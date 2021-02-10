wrestling / News
Curt Stallion on 205 Live Not Being as Heavily Produced as NXT, on Getting the Call From WWE
– The Odessa American Newspaper recently interviewed NXT Superstar Curt Stallion, who discussed the experience of NXT compared to 205 Live and getting signed by WWE during the pandemic. Below are some highlights.
Curt Stallion on starting in 205 Live over NXT: “I’m so fortunate that I got to start there. NXT is so heavily produced and 205 Live isn’t as produced as NXT. NXT is very meticulous and they have to get everything down for live television. It’s very professional ran. I commend those guys.”
Stallion on receiving a phone call from WWE while he was visiting a friend’s grave: “It was one of those moments that you see in a movie. I was flabbergasted. I didn’t know if it was real. I was dumbfounded really. After it set in, my eyes started to water up and I knew this was for real.”
Stallion on owing a lot to late wrestler and OSW owner Fred Urban III: “I can only thank Fred Urban, God rest his soul, for having that Odessa training facility. I owe so much to Fred. I wish he was still around to see all of this.”
More Trending Stories
- Brandi Rhodes On Her AEW Dynamite Promo With Jade Cargill, Why She Wanted It to Be Unscripted
- Matt Cardona’s WWE Deal Was Set to Expire Shortly After Being Released
- Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot
- Backstage Details On Wrestlers Who Were Pulled From Royal Rumble Match