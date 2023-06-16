CZW Announces 2023 Tournament of Death For September

The 2023 edition of CZW’s annual Tournament of Death is set to take place in September. The company has announced that this year’s iteration of the event will take place on September 23rd in Townsend, Delaware on DJ Hyde’s family farm as usual. More details are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

The company also announced a new event, Disasterpiece: Twisted Metal, to take place on August 5th in Westville, New Jersey as you can see below: