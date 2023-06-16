wrestling / News
CZW Announces 2023 Tournament of Death For September
June 16, 2023 | Posted by
The 2023 edition of CZW’s annual Tournament of Death is set to take place in September. The company has announced that this year’s iteration of the event will take place on September 23rd in Townsend, Delaware on DJ Hyde’s family farm as usual. More details are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.
The company also announced a new event, Disasterpiece: Twisted Metal, to take place on August 5th in Westville, New Jersey as you can see below:
August 5th, 2023. A New Level of Violence.
Disasterpiece: The Ultraviolent Artform.
CZW presents: Disasterpiece – Twisted Metal
Saturday, August 5th
1195 Broadway, Westville, NJ 08093
Bell Time & TIX info available soon. pic.twitter.com/RfKjbNfRh7
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) June 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The CM Punk-ESPN Interview Is Here: Punk On His Issues With Hangman, Admits Fault For All Out Media Scrum
- AEW Talent Reportedly ‘Aware’ Of Comments Made By CM Punk In ESPN Interview
- KENTA Comments On Reports That CM Punk ‘Wasn’t Thrilled’ About Working With Him
- Rick Bassman Reportedly Seen at WWE HQ Today, Met With Vince McMahon