Curtis Axel Officially Released by WWE

– Two days ago, WWE announced the release of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, and it appears the releases aren’t over yet. Per WWE.com, the promotion has come to terms with Curtis Axel on his release. You can read the full statement and announcement from WWE below.

Curtis Axel released WWE has come to terms on the release of Curtis Axel. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Axel (age 40) is the son of late WWE Hall of Famer Curt Hennig, aka Mr. Perfect, and also the grandson of late wrestler, Larry “The Axe” Hennig. He made his WWE debut back in 2010 as part of the second season of NXT. During his WWE career, he went on to become a one-time Intercontinental champion and a two-time tag team champion with David Otunga and Bo Dallas.

Axel work his last WWE in-ring match last February in a losing effort to Daniel Bryan on Friday Night Smackdown.