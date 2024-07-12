Damon Kemp’s WWE Exit Reportedly Surprised People In Company

As previously reported, Damon Kemp announced that he was no longer with WWE and it was later noted that his contract will not be renewed. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Kemp (real name Bobby Steveson)’s contract will officially expire on August 13, as he signed a three-year deal in August 2021. He will be free to work anywhere at that point, as there is no non-compete clause.

The move to let Kemp’s contract expire reportedly “surprised” people in the company. He was praised for his work ethic and his work since he signed. One person noted that while he was good, nothing “stood out” and he wasn’t “that good.”

However, his exit has created a lot of anxiety backstage in NXT among those with contracts that are set to expire soon. Kemp was said to be good in the ring and no one had anything negative to say about him, so the thought backstage is that if he can get cut, anyone could get cut.