Shayna Baszler Appears On NXT, Will Corner Lola Vice In NXT Underground

Shayna Baszler made a trip to Tuesday nights, appearing alongside Lola Vice ahead of the latter’s NXT Underground match next week. Tuesday’s show featured a contract signing between Vice and Natalya, the latter of whom had Karmen Petrovic with her. Petrovic will corner Nattie in the NXT Underground match next week.

Vice eventually revealed that she has been training with Baszler, a two-time NXT Women’s Champion and Natalya’s old tag team partner. The segment eventually turned into a brawl when Baszler shoved Petrovic who responded with a kick to the head.

The full card for next week’s night two of NXT Spring Breakin’ is here.