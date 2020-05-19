CZW Issues Statement Following Backlash Over Sexist PPV Titles, Prompting More Criticism

CZW has issued a statement after receiving criticism over recent derogatory PPV titles, which only drew more criticism from female talent and others. The company found itself criticized by talent that has worked there after recent PPV specials featuring women were titled things like “CZW Girlz: All Assets Revealed” and “CZW Girlz: Top Heavy & Tough.” Compare that to the men’s PPV titles like Best Of Explosion Matches” or “Wrestling’s Worst Injuries.”

The specials have featured the likes of Tessa Blanchard, Jordynne Grace, Britt Baker, and Penelope Ford. Grace has been among those who initially criticized the PPV titles, which drew a statement from CZW on Monday which read:

“Two years ago, CZW entered into a licensing agreement with a national media distributory to license CZW and WSU footage. That company has the right to utilize the footage without limitation. They have repackaged and renamed shows as it is their right to do so. Our athletes, regardless of gender, are just that, athletes, whom we are proud of an appreciate. We stand behind the ring action in all our footage.”

That statement has done little to quell critics, and you can see a host of posts below from the likes of Grace, Kimber Lee, Terra Calloway, and LuFisto. Many of the comments assert that talent never signed anything allowing their likenesses to be licensed to a third party. Several people, including Grace and Lee, claimed that CZW owner DJ Hyde has sexually harrassed talent. Grace noted that lawyers are being engaged over the matter.

Combat Zone Wrestling's Official Statement on PPV Titles. pic.twitter.com/ikY9FLbjBm — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) May 19, 2020

And I’m certain I NEVER signed an agreement giving you the right to sell my intellectual property…. nor did ANY of the women you’re blatantly disrespecting. Or how you told us all you wouldn’t book us if you wouldn’t f**k us. It’s about time the harassment gets exposed. 🤬🤬 https://t.co/vU8OOtavzf — Kimber Lee ⓥ (@Kimber_Lee90) May 19, 2020

Just so everyone is aware, there are many women already speaking to lawyers about this, as releases were not signed to authorize licensing footage for profit and distribution. https://t.co/nLVDBA3s5I — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) May 19, 2020

“I could f*ck any of y’all any time I want.” Sound familiar? https://t.co/TQSwIVtJNk — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) May 19, 2020

Fuck CZW. Fuck them for trashing women that work for them. Fuck the dipshit owner that broke my neck and didn't give a fuck. Fuck hiding behind bullshit excuses instead of owning up to your mistakes. Fuck screwing over the boys. Jesus christ it's not hard to be a good person! — Pro Wrestling's Mama Dino 🦖 (@TerraCalaway) May 19, 2020

Washing your hands from everything! Not your fault! Of course! As long as you got your money from Stonecutter Media, nothing else matters. You don't give a shit about ANYONE who ever performed for you. Proof, right here!! https://t.co/FBcEsomDP5 — LuFisto (@LuFisto) May 19, 2020

Or forcing girls to share hotels with him and cuddle with him……. 🥴 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 19, 2020

"So here's the deal, I only book girls I want to fuck or I want to fight. You're big, I'd fight you… You know you have really big tits right?" https://t.co/O75XeQJsix — Pro Wrestling's Mama Dino 🦖 (@TerraCalaway) May 19, 2020

Just a thought : to the current women who work for CZW or WSU. If you have any self value , think twice about working for a toxic place like this. You don’t want to be in the situation we are in currently . A place that was once fun, positive , and empowering is now tainted. — Chrissy (@_hellochrissy) May 19, 2020

Last time i checked none of the women signed over their likeness being used https://t.co/avfcRdYuQo — Chrissy (@_hellochrissy) May 19, 2020

Like seriously, you could have fucking LIED and just said you sold the footage and you don't like how the women are being represented and might have gotten a half-hearted pass, YET YOU JUST OUTWARDLY GO "NOPE, WE DON'T CARE". Holy shit. — Pro Wrestling's Mama Dino 🦖 (@TerraCalaway) May 19, 2020