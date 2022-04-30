Dakota Kai and Draco Anthony Comment On WWE Releases

As reported yesterday, WWE released ten wrestlers from the NXT 2.0 brand, including Dakota Kai and Draco Anthony. In a post on Twitter, both Kai and Anthony commented on their exits.

Kai wrote: “Above everything, thank you all. I am so overwhelmed at all the love and support. The DMs, txts, tweets.. you all have my heart. I love you.

I am thankful for being able to meet, work and intertwine with so many beautiful people, people I looked up to, people I learned from.. I met some of my best friends over these last few years that will remain in my life forever.

I don’t know what’s next for me. I chose ‘Evie’ at 17 years old. That chapter is shut.. just know this; I’m far from being done.”

Anthony wrote: “That one hurt. But eventually I’ll be ok. Thanks to every1 reaching out, I just don’t know what words to say to be honest. Thankful and grateful for the opportunity. Enjoy the weekend.”

Not another damn notes app lol. Tldr: i love u, see u soon x pic.twitter.com/9009IwhILc — 𝖈𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖑𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖎𝖗𝖑 🎮 (@DakotaKai_WWE) April 30, 2022