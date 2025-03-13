– During a recent video on his YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley of The Dudley Boyz recalled his time working as a producer for WWE up until early 2023. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

D-Von Dudley on why his producing role in WWE ended: “So my reasonings for leaving the WWE as a producer wasn’t totally my fault. In other words, I didn’t really want to leave. I enjoyed myself, but unfortunately, I got a phone call that stated that my position was no longer needed at that time where I was and that they were going to release me as a producer.”

On being upset about the news: “I gotta say, I was visibly upset. I was bothered by it because I really like working with the talent working behind the scenes. I went from hating being a producer to actually loving it. So it was one of those things where I really enjoyed doing it, but yet it was sad for me to leave. I’ve always said I was probably going to come back and do more business with them, but, again, you never know what could happen in the future. So I keep the door open as much as I possibly can.”

D-Von on producers not getting the credit they deserve: “Let me just say this: the producers don’t get the credit they deserve, they really don’t. You don’t realize how much as a producer, you have to go through, not only dealing with the big boss when he gets upset, but now talent when they get upset. How do you get both sides to make it work? You, as the producer, have to be the buffer, and that means you have to be the one that plays to both sides to try to figure out how you’re going to make this work.”

On the importance of the producer’s role: “This is why a producer’s job is so important. So, I’m sure one day I’ll be back doing my thing with them and being a producer because I love working with the talent behind the scenes. Don’t get me wrong, I miss wrestling, I miss being in front of the camera, I miss performing for you guys, but I also found a love working behind the scenes, not only that, but helping the younger talent get to the level that we were at.”