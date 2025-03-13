Damaris Lewis Clarifies Her Statements From AEW Revolution

– As previously noted, Queen of the Ring actress Damaris Lewis sparked controversy over her comments made during the AEW Revolution 2025 broadcast, stating, “One thing I learned about pro wrestlers, you all know you’re going to win before anybody else does. So thank you for teaching me that.” During an appearance on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, Lewis clarified her comments and took accountability for how they came out. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Damaris Lewis on her comments at Revolution: “First and foremost, I completely take accountability for how it came out. That was not how it was intended. I’m sorry if it came out way wrong. During the course of our press tour, I reiterated the statement that you guys carry something in you that says all the time ‘I’m gonna win, I’m gonna win, I’m gonna win,’ and it’s been incredibly inspiring to me. Having a very short time period to think about an answer in the arena, that’s what came out of my mouth.”

On hearing her comments back: “When I heard it back, I too was like, ‘Eghh, that’s not what I meant.’ I’ve been saying, because it’s true, because I am incredibly inspired by this sport, you know you’re going to win before you step in the ring, no matter what. It is a sport. It is real. People are in there, in that ring, doing what they gotta do. It’s tough. It’s dangerous at times. I respect it fully, with my whole heart. I will say it again, I’m so sorry if it came off that way. I know these fans love their sport and were defending their sport. I can’t be mad.”

Queen of the Ring, featuring Damaris Lewis, is now playing in theaters.