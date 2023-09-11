wrestling / News
Various News: Latest Lineup For CZW Tournament of Death, Cassandro Hits Theaters Friday, Netflix Docuseries Wrestlers Premieres Wednesday
September 11, 2023 | Posted by
– Combat Zone Wrestling will hold the CZW Tournament of Death on September 23 in Townsend, Delaware. The current lineup includes:
* Tournament of Death First Round: Judge Joe Dredd vs. Big F’n Joe
* Tournament of Death First Round: Mickie Knuckles vs. Bobby Beverly
* Others advertised: Kidd Bandit, Shlak, Eric Ryan, Orin Veidt
– The Netflix docuseries Wrestlers, which looks at OVW, debuts on Wednesday.
– The new movie Cassandro from Amazon Studios will get a limited theatrical release Friday. It will arrive on Prime Video on September 22.
