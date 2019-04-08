Csonka’s WWE WrestleMania 35 Review

OFFICIAL RESULTS

– WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Tony Nese defeated Champion Buddy Murphy @ 11:02 via pin [***½]

– WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal: Carmella @ 10:30 [**½]

– Raw Tag Team Title Match: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated Champions The Revival @ 13:30 via pin [***¼]

– Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Braun Strowman @ 10:30 [*½]

– WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated Champion Brock Lesnar @ 2:33 via pin [NR]

– AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton @ 16:15 via pin [***]

– Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos defeated Sheamus & Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev, and Ricochet & Aleister Black @ 10:05 via pin [***½]

– Falls Count Anywhere Match: Shane McMahon defeated The Miz @ 15:40 via pin [***]

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The IIconics defeated Beth Phoenix and Natalya, Tamina and Nia Jax, and Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley @ 10:55 via pin [*½]

– WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston defeated Champion Daniel Bryan @ 24:00 via pin [****½]

– WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Samoa Joe defeated Rey Mysterio @ 1:00 via pin [NR]

– Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre @ 11:04 via pin [**½]

– No Holds Barred Match w/Triple H’s Career on the Line: Triple H defeated Batista @ 25:38 via pin [*]

– Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle @ 5:59 via pin [**]

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Finn Balor defeated Champion Lashley @ 3:58 via pin [***]

– Winner Take All Match: Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey & Charlotte @ 20:35 via pin to become the Raw & Smackdown Women’s Champions [***½]

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese : Shock and awe to begin with them setting the pace high and working to the floor. Back in and Nese heads up top, Murphy cuts him off and hits a buckle gut buster. Murphy lays the boots to him, and then grounds the action. Elbows follow, Nese tries to power out but Murphy slams him to the buckles. Nese cuts off the DDT and suplexes Murphy to the buckles. Nese lays in strikes, and the spin kick connects. Nese then trips up Murphy in the ropes and hits the hanging moonsault for 2. The rolling palm strike follows, they work up top and Murphy slips out and hits Cheeeky nandos and follows with a slam for 2. Nese counters Murphy’s law, but Murphy hits knee strikes. Nese oco8nter back and hits the reverse RANA. They work into a counter exchange, both landing strikes and kicks until Murphy decapitates Nese with a lariat. Nese battles back, and hits jig’n tonic for 2. Nese now hits the Sasuke special, and back in, hits the 450 for 2. Murphy cuts off the running Nese with a jumping knee strike and Murphy’s law gets 2 as Nese makes the ropes. Nese cuts him off with a superkick, German to the buckles and the running Nese to win the championship. Tony Nese defeated Champion Buddy Murphy @ 11:02 via pin [***½] While I’m not a big fan of Murphy losing the title, the match was very good and fun. They worked their asses off for a half full building and did their best. It will be interesting to see how long Murphy stays on 205 Live.

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal : Nikki Cross goes crazy and scares everyone at the bell. This leads to the big brawl and Maria is eliminated. Candice & Kairi from NXT are in here. Asuka eliminated Candice & Nikki. Ember Moon runs wild, and eliminates Naomi. Eclipse to Mandy, but Lana of all people eliminates her. Kairi attacks, lays her out and Logan cuts her off. Logan hugs Lana… and Liv & Ruby join in and they beat her down and toss her. Sane now hits the insane elbow on Logan, but the Riott Squad eliminates her. The Squad works together to take control, they beat down Dana, but Dana fires up and dumps Ruby. Dumps Liv. Vega cuts her off, hits the double knees, but Mandy & Sonya toss her. They then dump Dana. They attack Mickie, but Mickie eliminates Mandy and Sonya then eliminates Mickie. Logan, Asuka, & Sonya are left Asuka. Asuka runs wild, Logan cuts her off and tosses them both. Carmella sneaks in, a dumps Logan for the win. Carmella @ 10:30 [**½] That was a nice and solid battle royal with an unexpected winner and many getting a chance to shine.

Raw Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Revival vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins : Hawkins and Dawson to begin. They lock up and Dawson grounds things. Hawkins fights out and tags in Ryder. Dash is in, fresh off his idiot punching performance at the hall of fame, Ryder hits the missile dropkick, but then gets tossed to the floor. Back in and the champions work double teams, covering for 2. They cut off the ring, isolating Ryder as they slow the pace and keep him grounded. Ryder starts to fight back, but Dash cuts him off. Ryder finally slams him to the buckles and then hits the double neck breaker. Ryder crawls, but Dawson knocks Hawkins to the floor. The champions continue to control with double teams, but Ryder keeps kicking out. Ryder hits a desperation suplex and finally tags in Hawkins. Hawkins runs wild on the champions, picking up near falls. Dawson finally cuts him off as they work into a double down. Ryder tags in, hits the rough ryder, and then does the Dynamite Kid/Tiger Mask suplex spot to the floor with Dash. It breaks down with floor brawling, Dawson hits a brainbuster on the floor on Hawkins. Back in and Hawkins looks dead until he cradles Dawson and ends the streak and wins the titles. Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder defeated Champions The Revival @ 13:30 via pin [***¼] This was a good and fun match, with the hometown boys making good and not only ending Hawkins’ losing streak, but wining the gold 10-yers after first winning tag gold in WWE. It’s a good story that I just wish that they took the time to tell on TV. They may very well lose them tomorrow night, but two hard working guys got their moment together.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal : We get the big brawl to begin as the SNL guys powder. Dorado gets tossed. EC3 gone. Shelton gone. Dallas gone. The others finally swarm Braun, Slater is gone. Titus is gone. Jose is gone. Braun gets posted, Karl is gone. Rhyno is gone. Roode is gone. Metalik is gone. Kalisto is gone. Gable is gone. Otis hits the caterpillar and the Ascension are gone. Gallows is gone. Heavy Machinery are gone. Mahal is gone. Harper & Ali are gone as Braun runs wild. Andrade & Crews are gone. The Hardys attack Braun, the SNL geeks sneak in and try to help but Braun fight them off and dumps the Hardys. It’s down to Braun & the geeks. Jost begs off and brings in his therapist. Braun kills him and Braun eliminates Che. Braun misses a big boot and Jost tries to eliminate him but Braun fights him off and eliminates him. Braun Strowman @ 10:30 [*½] It was what it was.

– Alexa welcomes us to the show and brings out Hulk Hogan. You can go away now brother. Paul Heyman arrives and he doesn’t look happy. Paul says that if Brock isn’t on last, they won’t wait and will get business done and got to Vegas, where he’s “ultimately” appreciated.

WWE Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Champion Brock Lesnar : Lesnar attacks before the bell and they brawl on the floor. The F5 follows. Lesnar starts mauling him, just tossing him around with ease. Lesnar tosses him over an announce table, and then again. BROCK SMASH. They finally ring the bell and we officially begin. Suplex city time for Seth. Seth’s back is fucked up from that floor mauling. Ref bump, low blow by Seth. The superkick follows. Blackout connects and Seth hits another. Seth hits the third and we have a new champion. Seth Rollins defeated Champion Brock Lesnar @ 2:33 via pin [NR] Thanks for coming Brock, have fun in the Vegas territory; this was the right call in everything they did and got the main PPV off to a hot start.

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton : Jerry Lawler joins commentary. They lock up and work to the ropes. Styles avoids a right and lays in chops. Randy teases an early RKO, but Styles escapes. Randy eye pokes Styles and follows with stomps. Styles now cuts him off with a dropkick, and then the slingshot forearm to the floor. Back in and Randy cuts him off, and knocks Styles into the barricade. He then suplexes Styles onto the barricade and back in we go. Randy grounds things, Styles fights back and lays in rights. He follows with a flurry and hits the sliding forearm. Styles then hits ushigoroshi for 2. Styles teases the clash, but Randy hits the snap slam for 2. Styles lays in kicks, but Randy lays in rights and then cuts off the calf killer with a stomp. Styles fights off the draping DDT and the calf killer follows but Randy makes the ropes. Styles fakes out Randy, and the springboard 450 gets 2. Randy then cuts him off with the 2k1 neck breaker, takes Styles up top and lays in rights. He follows him up and hits the superplex. Randy follows with rights, looks for the RKO and Styles counters with an enziguri and roll up for 2. The RKO follows for 2. Styles rolls to the apron, Randy pulls him up top and looks for a super RKO. Styles slides out and hits the PELE. Randy to the floor and Styles springboards into the flying forearm. Back in and Styles fights off the RKO and hits the springboard forearm for the win. AJ Styles defeated Randy Orton @ 16:15 via pin [***] This was good, but felt flat and that it never got out of second gear. Orton works his style and never ventures outside the box and this never felt like a Mania match between two top guys.

– LACEY BOMB.

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match: Champions The Usos vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev vs. Ricochet & Aleister Black : Black and Jey begin. They lock up and Sheamus tags in and dumps Jey. The Finlay roll on Black follows. Rusev tags himself in and works over Black. He and Nakamura work double teams, but Jimmy tags in and cuts off Black. Nakamura cuts him off with knees and Ricochet flies in and wipes him out. Ricochet hits the head scissors on Cesaro, but the Bar takes control. Sheamus lays in clubbing strikes to all as Cesaro swing Ricochet forever. The sharpshooter follows, but the Usos make the save. Black works over Rusev, lays in kicks, and hits the moonsault press for 2. Nakamura makes the save and double teams follow for 2. Ricochet makes the save, tags in and lays in kicks on Rusev, but Rusev hits the uranage for 2. He takes him up top and follows. Cesaro tags himself in and the Usos join in for and they all hit a tower of doom but Ricochet rolls through. Ricochet up top and hits the 630 on Sheamus for 2 as others make the save. Jey tags in and flies into an uppercut. It breaks down into the big move buffet, superkicks by the Usos, and the big Uce double splash connects and the Usos retain. Champions The Usos defeated Sheamus & Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rusev, and Ricochet & Aleister Black @ 10:05 via pin [***½] This was a very good and tremendously fun all action tag match. I just wish it got a few more minutes to give them a chance to make it great.

– They bring out the 2019 hall of famers.

Falls Count Anywhere Match: The Miz vs. Shane McMahon : Miz-dad is front row. Shane runs right away. Miz chases and Shane lays in strikes and runs again. Miz chases again but Shane cuts him off and follows with strikes. Back in the ring and Shane throws something resembling strikes. He follows with kicks and posts Miz. To the floor they go, Shane clears off an announce table and then hits Miz with a monitor. Shane heads up top and the big elbow drop is stopped as Miz-dad protects his son. He gets in the ring and Shane attacks with knee strikes but Miz makes the save. They brawl to the floor as Miz runs wild, slamming Shane to the barricade and into the crowd. Miz calls for help for his dad, and then jumps the barricade and attacks Shane. They brawl onto a platform in the crowd and Shane slams Miz into an LED board. The DDT follows for 2. Miz fights back and kicks Shane into a guardrail. Miz starts working the knee, gets a chair and attacks. Miz dumps a table onto Shane, ruining the international commentary position. Miz then puts Shane through a table and covers for 2. Miz knocks Shane over a guardrail and Shane bounces off a golf cart, and Miz covers for 2. They brawl onto a camera scaffolding, Miz hits skull-crushing finale but Shane kicks out. Shane fights back and climbs the platform. Miz follows and Shane begs off, but Miz attacks and suplexes Shane off and onto the through the platform and Shane wins as he landed on top of Miz for 2. Shane McMahon defeated The Miz @ 15:40 via pin [***] The brawling was sloppy & at times lethargic early, but Miz’s intensity and Shane’s bumps were good; it was enjoyable.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina and Nia Jax vs. The IIconics vs. Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley : Bret came out with Beth & Natalya. Tamina & Bayley to begin. Good luck Bayley, we’re all counting on you. Tamina controls early, and knocks the rest to the floor. It immediately breaks down, Banks tags in and Royce cuts her off with kicks, covering for 2. Kay now works over Banks as the IIconics work double teams. Banks fights back with a knee strike, Bayley back in and Beth tags in. Bayley hits the clothesline, but Kay tags herself in. The Iiconics double team Beth and cover for 2. Beth fights them off, tags in Natalya and the Hart attack follows for 2. Natalya then grounds Banks, Bayley makes the save and the champions double team Beth. Banks gets the banks statement, but Beth powers out but Banks rolls her into Natalya. Natalya in and slams Banks onto Bayley. The double sharpshooter follows, but Jax & Tamina are in, they take out the Iiconics with Samoan drops. They both head up top, looking for splashes, but Beth shoves Jax to the floor. Natalya & Beth takes out Tamina, but Banks cuts them off. Bayley hits the top rope elbow, and Banks hits the frog splash for 2. They take Beth up top, but Natalya makes the save and powerbombs Banks. Beth grabs Bayley and hits a super glam slam but Royce makes the save and Kay pins Bayley. The IIconics defeated Beth Phoenix and Natalya, Tamina and Nia Jax, and Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley @ 10:55 via pin [*½] Unfortunately, this was not very good at all. It was slow, disjointed at times, and just generally lacked energy and a cohesive flow.

WWE Championship Match: Champion Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston : Big E, Woods, & Rowan are at ringside. Bryan looks to ground things and slow the pace early on. Kofi counters out and they work into counters and Kofi follows with a dropkick. The tope follows. Back in and Bryan lays in uppercuts, a shoulder tackle and then locks on the Romero special. Kofi fights to escape, lays in kicks, and then the running double stomp sort of connects for 2. Bryan now attacks the knee, grounds things, and follows with strikes. Kofi battles back with a clothesline, and the boom drop. He dropkicks Bryan to the floor and flies but Bryan moves and Kofi just fucking eats the announce table. Back in and Bryan follows with knee strikes, attacking the now soften up ribs. Bryan follows with a draping knee strike and covers for 2. Bryan grounds the action, as the babyfaces backstage watch on. Bryan isn’t doing anything fancy, but his control is fantastic. Kofi fires up, hits back elbows but Bryan cuts that off. Bryan follows with the corner dropkicks, and then cuts off the running double stomp with a crab. Kofi fights and makes the ropes. Bryan follows with kicks, takes Kofi up top and Kofi fires back with elbows and knocks Bryan to the mat. Kofi now hits shadows over hell for 2. They trade strikes, firing up and Bryan counters trouble in paradise, but Kofi cradles him for 2. Kofi follows with the high cross for 2, but Bryan transitions into the LeBell lock. Kofi kicks his way out, but Bryan cuts him off with stomps. The busaiku knee is countered into a sunset flip for 2. SOS follows for 2 but Bryan back to the LeBell lock! He lays in elbows, cranks back, but Kofi makes the ropes. Bryan lays in kicks, but Kofi fires up and starts absorbing them. He now lays in kicks, but then hits the reverse suplex for 2. To the floor they go, Rowan takes out New Day until Kofi wipes him out. The midnight hour follows and Rowan is dead. Kofi counters the dive and misses trouble n paradise, and the busaiku knee from Bryan only gets 2. Bryan lays in stomps, just pummeling Kofi. The LeBell lock follows. Kofi fights, Bryan lays in crossface strikes, but Kofi fights out and lays in strikes. Kofi now hits stomps, and then trouble in paradise and KOFI FUCKING MANIA IS RUNNING WILD AS WEHAVE A NEW CHAMPION! Kofi Kingston defeated Champion Daniel Bryan @ 24:00 via pin [****½] This was really excellent, with Bryan being a great heel and technician, torturing Kofi, while Kofi was a great resilient babyface that had the crowd living and dying with him. It was a great and emotional result and culmination of a journey for a guy that’s worked really hard over the years. Sometimes the story telling is just so good and reminds you why you love the wrestling. This really felt special. Wrestling is pretty easy when you create characters fans can invest in, give them clear goals with stakes, and they tell the story.

– Kofi celebrates with New Day and his sons in an absolutely perfect post match moment.

– Alexa meets with the SNL geeks who are all banged up. In a 1999 Nitro segment, Hall & Nash, dressed as doctors arrive and offer a free prostate exam.

WWE United States Championship Match: Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio : Joe attacks at the bell but Rey fights back with a DDT, RANA, and 619. Joe cuts him off, locks in the choke and Rey is done. Champion Samoa Joe defeated Rey Mysterio @ 1:00 via pin [NR] I’m guessing Rey was still too hurt for a full match, but that’s ok, short matches work and Joe gets a huge first win at Mania out of it.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre : they brawl right away with Reigns hitting a Samoan drop for 2. He follows with strikes, but runs into the spinebuster for 2. Drew follows with chops, but Reigns cuts him off with a leg drop in the ropes. They work to the floor, and back in, Drew hits a head butt. He tosses Reigns across the ring and covers for 2. Drew now grounds things, but Reigns fights to his feet and clotheslines Drew to the floor. He follows but misses the drive by kick, and Drew follows with strikes. Drew follows with a suplex on the floor. Back in and Drew hits the reverse Alabama slam for 2. They work up top, but Reigns crotches Drew into the tree of WHOA, but Drew hits a spider suplex. Drew talks shit, but Reigns fires back and they trade strikes. Reigns hits clotheslines, a big boot and the drive by kick. Reigns sends him to the barricade and hits a Samoan drop. Back in and Reigns maintains control and hits the superman punch. The spear follows and Drew is done . Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre @ 11:04 via pin [**½] This was a solid but completely unspectacular match, lacking competitive fire and a reason to be invested in the work. Neither man left this looking all that good, it felt like a real disappointment. The crowd didn’t care as they were doing the wave throughout the match.

– Elias performs, they have cloned him and he plays drums, piano, and sings. Elias is interrupted by a Babe Ruth video. And then Basic Thuganomics lays as John Cena returns. He rhymes on Elias, making fun of him. He mentions turning heel and burying Elias’ push. He lays out Elias with the FU.

No Holds Barred Match w/ Triple H’s Career on the Line: Batista vs. Triple H : HBK is on commentary. Batista arrives in an SUV with security. Triple H gets a Mad Max/Twisted Metal vroom vroom video intro and then enters on a rat rod. Batista rushes him and works Triple Hover in the corner. Triple H knocks him to the floor, follows and Batista tosses him over the announce table. They brawl around ringside, and Triple H hits him with a toolbox. Triple H gets a chain and whips Batista with it. He then chokes him out, and then whips him to the steps. Triple H now gets channel locks and uses them on Batista’s fingers. He then stomps away on them, and Triple H grabs a chair and needle nose pliers. Chair shots follow, and he then chokes out Batista by sitting on him with the chair. He rips out Batista’s nose ring with the pliers. To the floor and Batista slams Triple H onto an announce table. He clears off another and slams him on it, but no break. I AM THE TABLE. Batista slams Triple H to the barricade, and slams him on the table again. Batista follows with chair shots, and back in the ring the cover gets 2. Triple H fights back with the face buster, posts Batista, but Batista counters the pedigree into an air raid crash. Back to the floor they go, Batista gets the steps and lays out Triple H. He sets the steps up on an announce table, pulls Triple H up and looks for a powerbomb. Nope, Triple H backdrops him onto the table, no break again. Triple H now runs and spears Batista through another announce table, which finally breaks. They fight their way to the apron, but both men are exhausted. Triple H grabs his sledgehammer, but back in, walks into a spear for 2. Batista gets the sledgehammer, but Triple H fights him off and takes it, but Batista hits a spinebuster. The Batista bomb follows for 2. Batista brings in the bottom part of the steps, as this slides along at a glacial pace. They work up top, but Triple H slides out and powerbombs Batista onto the steps. The pedigree follows and Batista kicks out to zero reaction. Batista cuts off a sledgehammer shot and hits a DDT onto the steps. Flair arrives and gives Triple H a sledgehammer. Triple H hits Batista, pedigree, and we’re thankfully done. Triple H defeated Batista @ 25:38 via pin [*] Well, that sucked. It was slow, glacially slow, there was no energy, and the crowd didn’t really react to anything. Time for Triple H to stop being an in ring performer following last year’s shit matches and now this one. But Triple H has to work his epically long matches that have no emotional investment. The plunder didn’t even help.

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin : Angle controls early until Corbin cuts him off with strikes. Angle fights back with Germans, and covers for 2. Corbin escapes the ankle lock and hits deep six for 2. The Angle slam follows for 2. Angle locks on the ankle lock, but Corbin escapes. He talks shit and Angle hits Germans, heads up top and misses the moonsault and Corbin hits end of days and wins. Baron Corbin defeated Kurt Angle @ 5:59 via pin [**] Well, they gave Corbin the big win. Now it’s up to WWE to follow upon it and for Corbin to deliver after this gift. Thank you Kurt.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Champion Lashley vs. Finn Balor : Balor attacks with kicks, John Woooooooo and then a tope. Back in and Lashley cuts him off, and follows with a suplex. He follows with another, and clotheslines Balor to the floor. Balor fights back with sling blade, John Woooooo to the barricade and back in, Rush distracts Balor and Lashley hits the suicide spear to the floor. Back in and a spear follows for 2.Balor battles back, lays in kicks and then powerbombs Lashley. The double stomp finishes it. Finn Balor defeated Champion Lashley @ 3:58 via pin [***] This was a good little sprint that accomplished its goal.

– The attendance (for entertainment purposes only) is 82,265.

Winner Takes All Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey : Charlotte gets a version of the old Flair Great American Bash entrance, riding in on a helicopter. Ronda gets Joan Jett playing her to the ring. Becky gets her normal entrance. They circle and Becky & Ronda brawl. Ronda lays in strikes, and then sends Charlotte to the floor. Ronda slams both on the floor, but Becky posts her. Charlotte then hits the fall away slam. Charlotte & Becky come face to face and they trade strikes, Charlotte attacks the knee and she looks for an arm bar but Becky cuts her off. Ronda back in and attacks both, but Charlotte attacks and stops that. They look to powerbomb her but Ronda gets the hanging arm bar until Becky knocks her to the floor. Charlotte cuts off Becky with a flatliner to the buckles. Knee drops follow as Charlotte takes control. Charlotte heads up top and Becky catches the moonsault into the arm bar but Ronda makes the save and Charlotte takes her out with a running knee. Charlotte hits natural selection to both for 2. She dumps Becky, and follows with chops on Ronda. Ronda fires up and attacks. The triangle follows, but Charlotte locks on a crab. Beck breaks it up, and DDTs both for 2. Becky follows with strikes and kicks, a head butt and Charlotte cuts her off. Charlotte up top and Becky follows her up and hits the XPLODER for 2. Ronda flies in with a high cross for 2. She hits judo throws and double arm bars them. They powerbomb her, and again but Ronda hangs on. They hit a third, Charlotte dumps Becky and covers Ronda for 2. Becky back in and rolls into disarmher on Ronda. Ronda powers up and buckle bombs Becky. She misses the charge and Becky gets the disarmher in the ropes, but Charlotte makes the save. Charlotte up top and hits a Spanish fly on Becky for 2. Ronda back in and Charlotte hits the suplex, but Becky attacks, but gets sent to the buckles. Charlotte boots her to the floor, and now works the leg of Ronda. She posts the leg and does the posted figure four. Becky breaks it up and Charlotte slams her to the barricade. The figure four into the figure eight follows for Charlotte. Becky flies in to break it up. Becky gets a table, slides it in and sets it up. Charlotte cuts her off, lays her on the table and heads up top. Becky cuts her off, Ronda joins in and they dump Charlotte. Ronda follows with strikes, working over Becky but Charlotte spars them both. Charlotte sets the table in the corner, slams Ronda into it and then spears Becky for 2. Charlotte then gets sent into the table, only a partial break. Becky & Ronda brawl, Ronda hits a jumping knee strike and rolls into Piper’s pit but Becky counters into the cradle and wins! Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey & Charlotte @ 20:35 via pin to become the Raw & Smackdown Women’s Champions [***½] The match was very good overall, as they did a good job with the format and layout. The closing stretch was a bit clunky and I didn’t like them teasing a disputed finish, but it worked overall, giving Becky her big moment.

