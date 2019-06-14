wrestling / News
Daga No Longer Working With MLW
June 14, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Daga is no longer working with Major League Wrestling. He had a feud with Low Ki and was booked for their June 1st show in Wisconsin, but backed out at the last moment. He claimed that he had scheduled a vacation at the time, but MLW learned he was working dates in Mexico and dropped him from all future bookings. He had been set for a push and was scheduled to turn heel later this year.
