CZW Announces Date For 21st Tournament Of Death

April 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CZW Tournament Of Death Image Credit: CZW

CZW has officially announced the 21st Tournament Of Death for the fall. The company announced on Tuesday that this year’s tournament will take place on September 21st in Townsend, Delaware as youc an see below.

Tickets go on sale for the show next week.

