Curt Hawkins Says He’s Been Out Due to a Hernia, Says He Took on a Producer Role During His Layoff

– Sam Roberts recently spoke to WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins for his podcast, and Hawkins disclosed that he’s currently dealing with a hernia injury. Below are some highlights (via Wrestlezone.com).

Curt Hawkins on his hernia: “I got a hernia I’m pretty sure from picking up Broski and slamming him on a live event. I’m hoping to be cleared very very soon. It’s a minor surgery but it still surgery and a big deal and stuff so I’m hoping to be cleared this week.”

Curt Hawkins on taking on a producer role during his layoff: “Well, my story is even crazier than that. I realized I was hurt, got everything situated with what I was going to do, I was gonna get surgery and then the office called me and told me that Vince would like me to be a producer while I’m out. So the whole time I’ve been out I’ve been doing that. It’s pretty cool. It’s flattering that I was chosen. Incredible, one of a kind learning experience. I don’t think it is something I wanna do at 33 years old. I feel like I’m in the absolute prime of my wrestling career… So, every meeting I’ll be assigned to somebody. Hey, follow Jamie Noble and do what he does or follow Dean Malenko and do what he does. but most’ve the time I’ve been with Tyson Kidd, who’s one of my best friends.”

Curt Hawkins on how his experiences as a producer help him as an in-ring worker: “For sure, yeah I see how things get done and why they get done and why were told were told his wrestler and stuff because there’s reasons for things and you don’t know that because you don’t know. I think that was the idea. Like, the beneficial idea of it and I think more people will do what I’m doing when they get hurt any opportunity presented self for sure because eventually our generation is going to have to do that kind of stuff.”