Dakota Kai Turns Heel At NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)

November 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dakota Kai NXT Takeover: WarGames

NXT Takeover: WarGames kicked off in a big way with the women’s WarGames match, which featured Dakota Kai replacing Mia Yim after a pre-show injury angle. However, Kai ended up betraying her team, attacking Tegan Nox while the two were in the mini-cage together. Neither Kai nor Nox ever entered the match, which left Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae against the entire Team Baszler. Ripley still managed to win for her team, pinning Baszler. You can see photos and video below and find our live coverage here.

