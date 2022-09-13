wrestling / News

CZW Announces Return of the Tournament of Death for October, First Four Entrants Set

September 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has announced the return of the Tournament of Death along with the first four entrants. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 in Townsend, Delaware.

* Necro Butcher
* Mickie Knuckles
* Otis Cogar
* Bobby Beverly

Another entrant for the tournament will be announced later today.

