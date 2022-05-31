Curtis Axel Returns To WWE Raw But Not As A Wrestler

Former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) the son of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, returned on Monday’s RAW. His return however was not a pro wrestling but as an agent. Hennig has not been on WWE TV since the February 2020 episode, where he lost to Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown. He would be released by WWE shortly thereafter, in April 2020. Fightful Select recently reported that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer on SmackDown, it would seem he got the job.

Hennig was among WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins: