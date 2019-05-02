Csonka’s WWE Worlds Collide: Brands Collide 2019 Review  

Csonka’s WWE When Worlds Collide: Brands Collide 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Women’s Battle Royal: Bianca Belair won @ 18:30 [**]

– Men’s Battle Royal: Roderick Strong won @ 19:35 [***]

Women’s Battle Royal : Participants are: Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Io Shirai, Piper Niven, Kay Lee Ray, Jessamyn Duke, Marina Shafir, Aliyah, Vanessa Borne, Mia Yim, Kacy Catanzaro, Deonna Purrazzo, Reina González, Kavita Devi, Jessie, Lacey Lane, Xia Li, & Taynara Conti. They all brawl at the bell, and immediately look for eliminations. It’s just mass brawling here. Duke & Shafir eliminate Lane. They then work over Jessie and eliminate her. Niven eliminates Ray. Catanzaro fights off elimination, and Purrazzo eliminates Li. Gonzalez eliminates Catanzaro. Shirai eliminates Purrazzo. Conti works over Niven with strikes while Yim attacks Duke & Shafir. Gonzalez eliminates Devi. She then works over Yim, Shafir accidentally eliminates Duke, and then eliminates Yim. Bone and Aliyah attack her, as Shirai eliminates Conti. Belair works over Shafir, and eliminates her. Niven fights off Borne and Aliyah with chops, hits the running cross body on both, but they fight back and eliminate her. Shirai & Storm eliminate them. Belair and Gonzalez attack Shirai and Storm, but Shirai hits a RANA and Shirai eliminates Gonzalez. Belair eliminates Storm and is left with Shirai. The crowd loves the final two as they battle and Shirai trips her up and hits 619. Belair cuts her off, but Shirai pulls her to the apron. They trade kicks, and Shirai misses the springboard missile dropkick. Belair eliminates her for the win. Bianca Belair won @ 18:30 [**] This was ok, but there were way too many people in there for too long and it felt overly crowded and hurt the flow.

Men’s Battle Royal : Participants are: Tyler Bate, Brian Kendrick, Roderick Strong, Dominik Dijakovic, Dave Mastiff, Matt Riddle, Travis Banks, Drew Gulak, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake, Rinku Singh, Ariya Daivari, Fabian Aichner, Eric Bugenhagen, Humberto Carrillo, Ligero, Akira Tozawa, & Saurav Gurtar. We get the mass brawl to begin. Riddle and Bugenhagen air guitar around ringside. Dijakovic eliminates Aichner. It’s like watching kids soccer, as they all gravitate to the ball in one mass. Dijakovic eliminates Tozawa. They all swarm in on Dijakovic. But he lights fools up with kicks and eliminates Carrillo. Daivari gets tossed as the big brawl continues. Cutler eliminates Ligero, and now Banks is eliminated. The camera work is shit here as two others get eliminated, but they mostly missed it and then didn’t show them on the floor. Mastiff eliminates Dijakovic. Gulak is gone, and Riddle battles with Mastiff. Gurtar eliminates Singh. Kendrick eliminates Blake. Joe Coffey tosses Kendrick. Riddle attacks with chops, as Strong eliminates Mastiff. Bate eliminates Joe Coffey. Down to Strong, Bate, Riddle, and Gurtar. Gurtar gets some run until Riddle cuts him off, but Gurtar eliminates him. Strong cuts him off, lays in chops and knee strikes. Bate is a BIG STRONG BOI and eliminates Gurtar. Bate and Strong brawl, trading strikes and Bate then runs wild with uppercuts and an XPLODER. The running shooting star press then connects. The airplane spin follows, Strong battles back and lays in rights and chops. Bate almost eliminates Strong, but Strong cuts him off and hits a back breaker. Bate fights off elimination a few times, Strong lights him up with chops but Bate hits the rolling kick. They work to the apron, trading strikes, and they then trade kicks. Bate looks for Tyler driver, but Strong backdrops him on the apron. They continue to trade, Bate to the apron and Strong dropkicks him for the elimination. Roderick Strong won @ 19:35 [***] This one was actually good, due to better pacing, a better sense of urgency, and the strong closing stretch from Bate & Strong.

