Damian Priest On Getting Praised By Paul Heyman After WWE Raw Promo: ‘That Felt Good’

Damian Priest delivered a strong promo on Gunther on this week’s WWE Raw, and he talked about getting praised by Paul Heyman after the segment. Priest let loose on Gunther on Monday’s show and accused the World Heavyweight Champion of losing his unbeatable aura after he lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel. During an appearance on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat, Priest weighed in on the promo and how he felt about it.

“I felt good, I felt comfortable,” Priest said (per Fightful). “I was flowing. I just went in, and it just felt good. For instance, [Paul] Heyman was talking to me after, and he was like, ‘There’s no distinction between the character and the person. That’s you now.’ That felt good. I was appreciative of his words.”

He continued, “For me, it felt smooth, man. I think I finally know how to just be me.”

Priest is seeking a rematch with Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The match has not yet been confirmed by WWE.