– Talk Is Jericho recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley recalled the old ECW Invasion in WWE that took place in 1997 and how ECW helped give way to Stone Cold Steve Austin in WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

D-Von Dudley on Vince McMahon’s reaction to the ECW Invasion: “I remember going to the Manhattan Center when we did the invasion. I remember looking at the expression on Vince McMahon’s face sitting down on commentary like, ‘What the f**k is going on?'”

On how ECW helped create Steve Austin: “If it wasn’t for ECW, there would probably be no Stone Cold Steve Austin. He came to ECW, Steve Austin did after leaving WCW, and then went to WWE and had a whole new persona. And it was because of ECW that gave Steve the notion to be able to come back and be himself again.”