CZW Announces Date For 21st Tournament Of Death
April 10, 2024 | Posted by
CZW has officially announced the 21st Tournament Of Death for the fall. The company announced on Tuesday that this year’s tournament will take place on September 21st in Townsend, Delaware as youc an see below.
Tickets go on sale for the show next week.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨
As announced at #CZWMurphyRec….
TOURNAMENT OF DEATH turns 21 on Saturday, September 21!
Tickets on sale NEXT WEEK!
CZW presents Tournament of Death XXI
Saturday, September 21
179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE pic.twitter.com/4UgvVYdLhD
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) April 10, 2024
