Dalton Castle’s Boys Officially Sign New ROH Deals

In a post on Twitter, the Tate Twins, aka Dalton Castle’s “Boys”, revealed they have signed new deals with Ring of Honor. The Twins, along with Castle, are the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions.

They wrote: “@TateTwinBrandon & I have officially signed with @ringofhonor! Thank you, @TonyKhan for the opportunity and keeping us motivated! #RingOfHonor #ROH”