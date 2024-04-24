Damian Priest, Diamond Mine & More Make Appearances On NXT Spring Breakin’ Night One

Night one of NXT Spring Breakin’ was flush with main roster stars with Damian Priest, Diamond Mine, Johnny Gargano and more showing up. Tuesday night’s special episode of NXT saw the World Heavyweight Champion as well as Ivy Nile, The Creed Brothers, Gargano, New Catch Republic, JD McDonagh and The OC all appear, along with Shayna Baszler.

Most of the main roster stars were there to watch and give their opinions on the NXT Championship match between Ilja Dragunov and Trick Williams, though The OC showed up for a backstage segment with Axiom, Nathan Frazer, Malik Blade and Edris Enofe and Baszler showed up to side with Lola Vice against Natalya for next week’s NXT Underground match. You can see some of the segments below:

"There's only one Trick Williams!" After a pep talk from his Mom and @JohnnyGargano, @_trickwilliams is ready to slay The Mad Dragon and become #WWENXT Champion!#NXTSpringBreakin pic.twitter.com/qQNIOmOEGT — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024