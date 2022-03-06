wrestling / News
CYN The Awakening: Orlando Results 3.6.22: Adam Scherr & EC3 Team Up, More
Control Your Narrative held its debut show in Orlando on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Eli Perez def. AJZ
* August Artois, Kastle & Ryzin def. Jake Logan, Valentino & X
* Kaydin Pierre def. Vinny Pacifico
* Fodder def. Westin Blake
* Big Damo def. Jamie Stanley
Welcome to CYN Damo! #cyn #ControlYourNarrative pic.twitter.com/Q989SnSV9f
— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) March 6, 2022
* Blake Troop def. Johnny Radke (w/ The Groovy Grizzly)
Very proud of Team Death ☠️ Proof Dojo member @BigTroop22 making his CYN #ControlYourNarrative Debut !!! #teamdeathproof 🖤 pic.twitter.com/n1gyN2RfQd
— JΣППΛᄃIDΣ (@JENNACIDE000) March 6, 2022
* Austin Aries def. Abraham Khan
Everyone’s favorite wrestlers are here!!! @AustinAries #cyn #ControlYourNarrative @therealec3 pic.twitter.com/e34HATZ4lP
— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) March 6, 2022
* Adam Scherr & EC3 def. The Righteous (Vincent & William)
The Titan @Adamscherr99 👀#cyn #ControlYourNarrative pic.twitter.com/1x42a6uNFY
— Niko Exxtra (@nikoexxtra) March 6, 2022