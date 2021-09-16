D-Von Dudley Trained Rookie Malik Blade to Make WWE Debut on Tomorrow’s 205 Live

– WrestlingInc.com reports that rookie WWE talent, Malik Blade (nee Joshua Dawkins), will make his WWE in-ring debut on tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live in a match against Boa. Dawkins was previously trained by D-Von Dudley. He is also the nephew of NBA legend Darryl Dawkins.

WWE announced Dawkins as a member of the new Performance Center class of recruits last month. Yesterday, he issued the following Instagram post, noting his new WWE ring name of Malik Blade: