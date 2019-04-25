Csonka’s WWE Worlds Collide: Women Collide 2019 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– Candice LeRae defeated Kay Lee Ray @ 8:25 via pin [***¼]

– Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega @ 4:58 via pin [**]

– Sonya Deville defeated Io Shirai @ 8:30 via pin [**]

– NXT UK Women’s Title Match: Champion Toni Storm defeated Nikki Cross & Bianca Belair @ 7:25 via pin [***]

– Mia Yim is on commentary.

Candice LeRae vs. Kay Lee Ray : They lock up and Ray attacks the arm. LeRae works into counters, and she starts attacking the arm of Ray. LeRae now grounds the action, but Ray counters out. LeRae counters the Gory bomb into a sunset flip for 2. Ray follows with kicks and then chops. The rolling kick follows for 2. Ray grounds the action, but LeRae escapes and locks on the octopus hold. Ray fades but makes the ropes. Ray trips her up and follows with strikes. They spill to the floor and LeRae posts Ray. LeRae follows with the suicide dive. She hits another and looks for a third and connects again. Back in and LeRae up top, hits the double stomp and that gets 2. The lionsault misses, allowing Ray to hit a superkick, but LeRae hits an enziguri. Both are down, they fight to their feet and LeRae hits clotheslines and strikes. LeRae heads up top, Ray cuts her off and follows her up and LeRae slips out and hits a German off the ropes for 2. Ray cuts her off, but LeRae counters into a reverse RANA. The lionsault finishes it. Candice LeRae defeated Kay Lee Ray @ 8:25 via pin [***¼] This was a good match, with both women looking good and delivering a really good closing stretch.

Piper Niven vs. Zelina Vega : Niven shoves her down right away, Vega fires back and trips Niven into the buckles. She chokes her out in the ropes and locks on a submission in the ropes. The cover follows for 2. Vega talks shit, lays in rights and follows with a tornado DDT for 2. The dragon sleeper follows, transitions to a rear naked choke but Niven fights out and takes control. The slam follows and then the running senton and running cross body connect. Now misses the Vader bomb, and Vega hits the dropkick and double knees for 2. Vega up top and misses the moonsault Niven hits the Michinoku driver and that’s it. Piper Niven defeated Zelina Vega @ 4:58 via pin [**] This was ok with solid work, but I felt that Vega got way too much offense in and it lacked a sense of urgency.

Io Shirai vs. Sonya Deville : They lock up and work to the ropes. Sonya follows with strikes, but Shirai trips her up. Sonya lays in leg kicks, strikes, and Shirai cuts her off with a dropkick. She follows with chops, but Sonya cuts her off and slams her to the mat. Sonya follows with a flurry of kicks, covering for 2. Sonya now grounds the action, slapping Shirai around. Shirai rolls away, lays in kicks, and then chokes out Shirai in the ropes. Sonya grounds things again, follows with elbow drops, and covers for 2. Shirai tries to fire back, but Sonya cuts her off with a knee strike for 2. Sonya follows with body shots, and grounds things again. Shirai powers up and fights off the choke. She fires up and lays in strikes and clotheslines. The 619 connects, she heads up top and hits the missile dropkick for 2. Sonya fights off the German, and hits an enziguri for 2. Shirai hits a palm strike, slam, and heads up top. She rolls through on the moonsault and Sonya hits a spear for the win. Sonya Deville defeated Io Shirai @ 8:30 via pin [**] This was ok, but disappointing as the work and layout were sound, but there was absolutely no fire or energy to this.

Champion Toni Storm vs. Nikki Cross vs. Bianca Belair : They all brawl to begin, Belair hits a fall away slam on Nikki and locks up with Toni. Toni works into slick counters, and dropkicks Belair, covering for2 as Nikki breaks it up. She works over Toni, but Belair pulls her to the floor. Nikki trips her up and pummels her in the ring skirt. Nikki does the same to Toni, and then rolls her back in. Nikki up top and hits the high cross on Toni for 2. Belair hits the Implant buster on Nikki onto Toni, covering for 2. Belair follows with a suplex on Toni for 2. Belair follows with strikes, but Nikki attacks from behind but Belair cuts her off. Toni fires up and hits corner ass attacks, but Belair hits the double spear. She covers Nikki for 2 and then Toni for 2. KOD follows on Nikki for 2 as Toni makes the save. Toni follows with strikes on Belair, hits the head butt and Belair then posts herself. Head butt by Toni, but Nikki cradles her for 2. The reverse DDT follows for 2. Nikki up top and misses the high cross. Storm zero finishes it. Champion Toni Storm defeated Nikki Cross & Bianca Belair @ 7:25 via pin [***] This was an overall good main event, but like the middle matches, lacked some real fire and that next gear.

