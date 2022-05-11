wrestling / News

Damon Kemp Joins Diamond Mine on WWE NXT (Clip)

May 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Damon Kemp Diamond Mine Roderick Strong Image Credit: WWE

Diamond Mine is building its ranks, as Roderick Strong introduced Damon Kemp as the group’s latest member on NXT. On tonight’s show, Strong told the Creed Brothers that he had found a new member and introduced Kemp.

The Creeds didn’t appear too happy at that and said that new members is a group decision, but they’ll talk about it later.

