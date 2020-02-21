wrestling / News
Backstage Update on Cain Velasquez’s Injury Status
February 20, 2020 | Posted by
A new update is available regarding Cain Velasquez’s injury status in regard to his knee issues. Wrestling Inc reports that Velasquez, who was pulled from a WWE live event in Mexico City late last year due to reported knee issues, has had his knee scoped and is back to 100%
The site notes that Valesquez is at the WWE Performance Center and is expected to be there for the next couple of weeks as he prepares for his next match. The UFC alumnus made his WWE in-ring debut at Crown Jewel in a quick loss to Brock Lesnar; he signed a three-year deal with WWE in October.
