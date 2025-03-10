wrestling / News

Queen of the Ring Actress Says Wrestlers ‘Know They’re Going To Win’ During AEW Revolution

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Damaris Lewis AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

There were several celebrities at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles, including cast members from the Mildred Burke biopic Quene of the Ring. One of these was Damaris Lewis, who plays Babs Wingo in the film. While being interviewed at ringside, Lewis seemingly exposed the business and said that wrestlers know they’re going to win before they’re matches.

She said: ““One thing I learned about pro wrestlers, you all know you’re going to win before anybody else does. So thank you for teaching me that.

Fightful Select noted that there were ‘audible groans’ backstage when Lewis made her comments.

AEW Revoluion, Queen of The Ring

