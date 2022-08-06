wrestling / News

Dalton Castle’s Boys Officially Sign New ROH Deals

August 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before Dishonor Dalton Castle The Boys Image Credit: ROH

In a post on Twitter, the Tate Twins, aka Dalton Castle’s “Boys”, revealed they have signed new deals with Ring of Honor. The Twins, along with Castle, are the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

They wrote: “@TateTwinBrandon & I have officially signed with @ringofhonor! Thank you, @TonyKhan for the opportunity and keeping us motivated! #RingOfHonor #ROH

