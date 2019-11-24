Dakota Kai Turns Heel At NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)

NXT Takeover: WarGames kicked off in a big way with the women’s WarGames match, which featured Dakota Kai replacing Mia Yim after a pre-show injury angle. However, Kai ended up betraying her team, attacking Tegan Nox while the two were in the mini-cage together. Neither Kai nor Nox ever entered the match, which left Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae against the entire Team Baszler. Ripley still managed to win for her team, pinning Baszler. You can see photos and video below and find our live coverage here.

♀️♂️♀️♂️♀️♂️♀️♂️♀️♂️♀️♂️♀️♂️♀️♂️♀️♂️ Something tells us @CandiceLeRae is going to be right at home in WARGAMES. #NXTakeOver pic.twitter.com/xdk6tu7PAH — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 24, 2019

Armed & Dangerous.@RheaRipley_WWE is HERE to even the odds… and add some extra hardware to the cage! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames pic.twitter.com/5HhDhHbk28 — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 24, 2019