Damian Priest, Zelina Vega Participate In National Puerto Rican Day Parade

Damian Priest and Zelina Vega were part of the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City on Sunday. As you can see below, Priest and Vega were part of this year’s parade.

Priest posted to his Twitter to share photos, writing:

“Fun fact: I was a part of Kips Bay Boys and Girls club and won a championship with their baseball team in the 90’s. Felt awesome to meet the kids and the team that leads them. Such a positive vibe. Awesome day. #Wepa @PRparadeNYC @PRStrongWepa”

Meanwhile, Vega wrote:

“What an amazing day.. beautiful experience today celebrating mi gente at the Puerto Rican Day Parade I love you all so much and I’m so so proud to represent such an incredible culture. I’m honored to be apart of it.. and this year as your @WWE Women’s United States Champion!”

