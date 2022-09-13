wrestling / News
CZW Announces Return of the Tournament of Death for October, First Four Entrants Set
– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has announced the return of the Tournament of Death along with the first four entrants. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 29 in Townsend, Delaware.
* Necro Butcher
* Mickie Knuckles
* Otis Cogar
* Bobby Beverly
Another entrant for the tournament will be announced later today.
First FOUR entrants to #TOD2022 have been announced!
Another one announced TOMORROW!
Who do you want to see announced first?
CZW presents “Tournament of Death 2022”
Saturday, 10/29
179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE
Bell: 2pm
— CZW: Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) September 12, 2022
