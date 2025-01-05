– During a recent video on Maven’s YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley and Maven Huffman looked back at some of “WWE’s most racist moments.” During the chat, D-Von also shared his own experiences dealing with racism in the wrestling industry.

D-Von Dudley said on the issue (via Fightful), “In the 70s and 80s, [prejudice] was running rampant, and you saw it, storyline-wise, promos, the way some of these wrestlers were cutting them. Now, today, I don’t know. I don’t particularly know, because, again, some people are upset because they’re not getting the push or what have you. Other people, maybe they’re not just that good. I don’t know.”