wrestling / News
D-Von Dudley Trained Rookie Malik Blade to Make WWE Debut on Tomorrow’s 205 Live
September 16, 2021 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that rookie WWE talent, Malik Blade (nee Joshua Dawkins), will make his WWE in-ring debut on tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live in a match against Boa. Dawkins was previously trained by D-Von Dudley. He is also the nephew of NBA legend Darryl Dawkins.
WWE announced Dawkins as a member of the new Performance Center class of recruits last month. Yesterday, he issued the following Instagram post, noting his new WWE ring name of Malik Blade:
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Mentions Past Brawls With Brock Lesnar & Goldberg On AEW Dynamite
- Alexa Bliss Responds to Charlotte Flair Bikini Photo With Lilly Pic
- Adam Cole on How His Appearance at AEW All Out Was Kept a Secret, When He Made His Decision
- Big E on Receiving a Text From Ric Flair After His Title Win, What the Scene Was Like Backstage