are down and being checked on. They are taken to the back and are seemingly out of the match. Rhea is in Banks & Charlotte join her. Belair tags in now and Logan & Nikki are in as well. Nikki cuts off Belair and beats down Toni. Rhea cuts her off, and Belair cradles Nikki for an elimination. Logan & Carmella are in and Carmella hits a head scissors and superkick until Belair hits KOD on Carmella. Logan cuts her off and dumps her to the floor. The apron dropkick follows and back in, Belair hits he handspring moonsault for 2 as Natalya makes the save. Belair up top and the 450 connects and Logan is eliminated. Charlotte is in and they trade, Carmella cuts off Charlotte until she’s kicked to the floor and Belair cradles Charlotte for 2. Charlotte hits a big boot and the moonsault is cut off, Carmella is pulled up by Charlotte but Carmella hits the RANA and covers for 2. Belair fires back, but Carmella hits a kick for 2. Charlotte hits natural selection and eliminates Carmella. Sane, Banks, and Toni are in and they all trade, Sane takes control and the insane elbow gets 2 as Banks hits a running meteora to eliminate her. Asuka runs wild with knee strikes and the spin kick eliminates Dana. Asuka & Charlotte argue and Charlotte attacks and follows with chops on Lacey. A sloppy buckle suplex follows, but Asuka mists Charlotte and leaves. Lacey hits the women’s right for the elimination. Natalya then cradles her for 2. Toni hits a dropkick but Natalya clotheslines her; Natalya pins Lacey. Toni works over Natalya & Banks, but Natalya gets the sharpshooter and banks applies the Banks statement and Toni taps. Bianca in and Banks & Natalya hit a hart attack for the elimination. Banks attacks Natalya and pins her. It’s down to Banks & Rhea. Rhea attacks with strikes, a dropkick and covers for 2. She cuts off the tornado DDT but Banks gets a sleeper. Rhea battles out and then gets tripped up. The double knees by Banks follow. The meteora follows and that gets 2. Banks flies into the big boot and Rhea covers for 2. The hanging inverted cloverleaf follows, but Banks counters into Banks statement, Rhea fights but Banks gets a crossface. Io & Candice return and pull Rhea to the floor. Banks attacks, but Rhea cuts her off. Back in and banks counters riptide with a knee strike. Io & Candice get involved, and Io hits a missile dropkick and Rhea hits a riptide for the win. Team NXT defeated Team Raw & Team Smackdown @ 27:50 via pin [***] The match was pretty fun overall, and ended up good but really could have been better. The match got a little awkward & messy following the “injury spot,” and felt too much like a replay of WarGames, until Io & Candice returned and helped Rhea win. I think it would have meant more for Rhea to win without the help and the perceived need to protect people, but Rhea still came off like a big star after a huge week overall for her, and I feel her win was the right call.

– Rollins meets with Owens and questions him about his allegiance to Team Raw following WarGames. Owens says he loves NXT but was out for revenge on Undisputed. NXT doesn’t need him, but Raw does and he’s team Raw. He then questions Seth’s loyalty.

AJ Styles vs. Roderick Strong vs. Shinsuke Nakamura : Sami is at ringside. Nakamura attacks Roddy to begin and takes early control on both with kicks. Styles cuts him off and Roddy attacks but gets cut off with a Styles dropkick. He follows with running forearms to but until Roddy hits a backbreaker on Styles and then one on Nakamura. He powders but Roddy attacks with a dropkick. Styles cuts him off with an apron knee strike but Nakamura cuts off the springboard and grounds him with knee strikes. He chokes out Styles and suplexes Roddy back in. Knee drop to Styles and then follows with kicks on Roddy. He knees Styles to the floor, but Roddy hits a pop up gut buster for 2. He follows with chops and a Gory stretch. Styles breaks it up and works a sleeper on Roddy. Styles runs him into Nakamura and locks the sleeper back on. Roddy escapes, battles back on both and hits a backbreaker on Nakamura. Follow with running forearms and covers for 2. They all trade, Roddy counters the asai DDT and Nakamura hits a knee strike for 2. he and Roddy trade, Nakamura cuts him off with the sliding knee but Styles breaks that up. The clash is fought off but Styles hits ushigoroshi for 2. Roddy cuts off the Styles clash, Sami pulls out Nakamura and hits an Angle slam and powerbomb for 2. Roddy follows with chops and kicks on Styles, takes him up top and follows him up. Nakamura in and Styles slips out, and Nakamura hits a doomsday sidekick and lands on Roddy’s knee. Styles works over Nakamura, gets dumped and Sami attacks Styles, Roddy counters Kinshasa with a jumping knee and covers for 2. Nakamura battles back with strikes, a GTS variation and Kinshasa is cut of by Styles. It breaks down, Nakamura suplexes Roddy onto Styles’ face and Kinshasa follows on Roddy for 2 as Styles makes the save. Roddy rolls to the floor, Nakamura & Styles trade, PELE by Styles and Nakamura hits the knee off the ropes and the landslide follows for 2. Kinshasa is countered into the clash but Nakamura escapes. Styles hits the springboard forearm, Roddy dumps him and he pins Nakamura. Roderick Strong defeated Shinsuke Nakamura & AJ Styles @ 17:00 via pin [***¼] Good match overall, I was hoping for more as they got plenty of time, but Roddy winning was great as he was easily the best guy in the match tonight.

– Miz meets with Bryan about his upcoming title match tonight. Bryan basically tells him to fuck off.

– We’re informed that Mauro “blew out his voice” at Takeover to explain hi absence.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne : They lock up and Dunne grounds the action, attacking the fingers. Cole counters back and Dunne picks up the pace follows with a clothesline. He grounds Cole and again goes back after the hand & arm. Cole powders but Dunne follows and crushes his hand in the steps. Back in and Cole superkicks the injured knee of Dunne. He stomps away at Dunne, and hits a neck breaker. He goes back to the knee, but Dunne counters back with the x-plex. He follows with a flurry of strikes, an enziguri and German. The head kick and powerbomb follows for 2. Cole to the floor and Dunne follows with the moonsault to the floor. back in and Cole attacks the knee but Dunne cuts him off, heads up top and the moonsault eats knees. The last shot by Cole follows for 2. Cole looks for Panama sunrise, but Dunne counters as they trade and Dunne hits a lariat. Cole counters back with the OG last shot for 2. Cole misses the last shot and Dunne pulls an arm bar until Cole counters out and Dunne hits bitter end for 2. They trade, Dunne lights him up with chops and Cole hit a desperation enziguri, Cole then cuts off the run up moonsault with a superkick for 2. Cole looks for Panama sunrise but Dunne cuts him off with a rolling forearm, and follows with a sitout powerbomb for 2. Cole kicks away at the injured knee of Dunne, they work to the apron and Cole hits Panama sunrise on the apron; he’s dead, Jim. They beat the count back in and Cole connects with a superkick for 2. Dunne tries to pick up his mouth guard, Cole steps on his hand, but Dunne snaps the fingers but Cole counters bitter end into Panama sunrise and the last shot follows for the win. Champion Adam Cole defeated Pete Dunne @ 14:20 via pin [****] I greatly appreciate them acknowledging the injures from the previous night and effectively working them into the framework of the match. It’s a simple thing, but often ignored. They worked the whole match to set up the Panama sunrise, and paid it off with two big momentum chang9ngspits, which then led to the finish. This was a great match overall, and easily the match of the night right now as they effectively sold Dunne possibly winning. Can brother Cole score a few days off now?

Universal Champion The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan : We still have the shit lighting as Bryan attacks, runs wild at the bell until Fiend hits a lariat. He follows with strikes and head butts as they work to the floor and Fiend posts Bryan. He hits a senton and back in, we get chants of “awful lighting.” Fiend follows with a uranage, clubbing strikes and a dump suplex. The neck crank follows, he “snaps the neck” and takes Bryan to the floor. Fiend charges but Bryan moves and sends him into the steps. Fiend cuts off the suicide dive, but gets posted and the apron knee strike follows. Bryan up top and hits a huge high cross to the floor. Back in and Bryan hits the missile dropkick, back up top and he hits another. Bryan looks for a third and it connects. He lays in grounded kicks and Fiend pops back up. More kicks by Bryan and Fiend is back up. Bryan hits another flurry of kicks, follows with stomps and YES chants follow as the busaiku knee follows for 2. The crowd rallies Bryan but the Fiend is up, they trade and the mandible claw follows until Bryan transitions into a hanging arm bar. Fiend cuts him off but Bryan cradles him for 2. The mandible claw follows and Fiend pins Bryan. Champion The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan @ 10:00 via pin [***] They smartly kept this shirt and gave Bryan the big shock and awe run and it was better than I expected. It was good and Bryan was really great here, but that lighting needs to go.

Team Smackdown (Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Ali, Chad Gable, & King Corbin) vs. Team Raw (Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, & Drew McIntyre) vs. Team NXT (Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, & WALTER) : Seth, Ciampa, & Braun begin. Braun overpowers them to begin and follows with a dropkick on both. Drew & WALTER tag in with Braun and they attack Braun, double team him in the corner and kick the shit out of him. Drew attacks WALTER and WALTER lights him up with chops as they trade. WALTER hits a big boot and seated senton. Braun cuts him off, WALTER Gemans Drew and chops Braun. Jon Woooooo by WALTER, but Drew hits the claymore and eliminates WALTER, which is some bullshit and the crowd agrees. Priest in and runs wild on Drew. Braun posts himself and Gable hits a moonsault, Ricochet in and Gable hits chaos theory. Riddle tags in and they grapple to the mat, Riddle pulls an ankle lock, Gable counters back into one of his own but Riddle escapes as they work into a standoff. Ciampa tags in, trades with Gable and Ricochet cuts them off with the double PELE. Kevin frog splashes Gable for the elimination. Reigns tags in and Corbin argues with him. Kevin superkicks Reigns, and Corbin powders but Kevin follows him out, hits the superkick and then a cannonball on Reigns. Stunner to Corbin, but back in, Ciampa eliminated Kevin with the draping DDT. Orton is in and comes face to face with Ciampa. Ciampa dumps him but Orton counters the draping DDT and pulls him to the floor, slamming him to the barricade. He suplexes him on the apron and stomps away on him. Ciampa battles back, but Priest is in, RKO on him and he’s done. Riddle in and cradles Orton for the elimination. RKO by Orton and Corbin eliminates Riddle. Lee & Braun tag in, and Drew flies in to attack Lee, but Braun clotheslines him and follows with tackles on the floor. Lee cuts off Braun and they are down on the floor. Claymore by Drew and Braun is counted out for the elimination. Ricochet works over Corbin, hits an enziguri and springboard clothesline. The Sasuke special to Reigns follows. Corbin then eliminates him with end of days. Ali in and works over Seth, cuts off Ciampa and the tornado DDT on Seth connects. The suicide dive follows and he superkicks Ciampa. Corbin yells at Ali, slaps him and Seth hits blackout to eliminate Ali. reigns and Corbin argue, and back in, Drew works over Ciampa and hits the inverted Alabama slam for 2. The claymore is cut off by a Reigns spear for the elimination. Seth’s dive is cut off, Reigns hits the dive by but Ciampa hits the draping DDT, but then eats a superman punch from Reigns. Corbin takes Lee to the floor, lays the boots to Ciampa and tags himself in. He yells at Reigns and Ciampa counters the choke bomb, Reigns superman punches and spears Corbin as Ciampa covers for the elimination. Seth, reigns and Ciampa brawl, Lee joins in and Seth & reigns beat him down. Seth dumps Ciampa and dismantles an announce table. They beat down Ciampa and teas the two-man shield bomb but Lee makes the save. Reigns slams him to the steps and Ciampa hits the knee strike and project Ciampa on Seth for 2. Seth counters into a superkick, but lies into a jumping knee strike and Reigns hits the superman punch, blackout follows and Ciampa is done. Down to Lee, Seth, & Roman. Lee runs wild, hits the slingshot cross body and Seth counters ground zero and follows with the superkick. High fly flow connects and Lee kicks out. Seth calls for blackout, but Lee hits ground zero and pins him. We’re down to Lee & Reigns as the final two. Reigns hits superman punches but Lee kicks out at 2. The spear is countered with the spirit bomb but Reigns kicks out. the doomsault misses, spear by Reigns and he finally pins Lee. Team Smackdown defeated Team Raw & Team NXT @ 29:30 via pin [****] While I hated the early elimination of WALTER, but absolutely that Lee got such a deep run and got to shine on a big four PPV. Some of the elimination stiff felt off at times, but he action was there all match long, the closing stretch extremely well done and this was great and felt like the best Survivor Series match in some time.

NO DQ WWE Title Match: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio : Rey gets his pipe so Brock powders. Rey chases and Brock cuts him off with body shots. He then hits clotheslines and dumps Rey, and slides him across announce tables. Brock then overhead belly to bellys him onto the table and pummels him at ringside. He post Rey but Rey counters the F5 and posts Brock. Brock is back up and starts hitting Germans. Dominic appears to throw in the towel, Brock refuses and Rey low blows Brock. Dominic low blows him as well and Rey follows with pipe shots. Dominic lays in chair shots and the double 619 follows, Dominic hits a frog splash and Rey hits one as well for 2. Brock Germans Dominic, F5 to Rey and that’s all. Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Rey Mysterio @ 6:50 via pin [***] While far from great, it was certainly fun and gave us a brief tease of Rey winning after Dominic, who apparently learned to cheat from his father Eddie, got involved; it was good.

– Commentary is talking a lot about Ronda, Hmmmm…

Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler : Bayley runs Shayna into Becky and they all brawl. Shayna follows with ground and pound on Bayley, they roll to the floor and Becky hits an apron dropkick to wipe them out. back in and Becky works over Bayley and covers for 2. Bayley cuts her off and Becky takes out Shayna, heads up top and Bayley cuts her off, and slams her to the mat. Bayley botches the sunset bomb to the buckles and Shayna makes the save. Bayley begs off and wants to team up but it was a trap as she attacks Shayna. Shayna attacks the arm and grounds Bayley. The running knee strike follows and Becky cuts her off, lays the boots to them both until Shayna cuts her off with a knee strike. Bayley dumps her and chokes out Becky in the ropes. She grounds Becky and slams her face to the mat, covering for 2. Bayley grounds the action as Shayna takes a nap. Bayley follows with the stunner in the ropes, covering for 2 as Shayna makes the save. XPLODER by Becky on both, she follows with kicks and strikes, and the double DDT gets 2. Becky up top and the leg drop gets 2 as Shayna makes the save. Becky dumps Shayna but Bayley cradles her until Becky gets disarmher, but Shayna knees her in the face and Shayna is dumped as Bayley covers for 2. Bayley to belly on Shayna gets 2. Shayna battles back with ground and pound on Bayley, and follows with a suplex for 2. They trade, Becky naps, and finally returns with a dropkick. Shayna and Becky trade, Bayley back in and wipes them out with a cross body. Shayna slams her to the buckles, follows with strikes, and they work up top. Bayley fights her off and Bayley takes out Becky. Shayna locks on the choke, but Becky breaks that up and powerbombs Shayna for 2. Shayna fights off disarmher, takes out Bayley and Becky gets disarmher. Shayna counters out, they dump Bayley but Bayley pulls Shayna to the floor. Bayley hit her hip hard o the way down, is limping as it breaks down on the floor and Becky gets posted and then sent to the steps. She slams Becky to the announce table and powerbombs her onto it next. Bayley attacks, rolls Shayna back in and Shayna gets the choke until Bayley hits a belly to back suplex. The top rope elbow is countered into the choke and Bayley taps. Shayna Baszler defeated Bayley & Becky Lynch @ 18:05 via submission [**½] They worked hard, but the match layout was really lazy with too much 2 in and 1 out, and on top of that, there was really no heat for it and it never felt main event worthy.

– Post match, Becky attacks Shayna and tosses her onto an announce table. She hits a leg drop from the barricade and breaks the table. Becky stands tall, but NXT won the night.

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 68. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Jeremy Lambert break down week 8 of AEW vs. NXT, and then preview WWE Survivor Series & NXT WarGames 2019. The show is approximately 104-minutes long. * Intro

* AEW Dynamite Review 11.20.19: 3:00

* NXT Review 11.20.19: 33:00

* The head to head comparison: 52:55

* NXT WarGames 2019 Preview: 1:00:55

* WWE Survivor Series 2019 Preview: 1:15:45 * iTunes

* Spotify

* Stitcher

* Google Play

– End scene.

– Thanks for reading.