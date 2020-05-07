wrestling / News
CZW Announces Postponement of Tournament of Death
– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has announced that the promotion has postponed the Tournament of Death to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can view the announcement below.
The tournament was originally scheduled for June 20. CZW will refund tickets for the delayed event. Per the announcement, “Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CZW has no choice but to officially postpone Tournament of Death to a later date when it’ll be safer for everyone involved. Tickets will be refunded.”
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CZW has no choice but to officially postpone Tournament of Death to a later date when it'll be safer for everyone involved.
Tickets will be refunded. pic.twitter.com/PR5DaKNezh
— CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) May 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- ACH On His Public Reaction to Criticism Following WWE Exit, Says He Didn’t Want to Hide Behind Mental Issues
- Tony Khan Reveals Which Show Inspired Him To Put Wrestlers Around the Ring On AEW Dynamite, Says He’s Happy With Dynamite’s TV Ratings
- The Revolt Discuss WWE’s View of Southern Accents, WWE Trying to Keep Them Away from AEW, Which Tag Teams They Most Want to Face
- The Revolt Reveal That WWE Offered Them More Than Reported $750,000 To Stay, Discuss What Bret Hart Told Them After Their Release