CZW Issues Statement Following Backlash Over Sexist PPV Titles, Prompting More Criticism

May 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
CZW CZW Cage

CZW has issued a statement after receiving criticism over recent derogatory PPV titles, which only drew more criticism from female talent and others. The company found itself criticized by talent that has worked there after recent PPV specials featuring women were titled things like “CZW Girlz: All Assets Revealed” and “CZW Girlz: Top Heavy & Tough.” Compare that to the men’s PPV titles like Best Of Explosion Matches” or “Wrestling’s Worst Injuries.”

The specials have featured the likes of Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, Britt Baker, and Penelope Ford. Grace has been among those who initially criticized the PPV titles, which drew a statement from CZW on Monday which read:

“Two years ago, CZW entered into a licensing agreement with a national media distributory to license CZW and WSU footage. That company has the right to utilize the footage without limitation. They have repackaged and renamed shows as it is their right to do so. Our athletes, regardless of gender, are just that, athletes, whom we are proud of an appreciate. We stand behind the ring action in all our footage.”

That statement has done little to quell critics, and you can see a host of posts below from the likes of Grace, Kimber Lee, Terra Calloway, and LuFisto. Many of the comments assert that talent never signed anything allowing their likenesses to be licensed to a third party. Several people, including Grace and Lee, claimed that CZW owner DJ Hyde has sexually harrassed talent. Grace noted that lawyers are being engaged over the matter.

CZW, Jordynne Grace, Kimber Lee, Jeremy Thomas

