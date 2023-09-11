Various News: Latest Lineup For CZW Tournament of Death, Cassandro Hits Theaters Friday, Netflix Docuseries Wrestlers Premieres Wednesday

– Combat Zone Wrestling will hold the CZW Tournament of Death on September 23 in Townsend, Delaware. The current lineup includes:

* Tournament of Death First Round: Judge Joe Dredd vs. Big F’n Joe

* Tournament of Death First Round: Mickie Knuckles vs. Bobby Beverly

* Others advertised: Kidd Bandit, Shlak, Eric Ryan, Orin Veidt

– The Netflix docuseries Wrestlers, which looks at OVW, debuts on Wednesday.

– The new movie Cassandro from Amazon Studios will get a limited theatrical release Friday. It will arrive on Prime Video on September 22.