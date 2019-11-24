wrestling / News
Dakota Kai Turns Heel At NXT Takeover: WarGames (Pics, Video)
NXT Takeover: WarGames kicked off in a big way with the women’s WarGames match, which featured Dakota Kai replacing Mia Yim after a pre-show injury angle. However, Kai ended up betraying her team, attacking Tegan Nox while the two were in the mini-cage together. Neither Kai nor Nox ever entered the match, which left Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae against the entire Team Baszler. Ripley still managed to win for her team, pinning Baszler. You can see photos and video below and find our live coverage here.
WELCOME TO WARGAMES!!!! #NXTTakeOver
Sacrifice. Opportunity. Destiny. History.
Welcome to WARGAMES.#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/j3bwdTK588
Something tells us @CandiceLeRae is going to be right at home in WARGAMES. #NXTakeOver
♠️ The Queen is here. ♠️ #ShaynaTwoTime #WarGames #NXTTakeOver @QoSBaszler
If you're not as excited as @shirai_io for WARGAMES, then you're doing it wrong. #NXTTakeOver #WWENXT
Okay. @CandiceLeRae & @shirai_io are starting in the cage. We can't even articulate how GOOD this is going to be! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames
The #ESTofNXT @BiancaBelairWWE is in the cage, and she isn't wasting ANY time in making her presence known! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames
Armed & Dangerous.@RheaRipley_WWE is HERE to even the odds… and add some extra hardware to the cage! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames
.@RheaRipley_WWE. That's it. That's the tweet.#NXTTakeOver #WarGames
WHAT HAS GOTTEN INTO @DakotaKai_WWE?! #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @RealKingRegal
You proud of yourself, @DakotaKai_WWE? #NXTTakeOver #WarGames
Kendo stick > hair.
Had to say it. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames @CandiceLeRae @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/YBJtxvelr0
🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯@shirai_io rules. #NXTTakeOver #WarGames
Against all odds. Next stop, #SurvivorSeries. @CandiceLeRae @RheaRipley_WWE #NXTTakeOver #WarGames #WWENXT
We knew they'd make history. But we didn't know it'd go down like THIS!
There is absolute carnage EVERYWHERE you look in the first-ever Women's #WarGames Match! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/sWHP2GuHty
