Da Pope Goes to Hospital Following NWA Hard Times 2

Da Pope Elijah Burke was hospitalized following last night’s NWA Hard Times 2, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Burke was sent to the hospital in an ambulance following the event, which saw him get legitimately injured when he was thrown into the ringside steps following the main event match between Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox.

Burke remained down after the PPV ended, and several officials from the NWA including Billy Corgan came out to check on him. They remained there after fans exited the venue, until an ambulance was called and Burke being taken to the hospital.

There is no update as of yet regarding his status.