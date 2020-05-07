CZW Announces Postponement of Tournament of Death

– Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) has announced that the promotion has postponed the Tournament of Death to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can view the announcement below.

The tournament was originally scheduled for June 20. CZW will refund tickets for the delayed event. Per the announcement, “Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CZW has no choice but to officially postpone Tournament of Death to a later date when it’ll be safer for everyone involved. Tickets will be refunded.”