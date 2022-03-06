CYN The Awakening: Orlando Results 3.6.22: Adam Scherr & EC3 Team Up, More

Control Your Narrative held its debut show in Orlando on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Eli Perez def. AJZ

* August Artois, Kastle & Ryzin def. Jake Logan, Valentino & X

* Kaydin Pierre def. Vinny Pacifico

* Fodder def. Westin Blake

* Big Damo def. Jamie Stanley

* Blake Troop def. Johnny Radke (w/ The Groovy Grizzly)

* Austin Aries def. Abraham Khan

* Adam Scherr & EC3 def. The Righteous (Vincent & William)