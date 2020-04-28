Cain Velasquez Reportedly Released From WWE

– It looks like WWE’s recent run of releases is not over yet as it appears former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is no longer part of the WWE roster. Dave Meltzer reported on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that Velasquez has been cut by WWE. Velasquez made his WWE in-ring debut last October at Crown Jewel 2019 in Saudi Arabia. He was submitted by former UFC rival Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship match that lasted just over two minutes.

Velasquez has not appeared on WWE programming or been used at all since the Crown Jewel match. He made his professional wrestling debut last August at Triplemania XXVII in a six-man tag team match where he teamed with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown. They defeated the team of Los Mercenarios and Killer Kross.

It was reported in October that Cain Velasquez signed a “lucrative multi-year deal” with WWE. Meltzer reiterated on today’s Observer Radio that Velasquez had a “giant contract” with the promotion.

Additionally, Meltzer stated that while WWE did sign some talents to large, multi-year contracts, it’s written into the contracts that they are allowed to cut them, hence this current outcome with Velasquez, which comes at a time when WWE is trying to cut back on the company’s spending. Also, Meltzer stated the main motivation for signing Velasquez was so Lesnar could “get his win back” so to speak and have a big celebrity name for the Saudi Arabia card. At UFC 121 in October 2010, Velasquez knocked out Lesnar in the first round to capture the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

At one point, WWE planned to use Velasquez at the Royal Rumble, but those plans were later scrapped. Velasquez also worked a WWE house show match in November in Mexico City, but that’s the extent of his WWE in-ring tenure. According to Meltzer, Velasquez had not been in Orlando at the Performance Center or training for wrestling lately. Back in February, there was a report that Velasquez was back to 100 percent after suffering a knee injury and was training again at the WWE Performance Center to prepare for his next match.

Before WWE snatched up Velasquez last year, he was said to be in talks with NJPW and AEW as well. AEW EVP and wrestler Cody Rhodes had high praise for Velasquez after teaming with the former UFC champ for his in-ring professional wrestling debut. It appeared Velasquez was transitioning into a career for pro wrestling after his MMA career appeared to be winding down.